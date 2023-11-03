46 Beauty Products That Really And Truly Solve Problems

1. Cosrx snail mucin essence soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — It's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
Promising review: "I’m in my 40s and have spent SO much money on skincare in the past few years and have finally found my holy grail. I’m not really sure what this product is supposed to do but for me it felt moisturizing (I live in a hot tropical climate and most true moisturizers leave my face looking oily), cleared up nose breakout, evened out texture, kept oil under control, and even made my blackheads WAY less prominent. It’s got a gooey almost sticky consistency that spreads very smoothly over the face and dries to nothing, I use it before applying my retinoid at night and add a layer after. In the morning I use it before sunscreen (Australian Gold) and don’t need to wear makeup anymore! Believe the hype!" —kaya
Get it from Amazon for $15.92.
2. Elizavecca Cer-100 collagen-coating hair treatment treats dry and damaged hair from high heats and sun. You can apply it on any type of hair — after shampooing, massage it in, and rinse after 5–20 minutes to see some luxurious locks.
Former BuzzFeed editor Bek O'Connell has this hair treatment and adores it! Read more details in her full Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review (it's #1).
Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel-dried it, worked about two quarter-size dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long, fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
Get it from Amazon for $7.12.
3. Painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens remove years of staining and only take 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "I honestly did not know my teeth were yellow! I should have taken a before and after. My smile is so much whiter. I had no sensitivity, which I was worried about. I only used the product three times before bed. Directions were easy to understand and the pen was very simple to use. No strips or trays. I love this!" —Crystal Nash
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
4. Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream renews your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, the calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising review: "Achieved holy grail status. My entire life I have had very weak nails that split. Regular manicures aren't helpful, neither are supplements or a healthy diet. No underlying health issues to contribute to this. I bought this a month ago on a recommendation. I'm pretty amazed that within three days I saw a significant improvement with the cuticles and my nails have been getting stronger ever since. For the first time ever my nails look healthy and strong and I can wear polish and still see benefits. Some of the reviews talk about a weird cherry smell but I think I have a reformulated one that smells light and pleasant, like shea butter. I have since bought two more...one for the office and one for my car. GAME CHANGER!" —R. Weber
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
5. Rikans foot file scrubs away all the rock-hard calluses your feet have worked up. It's basically like a cheese grater for your dead skin.
Promising reviews: "I rarely write reviews unless something blows me out of the water or is a huge disappointment, and this is one of the most amazing tools I've ever used. With just one five-minute use my feet feel incredibly soft and refreshed. I wish I took before and after photos because I had very dry/hard/cracked heels and I was truly amazed at how this file scraped it all away SO quickly. I can't even see any cracks any more literally just after that one use. I've tried several pumice stones, lotions and scrubs but this tool is absolutely it, the holy grail for soft smooth feet. Give it a try, you won't be disappointed." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
6. And Lee Beauty callus remover gel softens hard skin so you can easily exfoliate! Why spend big bucks getting a pedicure when you can DIY at home? Just soak your feet in hot water, apply this gel wherever needed, rinse it off after 5–10 minutes, and use a pumice or rasp to scrub away. 🧽
Promising review: "I’m shocked. This stuff really works! It’s the only thing I have found that worked this good and this fast. This was easy. I soaked my feet, then put this on my heels for 10 minutes, then used my pumice and almost all my dead skin was gone. Amazing. And I had really bad heels." —Ilovebling
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. AND! Soft Touch Foot Mask peels off dead skin buildup on the soles of your feet and repairs cracked heels. Just leave the masks on for about an hour and within 7–14 days, your ~dogs~ will start to shed. It'll basically turn you into a snake, but in the best way possible.
Promising review: "I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt. After weeks of pampering my feet, putting vaseline on them and sleeping in socks every night, and wearing only sneakers to work, I got the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon doing the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin before I get a spring pedicure. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet have all of this beautiful smooth skin! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. I'm going to give it one more week and then I will go get a fresh pedicure. I can't wait. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." —Beth
Get it from Amazon for $10.60+ (available in four scents).
8. Zombie hydrating face masks give you an at-home facial by helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, clear small breakouts, and deeply hydrate your skin. Don't be frightened by its name — the mask cracks in areas that need moisture and are rough in areas that lack elasticity.
Promising review: "I was absolutely amazed after using this mask! It made my skin so soft! My pores were barely there, this mask tightened my skin and left it baby smooth! This was only after one use! My makeup went on beautifully and lasted longer. After several uses I can say the tightening effect has really left my skin firmer. The mask made my skin feel slightly itchy as it tightened. However, it did subside and it didn’t irritate my face. I am loving how soft my skin is. And yes it is still making my pores look none existent! Love it, would highly recommend. 💕💕" —Sarah
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $22.75.
9. Seraphic Skincare microdermabrasion mitt exfoliates all your dead, dried skin with its viscose fiber material leaving you smooth like butter. Just put the mitt on your hand and scrub away!
Watch someone use it to remove their self-tanner buildup on TikTok!
Promising review: "These mitts are magic! I was skeptical at first because I've tried so many things to get rid of dead skin, and nothing really worked. (And if it did, my skin turned really red!) I used one of these after soaking in the bath a while and it just sloughed away all the dead skin without feeling like I sandpapered my skin. It was gentle but powerful. I'm 100% happy with this purchase!" —Keely
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available as a pair).
10. SoCozy curl spray leave-in conditioner detangles and revives curly hair. It's made for children but loved by *all* ages. Formulated with olive oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin B5, this spray will help maintain bouncy curls and prevent frizz!
Watch someone's before-and-after on TikTok!
It's designed to work on all hair types, and reviewers with 2a–4c curls love it!
Promising reviews: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
"This product is lightweight and doesn't weigh your hair down. I am Black with 4c hair, and it works great!" —takila addison
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
11. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and sunflower) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!
Promising reviews: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." —sarah_baerah
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
12. Neutrogena makeup-correcting stick erases any smudged makeup while keeping the rest intact. It's perfect for when you want to do your own winged liner and don't want cotton swabs piled high in your trash can.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton buds dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
13. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water transforms your hair from dry and frizzy to soft and silky in as little as, yup you guessed it, eight seconds! All you have to do is apply it in the shower after you shampoo, rinse it out after massaging it in, and let the lamellar formula do its job.
This works for all types of hair, even if it's dyed! It's recommended to use two to three times a week. For fine to medium textured hair, apply one dose; for thick to curly texture hair, apply 2–3; and one more dose for long hair.
Promising review: "Amazing difference! Right away my damaged, frizzy hair was soft and silky. My partner even commented on it the first time I used it. After a few uses, I noticed my split ends looked better, and my hair was quick and easy to straighten with just a blow-dryer. Better than other miracle hair treatments I’ve tried! Highly recommend!" —AE Droi
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.