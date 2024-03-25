36 Beauty Products That Have No Right To Work As Well As They Do

1. Saem hydrating eye stick helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide. For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a collagen version).
2. Elizavecca Cer-100 collagen-coating hair treatment treats dry and damaged hair. You can apply it on any type of hair — after shampooing, massage it in, and rinse after 5–20 minutes to see some luxurious locks.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Bek O'Connell has this hair treatment and adores it! Read more details in her full Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review (it's #1).
Promising review: "I was suffering from bad flyaway hair and broken ends... nothing helped until this! Once use and my hair looked 100% better, healthier, and shiny! I can’t believe for the price. Only problem is I wish I knew about this sooner!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.15.
3. Painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens can help remove years of staining and only take 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "I have bought so many products to whiten my teeth and none of them worked as well nor were as reasonably priced as this pen. Two days into using this pen twice a day I could see a significant difference. This took out stains from coffee, tea, wine, and even removed the discoloration from previously smoking. I wish I found this product sooner! One thing I noticed was that this doesn’t cause any teeth sensitivity. I am super impressed and will continue to use this for years to come." —Alicia
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
4. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap helps restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and give your skin that glow it deserves. Its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric formula can be applied anywhere on your body — including your bikini area!
Promising review: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.99.
5. Essence Lash Princess Mascara enhances your beautiful lashes with its cone-shaped fiber brush — so you don't need extensions or falsies. The best part, the formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 246,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I have found my holy grail mascara! Most days, I dont wear any makeup, except for mascara — this is perfect for that or a more dramatic look. This mascara provides length and volume with a good wand to separate lashes. It dries to a soft, feathery texture. This stuff stays put! It has stood the test of rubbing, itchy/watering eyes from allergy symptoms, crying, running through rain, sleeping in make up — all without smudging, flaking or clumping. This version doesn't claim to be waterproof, though water and my regular cleanser are not enough, I have to use eye makeup remover to clean it off thoroughly." —Lindsey M.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. And! L'Oréal Voluminous Primer Mascara also helps give your lashes that extra boost without spending big bucks on extensions or falsies. After you apply this, put on your favorite mascara and it'll give you the volume and length you so desire.
Promising review: "Why haven't I found this stuff sooner?!? My lashes are thin, sparse, uneven, and falling out. Big hot mess. I'm a mom so I don't have time to do false eyelashes. But this stuff makes my lashes look longer, darker and fuller. And after I take off my makeup, my lashed still look long, feel soft and are noticeable. I don't know how I lived without this stuff." —A Rose
Get it from Amazon for $7.69+ (also available in a two-pack).
7. Cosrx snail mucin essence soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — It's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
Promising review: "I use this stuff twice a day and I swear my skin has never been so soft and clear. I put it on my face damp, pat it into my skin and let it dry for like 20 seconds. It’s a slimy texture at first but doesn’t dry sticky. I’ve had it since July and have barely used half the bottle. I wish I knew about this sooner! Definitely a trend that’s actually worth the hype. 😍" —Marissa Paige
Get it from Amazon for $17.
8. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub exfoliates dry and rough bumps. This scrub can also help decongest pores and remove dead skin. It's vegan and cruelty-free and safe for all types of skin!
Promising review: "I am sorry that I did not discover this years ago! I have ordered two of them by mistake and it’s one of my best mistakes. I have the ingrown hair issue on my legs for years now which causes the 'strawberry legs' issue as well. I’ve been using once in a week for a month now and my legs have never seen a smoother day before! It is incredible. I apply it on my legs and scrub it with my bare hands a little bit, then I continue doing it with the scrubbing side of my sponge for a couple of minutes. I’m scared to stop using it. I don’t want to go back to my old legs!" —Eylote
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
9. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick removes whiteheads and blackheads *and* exfoliates your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
10. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and sunflower) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!
Promising reviews: "I just bought this and oh my goodness the difference in my cystic acne scars is amazing. The damage is already starting to disappear and this product just got a return customer. It's been hard for me to figure out what to do with my skin since I had my daughter and started getting really bad acne. I wish I had found this sooner!" —Malia
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).