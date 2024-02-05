1. Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream helps renew your fingernails after years of nail-biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, this calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising reviews: "This is amazing! I went from super brittle nails that I could never grow out. I had acrylic nails for two years and I wanted a break; they were so thin and damaged from the acrylics. Now only after a few weeks my nails are completely healed and grown and will not break! I wish I found this sooner, I wouldn’t have wasted my time and money on nail maintenance! Try it!" —Chelsea Lauren Hill
"I used it once a day and experienced visible results within the first week of using it. Three weeks later my nails are growing out past the cuticle and look so much better." —Lauri Bland
2. Cosrx snail mucin essence soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — It's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
3. Zombie hydrating face masks give you an at-home facial by helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, clear small breakouts, and deeply hydrate your skin. Don't be frightened by its name — the mask cracks in areas that need moisture and is rough in areas that lack elasticity.
Promising review: "One use and this legitimately and immediately visibly tightened my smile/marionette/puppet (call them whatever cute name you like) lines. It gets VERY tight and isn’t real comfortable, but it works. I did it at night. Saw immediate results and the next morning it still looked improved. This was an impulse purchase and I have no regrets." —Ellis
4. LilyAna Naturals eye cream uses natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.
Promising review: "Both my girlfriend and I use this product, and we have seen visible results around our eyes, and face. She first started using LilyAna's cream some time ago, and her skin looks so nice. I thought to myself none of these products really work, but I was wrong. I've been using it just around my eyes for about a month, and have seen improvement. We will definitely continue using this cream." —Mike
5. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub exfoliates dry and rough bumps for smoother skin. This scrub can also help decongest pores and remove dead flakes. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and safe for all types of skin!
Promising reviews: "I am sorry that I did not discover this years ago! I have ordered two of them by mistake and it’s one of my best mistakes. I have the ingrown hair issue on my legs for years now which causes the 'strawberry legs' issue as well. I’ve been using once in a week for a month now and my legs have never seen a smoother day before! It is incredible. I apply it on my legs and scrub it with my bare hands a little bit, then I continue doing it with the scrubbing side of my sponge for a couple of minutes. I’m scared to stop using it. I don’t want to go back to my old legs!" —Eylote
"I see visible results as early as the first week of using it. As a practice, I now use 2–3 times a week on my legs and other body areas." —Judi Nation
6. Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant helps remove dead skin, shrink and unclog large pores, and smooth wrinkles. So many reviewers have raved about it also clearing acne and reducing breakouts. Talk about benefits on top of benefits!
Promising review: "You need to get this yesterday. I left it sitting in my cart for over a month debating if I should try it and my only regret is that I waited so long. I have used this three times and I can see a noticeable difference. I felt the baby softness after the first use. Could feel a difference in my skin tightness and smoothness and could see visible results after the third use." —Brynn Kathrein
7. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and sunflower) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!
8. Revlon Volcanic Face Roller soaks up excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers!
It's also easy to clean: just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!
Promising review: "Great addition to any skincare routine, particularly for those with oily skin. It is amazing how well it actually works!! I have combination skin and I get really oily around my T-zone, so the roller feature makes it really easy to target that oily area better while avoiding the more dry areas of my face. Works really well for at-home and on-the-go use. It is super portable and small enough to toss into a purse or carry-on, making it perfect for travel or use throughout the day. Overall, I highly recommend this product. It's a great value for the price, and the results are noticeable. Do yourself a favor and buy!" —olivia
9. Tower 28 SOS Spray rejuvenates and refreshes your face throughout the day (with or without makeup) whenever your skin starts to feel a little irritated and starts screaming SOS. The hypochlorous acid, a natural ingredient your skin produces, acts as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial to soothe your beautiful skin.
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of sensitivity-causing ingredients and are also vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "Quick, noticeable results. OBSESSED. I really truly see a difference in my skin using this consistently. My sensitive skin LOVES Tower 28!" —mariavel
10. VieBeauti eyelash growth serum can help thicken and lengthen your eyelashes — it'll have people wondering if you're wearing falsies. Plus you won't have to keep spending $100+ every two weeks getting lash extensions.
Promising review: "I have used several serums, however this one gave me visible results. I could tell my lashes were longer when I would apply my mascara. I did not get irritation from using it. I did however keep this with me all of the time and used it morning and night consistently. I would buy again" —A. Van Der Veen
11. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap helps restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and give your skin the glow it deserves. Its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric formula can be applied anywhere on your body — including your bikini area!
Promising reviews: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
"Worked right out of the gate! Saw visible improvement in dark spots and texture the first day. Where has this been my whole life?" —Cp
12. Mighty Patches tackle those pesky pimples *white*head-on. The hydrocolloid absorbs the gunk inside, which helps speed up the healing process. Plus it hides pimples and prevents you from picking at them! It works so well that you'll forget that there was even a pimple there.
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, Mighty Patch nose strips, and more!
Promising review: "These are fantastic. It is so satisfying to see the gunk that is pulled. There have been a few times where it didn't stick to my face and had fallen off in the night. That could be user error for all I know, like touching it too much etc. Overall, I highly recommend. There is a huge difference in the size of your pimple after using a patch for the recommended time. I have had a few pimples where I had to immediately follow up with another patch. These are so effortless to use and give visible results in a few short hours. Get these!!" —Allison W.
13. TruSkin Vitamin C serum helps to even skin tone and reduce dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. Just dab some on after cleansing your face and top it with your favorite moisturizer. Over 90,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating for its truly magical results.
Promising reviews: "I like this better than Drunk Elephant and Murad vitamin C serums! I like the way it feels better on my skin and it works just as well if not BETTER than high-end brands. I have very oily skin and this doesn’t break me out or make me more oily! It soaks in really well and doesn’t leave me greasy. It’s very light. It works wonders for freckles and sun damage. It makes you skin look brighter and more even. This is holy grail. I was so skeptical but now I see what all the great reviews are all about. I feel silly for paying so much more for expensive brands now. I have also used other skin lighting products that made my face burn and this one is good for sensitive skin! I wish I would’ve found this sooner. I use it once a day before bedtime under my Body Merry night cream. I could also use it during the day under makeup but it’s not necessary for me." —Lee
"Super!!! I've been buying this vitamin C for some time now, and I confess that at first I was a little unsure of the results. But nowadays I can't go without it…this is already my second bottle and I'm already planning to buy the third. She is great, worth much more than certain expensive brands. The result is visible in a few days, helping the skin and wrinkles perfectly." —Monique Alcantara
