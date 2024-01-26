27 Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Actually Super Practical

Popular products from this list
1. A Polaroid Now camera and film set so they can capture precious memories and *actually* hold them right in their hands straightaway. I maintain that this is one of the best gifts I've ever been given, so of course, I recommend getting it for your loved one, too!
2. A classic Moleskine notebook to give all of their thoughts, feelings, and doodles a place to thrive. Aw, you love their brain so much.
3. A JW Pei vegan leather purse because a new addition to the collection is always welcome. This trendy shoulder bag comes in 14 stunning colors and patterns fit for classic and bold styles alike.
JW Pei is an Asian-owned and family-owned small business that sells stylish vegan leather purses.
Promising review: "I instantly loved this purse when it arrived. It was packaged so nicely in a gift box with a cloth bag inside. The blue is the perfect sky blue. It is a bit shiny, holds its shape, handle works well in the crook of an elbow or over the shoulder. LOVE IT." —McLulu
Get it from Amazon for $58.99 (available in 14 colors).
4. A multifunctional skin scrubber so they can give themselves an at-home facial to write home about. The device's four modes use high frequency vibrations to get dirt and grime up and out of their precious pores.
5. A Goodful All-in-One Pan whose tall side walls, slick nonstick coating, helper handle, and lid combine to create one super-charged mega-versatile piece of cookware. From boiling, to frying, to braising, they'll use this basically every day (and it's just mega cute).
6. An electric gooseneck kettle if they're a fiend for pour-overs or tea. They'll have their choice of five preset temperatures so they can really dial in their brew, and there's even a "keep warm" setting so they can keep some water on hold for when you finally get up, too.
7. A sleep-focused essential-oils blend whose calming aroma could help them relax and snooze as best as they can. If anyone deserves a good night's sleep it's them!
Psst — if you don't have a diffuser, you can get a popular, well-reviewed essential-oil diffuser.
Promising review: "Bought this to help on days when I have bad insomnia due to anxiety, especially during this pandemic. Can't say I like the scent of the oil alone right off the bat. It's pretty strong so you only need a few drops in the humidifier. But the first night I used it I had the best sleep of my life! Was knocked out fast and woke up feeling super refreshed!! Definitely recommend this product. It lasts well too so it's worth the price!" —Wendy
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
8. An Innisfree daily SPF 36 sunscreen to keep their skin safe from the sun's evil rays. Reviewers with all skin tones report that it leaves no white cast, so it's a great gift for any and everyone. It's become my daily sunscreen as well!
9. A rechargeable hand warmer with three temperature levels so you can rest assured their hands will never be too cold, even when you're not there to hold them.
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —RK
Get it from Amazon for $26.98 (available in a variety of colors/styles and two-packs).
10. A compact, waterproof mug warmer because one of their many endearing qualities is their uncanny ability to forget about their mug immediately, letting it go cold. As cute as it is, perhaps they'd like a warm drink every once in a while.
11. An Amazon Fire TV Stick so they have access too all of their favorite shows in one convenient place. Let's just hope they don't start to catch up on True Detective without you.
The remote is Alexa-compatible so you can use voice commands to find something new to watch, launch an app, search for a movie, or even order yourself a pizza. Your old remote could never!
Promising review: "After years of using cable and then a Roku I decided to try out the Amazon Fire TV Stick, and we now have one for every television in the house! I think it works so much faster than the Roku and offers much more. I appreciate being able to turn the TV off and on with it, change the volume, and the built in voice recognition is great when you don't feel like typing. Something new I noticed is the Amazon product ads that you can click on from the TV, then it adds to your to your Prime cart to purchase its a pretty cool feature." —Biabell
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four configurations).
12. A bartending set for the boo who loves nothing more than cosplaying as barkeep every now and again. The shaker *is* quite fun, we can't deny them that.
The bartending set is dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "This bar set is amazing! It has everything you need for a functional home bar, and the little display is perfect for storing and displaying. I got this as a gift for my husband and he absolutely loves it! Totally worth it for such a great value." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in three colors).
13. A window privacy film that both gives them some space away from the outside world and casts gorgeous little rainbows across their space. Sometimes the simple things are the most delightful.
To install the paper, just spray the window and the wrap with generous amounts of water and smooth out any air pockets.
Promising review: "Easy to install once you get the hang of it. No one can see inside clearly if they look in the window. And every morning around the same time it lights up the room with rainbow tie-dye. Frickin' AWESOMEEE will buy more if I ever move to a different place haha." —Alexis
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
14. A 6-quart air fryer so they can finally join in the fun and whip up all those tasty-looking viral recipes they keep showing you on TikTok.
15. An electric grill with a built-in hot pot — my pitch to you is treating them to a delectable at-home hot pot dinner for two before gifting them the set. Two (tasty) presents in one!
16. A waterproof cellphone pouch so your next vacay together can include photos from the beach, pool, and lake. Pics of your tubing trip or it didn't happen!
Promising review: "I lost my iPhone while I was kayaking and could not go down deep enough to get it. After nine days I had a message from a person that said he was scuba diving and saw it underwater. He got my name because I had my credit cards and drivers license’s in my phone case. When I met up with him he told me the phone was dry when he picked it up and it was still working. I ended up buying a pouch for my son because we’re fixing to go on a trip and go white water rafting. After this, I had many of my friends buy this pouch for their phones." —susan pickett
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 14 colors).
17. A timeless cast-iron pan that will honestly become their newest family heirloom. Now they can cook anything from meat, to veggies, to delicious bread and rolls in this pan that doubles as a lifelong friend.
18. A Taiyaki double pan because you may not be able to afford that trip to Japan right now, but a chance to eat their favorite stuffed desserts is a step in the right direction. One day!
Promising review: "I ordered this as a surprise for my bf. He is Korean and Japanese and talked of getting taiyaki as a child. We made taiyaki filled with red bean paste following the recipe for bungeoppang on mykoreankitchen.com. They turned out fabulously. I have since filled them with jam, chocolate chips, and red bean (my fave). Filling the pans with batter would be easier with a squeeze bottle. Overall, they are super simple to make. The taiyaki release really well, and I've had no trouble with sticking. I have been using the pans on a glass top stove with no trouble." —MC
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).
19. A ribbed shorts set they'll rock and then some at the gym, lounging around the house, or anytime they just feel like donning a matching set will make their day.
The top has removable cups!
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this outfit. Thick, quality fabric that hugs and fits perfectly! I bought it in three colors and love them all." —Josefina R.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–L and 21 colors).
20. A cold brew maker to take their favorite drink from a special occasion treat to an everyday luxury. And it's so simple to make. Just pour in water and grounds, steep overnight, and enjoy.
It can brew a quart (four cups) and store hot coffee. It also has an airtight lid that can keep your coffee fresh for up to two weeks.
Promising review: "If you LOVE iced coffee (I drink it year-round regardless of the weather) then you NEED this cold brewer. I work for Starbucks and I love our cold brew. I was skeptical to make it at home but I love it more than theirs. It’s especially nice since Starbucks only brews one kind of beans for cold brew, but at home you can brew your favorite kind. Absolutely love this and it’s worth more than it costs. A must-buy for yourself or a wonderful gift for the coffee lover in your life!" —j.blaine
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).