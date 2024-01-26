27 Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Actually Super Practical

The remote is Alexa-compatible so you can use voice commands to find something new to watch, launch an app, search for a movie, or even order yourself a pizza. Your old remote could never!

Promising review: "After years of using cable and then a Roku I decided to try out the Amazon Fire TV Stick, and we now have one for every television in the house! I think it works so much faster than the Roku and offers much more. I appreciate being able to turn the TV off and on with it, change the volume, and the built in voice recognition is great when you don't feel like typing. Something new I noticed is the Amazon product ads that you can click on from the TV, then it adds to your to your Prime cart to purchase its a pretty cool feature." —Biabell

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four configurations).