Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

  • Time For Valentineâ??s badge

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

27 Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Actually Super Practical

The best kinds of gifts, in my humble opinion.

by
Rachel Dunkel
by Rachel Dunkel

BuzzFeed Contributor

,
Kaila Browner
by Kaila Browner

BuzzFeed Staff

Popular products from this list

  • A timeless cast-iron pan that will honestly become their newest family heirloom. Now they can cook anything from meat, to veggies, to delicious bread and rolls in this pan that doubles as a lifelong friend.

    View in list

  • A classic Moleskine notebook to give all of their thoughts, feelings, and doodles a place to thrive. Aw, you love their brain so much.

    View in list

1. A Polaroid Now camera and film set so they can capture precious memories and *actually* hold them right in their hands straightaway. I maintain that this is one of the best gifts I've ever been given, so of course, I recommend getting it for your loved one, too!

Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

I'm not a techy person, and I have a bad memory, so it stands to reason that the Polaroid is for me! I love bringing it to parties to snap candids of my friends, and when I'm feeling *extra* generous, I even give a few pictures away once in a while. Film can be kind of pricey, so I do ration it, but honestly, it makes me more mindful of what I'm photographing in a way that I like. I've had this for a few years, and the photos I've taken are my prized possessions. Highly recommend.

Promising review: "Excellent camera, the quality of the pictures is great, and there's a certain special feeling of having a bunch of pictures in a scrapbook. Planning on taking this with me as I do a tour of several national parks and make the next year one to remember." —Xovan

Get it from Amazon for $138.99+ (available in multiple colors and bundles).

2. A classic Moleskine notebook to give all of their thoughts, feelings, and doodles a place to thrive. Aw, you love their brain so much.

writer holding red notebook with elastic closure
Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

I am That Guy who is literally never caught without my Moleskine. I filled two notebooks in two months just with journaling on a recent trip, and my only regret is that I didn't write even more. Moleskines have the perfect paper weight and are simply durable. In short, they're the most well-known for a reason. I like the "large" size which fits in my Baggu Crescent bag perfectly and oscillate between hard and soft covers, though soft is often easier to store and travel with. 

Get it from Amazon for $19+ (available in 11 colors, four sizes, and with five paper types). 

3. A JW Pei vegan leather purse because a new addition to the collection is always welcome. This trendy shoulder bag comes in 14 stunning colors and patterns fit for classic and bold styles alike. 

person wearing a green croc-embossed vegan leather purse
different person holding the same shape purse but with a neutral snake skin pattern
Amazon

JW Pei is an Asian-owned and family-owned small business that sells stylish vegan leather purses.

Promising review: "I instantly loved this purse when it arrived. It was packaged so nicely in a gift box with a cloth bag inside. The blue is the perfect sky blue. It is a bit shiny, holds its shape, handle works well in the crook of an elbow or over the shoulder. LOVE IT." —McLulu

Get it from Amazon for $58.99 (available in 14 colors).

4. A multifunctional skin scrubber so they can give themselves an at-home facial to write home about. The device's four modes use high frequency vibrations to get dirt and grime up and out of their precious pores.

amazon.com, Amazon

This has three different functions (cleansing, lifting, and smoothing) and is best to use when your skin is still damp!

Promising review: "Love this tool! I recently got a professional facial and they used a tool like this one on me! I was so intrigued that I had to purchase one for myself! The price point is amazing and it does the job. Once I used it, I noticed I was able to exfoliate my skin nicely and get some extractions from my clogged pores on my nose and chin. I then used it with a serum, which was nice and how it was used during my facials. Can’t wait to use it more! There are tons of different ways to use it! Great price for a great tool!" —Stephanie Nelson

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).

5. A Goodful All-in-One Pan whose tall side walls, slick nonstick coating, helper handle, and lid combine to create one super-charged mega-versatile piece of cookware. From boiling, to frying, to braising, they'll use this basically every day (and it's just mega cute).

amazon.com, Amazon

The pan and its nonstick coating are manufactured without PFOA, lead, cadium, toxic metals, or nanoparticles. It also comes with a beechwood turner.

Promising review: "I love this bright red pan! It is not heavy, but cooks evenly! Cleans up like a dream. It is just the right size. I highly recommend this purchase. Thank you!" —Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $50.75 (originally $79.99; available in eight colors and in a pot version).

6. An electric gooseneck kettle if they're a fiend for pour-overs or tea. They'll have their choice of five preset temperatures so they can really dial in their brew, and there's even a "keep warm" setting so they can keep some water on hold for when you finally get up, too.

Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

I *just* got this kettle and have to say I'm a big fan so far! I'm a tea-lover who doesn't care much for hovering over the stove, so having specific temperature settings for different types of tea is a nice little treat. Not to mention it's just a gorgeous addition to the countertop. A great little kettle, especially for the price.

Get it from Amazon for $57.15.

7. A sleep-focused essential-oils blend whose calming aroma could help them relax and snooze as best as they can. If anyone deserves a good night's sleep it's them!

Reviewer holding a bottle of
www.amazon.com

Psst — if you don't have a diffuser, you can get a popular, well-reviewed essential-oil diffuser.

Promising review: "Bought this to help on days when I have bad insomnia due to anxiety, especially during this pandemic. Can't say I like the scent of the oil alone right off the bat. It's pretty strong so you only need a few drops in the humidifier. But the first night I used it I had the best sleep of my life! Was knocked out fast and woke up feeling super refreshed!! Definitely recommend this product. It lasts well too so it's worth the price!" —Wendy

Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

8. An Innisfree daily SPF 36 sunscreen to keep their skin safe from the sun's evil rays. Reviewers with all skin tones report that it leaves no white cast, so it's a great gift for any and everyone. It's become my daily sunscreen as well!

model holding and applying the sunscreen
Amazon

I looooove the way this sunscreen feels. So light and...not sunscreen-y. I don't feel like it makes me shiny, or clogs my pores, or causes any of my usual sunscreen annoyance. That, and the price is right, especially compared to other trendy SPF brands. 

Promising review: "I put this sunscreen over my moisturizer, and it leaves no white cast or heavy feeling on my face! There’s no smell, and it works great for the girls and boys with melanin!" —May Lewis

Get it from Amazon for $16

9. A rechargeable hand warmer with three temperature levels so you can rest assured their hands will never be too cold, even when you're not there to hold them. 

Reviewer holding the hand warmer
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —RK

Get it from Amazon for $26.98 (available in a variety of colors/styles and two-packs).

10. A compact, waterproof mug warmer because one of their many endearing qualities is their uncanny ability to forget about their mug immediately, letting it go cold. As cute as it is, perhaps they'd like a warm drink every once in a while.

the pink desktop heater
Amazon

Promising review: "It does an excellent job keeping my coffee hot every day. Easy to operate, and three different modes with different temperatures perfectly meet all my needs. I even used it to heat up a cup of miso soup once, and it warmed up my soup well with the highest temperature option (the red one)." —Kaylee L.

Get it in pink from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six other designs).

11. An Amazon Fire TV Stick so they have access too all of their favorite shows in one convenient place. Let's just hope they don't start to catch up on True Detective without you.  

The HDMI stick and Amazon remote
Amazon

The remote is Alexa-compatible so you can use voice commands to find something new to watch, launch an app, search for a movie, or even order yourself a pizza. Your old remote could never!

Promising review: "After years of using cable and then a Roku I decided to try out the Amazon Fire TV Stick, and we now have one for every television in the house! I think it works so much faster than the Roku and offers much more. I appreciate being able to turn the TV off and on with it, change the volume, and the built in voice recognition is great when you don't feel like typing. Something new I noticed is the Amazon product ads that you can click on from the TV, then it adds to your to your Prime cart to purchase its a pretty cool feature." —Biabell

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four configurations).

12. A bartending set for the boo who loves nothing more than cosplaying as barkeep every now and again. The shaker *is* quite fun, we can't deny them that. 

bartending set next to a martini
www.amazon.com

The bartending set is dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "This bar set is amazing! It has everything you need for a functional home bar, and the little display is perfect for storing and displaying. I got this as a gift for my husband and he absolutely loves it! Totally worth it for such a great value." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in three colors).

13. A window privacy film that both gives them some space away from the outside world and casts gorgeous little rainbows across their space. Sometimes the simple things are the most delightful. 

sunlight shining on stained glass window decal and creating a rainbow effect
www.amazon.com

To install the paper, just spray the window and the wrap with generous amounts of water and smooth out any air pockets.

Promising review: "Easy to install once you get the hang of it. No one can see inside clearly if they look in the window. And every morning around the same time it lights up the room with rainbow tie-dye. Frickin' AWESOMEEE will buy more if I ever move to a different place haha." —Alexis

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

14. A 6-quart air fryer so they can finally join in the fun and whip up all those tasty-looking viral recipes they keep showing you on TikTok.

Air fryer
Amazon

It has a six heating options: air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat.

Promising review: "After listening to dozens of clients and friends talk about their air fryers, I decided it was time to bite the bullet so to speak. Consumer Reports' rave reviews led me to the Instant Vortex Plus. I LOVE LOVE LOVE ❤️ IT! Everything seems to taste better cooked in an air fryer. Even salmon is more moist and flavorful. Plus food cooks faster than traditional oven or fryer methods. The Vortex is large capacity so it’s easy to cook two or more types of food at the same time. Do it...you won’t regret it!" —Rosanne Heideman

Get it from Amazon for $129.95.

15. An electric grill with a built-in hot pot — my pitch to you is treating them to a delectable at-home hot pot dinner for two before gifting them the set. Two (tasty) presents in one!

black electric grill with built-in hot pot heating up meats, veggies, and prawns
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Very easy to use. Great for a date night or family dinner. Easy clean up. Definitely recommend to anyone who loves Korean BBQ or wants to throw meat on the grill in the winter." —Rudy S.

Get it from Amazon for $99.99.

16. A waterproof cellphone pouch so your next vacay together can include photos from the beach, pool, and lake. Pics of your tubing trip or it didn't happen!

a sea turtle under water
reviewer holding phone in waterproof case
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I lost my iPhone while I was kayaking and could not go down deep enough to get it. After nine days I had a message from a person that said he was scuba diving and saw it underwater. He got my name because I had my credit cards and drivers license’s in my phone case. When I met up with him he told me the phone was dry when he picked it up and it was still working. I ended up buying a pouch for my son because we’re fixing to go on a trip and go white water rafting. After this, I had many of my friends buy this pouch for their phones." —susan pickett

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 14 colors).

17. A timeless cast-iron pan that will honestly become their newest family heirloom. Now they can cook anything from meat, to veggies, to delicious bread and rolls in this pan that doubles as a lifelong friend.

cast iron pan holding salmon and asparagus
Amazon

This is the cast iron I have, and it just lives on my stovetop because I use it literally every day. Cleanup is simple: I hand wash (I usually opt for no soap, but you can decide) and rub with vegetable oil to keep it nice and seasoned.

Promising review: "I bought this for my then-girlfriend about eight years ago to make omelettes because she had only a lousy steel skillet with straight sides and a 'non-stick' pan with ruined teflon. Now we're married with two kids, I do most of the cooking, and I use this pan more than any other. It works. It holds and distributes the heat properly, has a natural carbon nonstick surface, and it is impossible to damage it. The sloping sides are not a gimmick, they really do make it much easier to get anything out of the pan (eggspecially omelettes)." —FCCDAD

Get a 10-inch version from Amazon for $19.90 (available in six other sizes).

18. Taiyaki double pan because you may not be able to afford that trip to Japan right now, but a chance to eat their favorite stuffed desserts is a step in the right direction. One day!

two taiyaki in a pan
three taiyaki on a plate
Amazon

Promising review: "I ordered this as a surprise for my bf. He is Korean and Japanese and talked of getting taiyaki as a child. We made taiyaki filled with red bean paste following the recipe for bungeoppang on mykoreankitchen.com. They turned out fabulously. I have since filled them with jam, chocolate chips, and red bean (my fave). Filling the pans with batter would be easier with a squeeze bottle. Overall, they are super simple to make. The taiyaki release really well, and I've had no trouble with sticking. I have been using the pans on a glass top stove with no trouble." —MC

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).

19. A ribbed shorts set they'll rock and then some at the gym, lounging around the house, or anytime they just feel like donning a matching set will make their day. 

Reviewer wearing a white ribbed workout set of shorts and a tank top
Same reviewer but the set is maroon
www.amazon.com

The top has removable cups!

Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this outfit. Thick, quality fabric that hugs and fits perfectly! I bought it in three colors and love them all." —Josefina R.

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–L and 21 colors).

20. A cold brew maker to take their favorite drink from a special occasion treat to an everyday luxury. And it's so simple to make. Just pour in water and grounds, steep overnight, and enjoy. 

A graphic showing how to use the cold brew maker
Amazon

It can brew a quart (four cups) and store hot coffee. It also has an airtight lid that can keep your coffee fresh for up to two weeks.

Promising review: "If you LOVE iced coffee (I drink it year-round regardless of the weather) then you NEED this cold brewer. I work for Starbucks and I love our cold brew. I was skeptical to make it at home but I love it more than theirs. It’s especially nice since Starbucks only brews one kind of beans for cold brew, but at home you can brew your favorite kind. Absolutely love this and it’s worth more than it costs. A must-buy for yourself or a wonderful gift for the coffee lover in your life!" —j.blaine

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

21. A sushi-making kit because oftentimes the best gifts also come with an activity. Get all the ingredients you'll need for a sushi dinner for two and roll your way to a great V-day!