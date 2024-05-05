36 Beauty Products That Have No Right To Work As Well As They Do

It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.

Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold

Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (also available in a collagen version).