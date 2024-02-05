Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Beauty Products That Reviewers Say Give Visible Results

    If you can see it, you can believe these products actually *work*.

    Rachelle Yang
    by Rachelle Yang

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream helps renew your fingernails after years of nail-biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, this calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.

    container of Hard as Hoof
    reviewr before-and-after pic showing how the cream made their nails so much longer and stronger
    Promising reviews: "This is amazing! I went from super brittle nails that I could never grow out. I had acrylic nails for two years and I wanted a break; they were so thin and damaged from the acrylics. Now only after a few weeks my nails are completely healed and grown and will not break! I wish I found this sooner, I wouldn’t have wasted my time and money on nail maintenance! Try it!" —Chelsea Lauren Hill

    "I used it once a day and experienced visible results within the first week of using it. Three weeks later my nails are growing out past the cuticle and look so much better." —Lauri Bland

    Get it from Amazon for $7.94.

    2. Cosrx snail mucin essence soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — It's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin! 

    reviewer holding the bottle of snail mucin
    before photo of a reviewer with cheek breakouts and acne scars next to an after photo of the same reviewer whose cheeks are now much more even and all their breakouts are gone
    Promising review: "I don’t know my life before this product. The Mizon snail products are drying, but this one is life changing. I can see my acne scars fading so quickly. You can see overnight results and visible results in just a week. I am so impressed." —diana

    Get it from Amazon for $17.

    3. Zombie hydrating face masks give you an at-home facial by helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, clear small breakouts, and deeply hydrate your skin. Don't be frightened by its name — the mask cracks in areas that need moisture and is rough in areas that lack elasticity. 

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    reviewer's before and after pic of skin while wearing the face mask
    Promising review: "One use and this legitimately and immediately visibly tightened my smile/marionette/puppet (call them whatever cute name you like) lines. It gets VERY tight and isn’t real comfortable, but it works. I did it at night. Saw immediate results and the next morning it still looked improved. This was an impulse purchase and I have no regrets." —Ellis

    Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $25.

    4. LilyAna Naturals eye cream uses natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.

    before and after images of a reviewer whose dark, saggy under eyes become less saggy and brighter
    Promising review: "Both my girlfriend and I use this product, and we have seen visible results around our eyes, and face. She first started using LilyAna's cream some time ago, and her skin looks so nice. I thought to myself none of these products really work, but I was wrong. I've been using it just around my eyes for about a month, and have seen improvement. We will definitely continue using this cream." —Mike

    Get it from Amazon for $16.25+ (available in three sizes).

    5. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub exfoliates dry and rough bumps for smoother skin. This scrub can also help decongest pores and remove dead flakes. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and safe for all types of skin!

    on left: reviewer pic of arm covered in little red bumps. on right, reviewer pic of same arm with less red bumps after using the KP body scrub
    Promising reviews: "I am sorry that I did not discover this years ago! I have ordered two of them by mistake and it’s one of my best mistakes. I have the ingrown hair issue on my legs for years now which causes the 'strawberry legs' issue as well. I’ve been using once in a week for a month now and my legs have never seen a smoother day before! It is incredible. I apply it on my legs and scrub it with my bare hands a little bit, then I continue doing it with the scrubbing side of my sponge for a couple of minutes. I’m scared to stop using it. I don’t want to go back to my old legs!" —Eylote

    "I see visible results as early as the first week of using it. As a practice, I now use 2–3 times a week on my legs and other body areas." —Judi Nation

    Get it from Amazon for $12

    6. Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant helps remove dead skin, shrink and unclog large pores, and smooth wrinkles. So many reviewers have raved about it also clearing acne and reducing breakouts. Talk about benefits on top of benefits!

    reviewers before photo with uneven rough skin
    reviewers after using exfoliant with clear smooth skin
    Promising review: "You need to get this yesterday. I left it sitting in my cart for over a month debating if I should try it and my only regret is that I waited so long. I have used this three times and I can see a noticeable difference. I felt the baby softness after the first use. Could feel a difference in my skin tightness and smoothness and could see visible results after the third use." —Brynn Kathrein

    Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).

    7. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and sunflower) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!

    reviewer's scar after surgery, 6 months after surgery and then 3 months after using Bio-oil with appearance of scar improving
    Promising reviews: "This oil is helping in reduction of scarring on my arms and shoulders. Saw visible results within two weeks. Smells nice too!" —Jeet

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).

    8. Revlon Volcanic Face Roller soaks up excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers! 

    A series of customer review before and after photos showing their forehead greasy and then matte after use of the roller
    A customer review photo of them holding the face roller
    It's also easy to clean: just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!

    Promising review: "Great addition to any skincare routine, particularly for those with oily skin. It is amazing how well it actually works!! I have combination skin and I get really oily around my T-zone, so the roller feature makes it really easy to target that oily area better while avoiding the more dry areas of my face. Works really well for at-home and on-the-go use. It is super portable and small enough to toss into a purse or carry-on, making it perfect for travel or use throughout the day. Overall, I highly recommend this product. It's a great value for the price, and the results are noticeable. Do yourself a favor and buy!" —olivia

    Get it from Amazon for $8.72.

    9. Tower 28 SOS Spray rejuvenates and refreshes your face throughout the day (with or without makeup) whenever your skin starts to feel a little irritated and starts screaming SOS. The hypochlorous acid, a natural ingredient your skin produces, acts as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial to soothe your beautiful skin. 

    The travel size SOS Tower 28 spray
    A before and after of the reviewer using the spray. Before the reviewer had red irritated skin and after it was completely clear with no more redness
    Tower 28

    Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of sensitivity-causing ingredients and are also vegan and cruelty-free.

    Promising review: "Quick, noticeable results. OBSESSED. I really truly see a difference in my skin using this consistently. My sensitive skin LOVES Tower 28!" —mariavel

    Get it from Tower 28Sephora, or Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).

    10. VieBeauti eyelash growth serum can help thicken and lengthen your eyelashes — it'll have people wondering if you're wearing falsies. Plus you won't have to keep spending $100+ every two weeks getting lash extensions. 

    Reviewer's lashes before and after using serum with noticeable growth
    Promising review: "I have used several serums, however this one gave me visible results. I could tell my lashes were longer when I would apply my mascara. I did not get irritation from using it. I did however keep this with me all of the time and used it morning and night consistently. I would buy again" —A. Van Der Veen

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors). 

    11. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap helps restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and give your skin the glow it deserves. Its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric formula can be applied anywhere on your body — including your bikini area! 

    a reviewer's before with dark spots of their armpits and after of their arm pits with minimal spots after using kojic acid soap
    two bars of soap
    Promising reviews: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA

    "Worked right out of the gate! Saw visible improvement in dark spots and texture the first day. Where has this been my whole life?" —Cp

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.

    12. Mighty Patches tackle those pesky pimples *white*head-on. The hydrocolloid absorbs the gunk inside, which helps speed up the healing process. Plus it hides pimples and prevents you from picking at them! It works so well that you'll forget that there was even a pimple there.

    A reviewer with a pimple on their face
    A reviewer with the patch on their face and pus drawn out
    Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, Mighty Patch nose strips, and more!

    Promising review: "These are fantastic. It is so satisfying to see the gunk that is pulled. There have been a few times where it didn't stick to my face and had fallen off in the night. That could be user error for all I know, like touching it too much etc. Overall, I highly recommend. There is a huge difference in the size of your pimple after using a patch for the recommended time. I have had a few pimples where I had to immediately follow up with another patch. These are so effortless to use and give visible results in a few short hours. Get these!!" —Allison W.

    Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.

    13. TruSkin Vitamin C serum helps to even skin tone and reduce dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. Just dab some on after cleansing your face and top it with your favorite moisturizer. Over 90,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating for its truly magical results.

    A reviewer with dark skin showing the serum lightened the acne scars on their forehead and cheeks until they were basically gone
    reviewer's face with some acne spots on forehead and chin (left) and same reviewer's face (right) with less acne spots after using the serum for a week
    Promising reviews: "I like this better than Drunk Elephant and Murad vitamin C serums! I like the way it feels better on my skin and it works just as well if not BETTER than high-end brands. I have very oily skin and this doesn’t break me out or make me more oily! It soaks in really well and doesn’t leave me greasy. It’s very light. It works wonders for freckles and sun damage. It makes you skin look brighter and more even. This is holy grail. I was so skeptical but now I see what all the great reviews are all about. I feel silly for paying so much more for expensive brands now. I have also used other skin lighting products that made my face burn and this one is good for sensitive skin! I wish I would’ve found this sooner. I use it once a day before bedtime under my Body Merry night cream. I could also use it during the day under makeup but it’s not necessary for me." —Lee

    "Super!!! I've been buying this vitamin C for some time now, and I confess that at first I was a little unsure of the results. But nowadays I can't go without it…this is already my second bottle and I'm already planning to buy the third. She is great, worth much more than certain expensive brands. The result is visible in a few days, helping the skin and wrinkles perfectly." —Monique Alcantara

    Get it from Amazon for $19.77+ (available in two sizes).