    27 Valentine's Day Gifts That’ll Make Your Significant Other Say “Whoa, Where Did You Find That”

    Fun and funky finds your love is sure to love.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Jonathan Mazzei
    Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pair of heart shades so your partner can protect their eyes from the sun *and* rock an adorable accessory that'll add some fun to any outfit. 

    reviewer in black lens heart sunglasses
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I highly recommend these! They're the perfect size, great sun protection, and they came with a little cloth baggy for them, a nice microfiber cloth, and a cute little double-sided screwdriver keychain tool!" —Jerrad W. Gindlesberger

    Get a pair from Amazon for $12.88 (available in tons of colors and styles). 

    2. A Jungalow three-piece ceramic planter to give their favorite flora a place of honor. "But is there drainage?" they'll ask. Of course. I would never recommend a pot without it.

    the tall planter in lavender, brown, and dark teal
    Jungalow

    Promising review: "This was the exact style and color my bathroom needed. So pleased with the shape, quality, gloss of glazing, uniqueness. Really brings me joy to see." —Teresa L.

    Get it from Jungalow for $49 (originally $79, available in 10 colors). 

    3. A gorgeous nesting carafe and glass set that's perfect if their two great passions in life are sleek modern design and staying maximally hydrated.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so cute it hurts — got them for me and my husband. He drinks water before bed now. Life is good." —Emily

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 10 colors and styles or as a set of two).

    4. Some sweet lil' sprout bookmarks to keep their place in their latest read without having to bend the page. Absolutely darling.

    leaf shaped bookmarks in light and dark green
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these bookmarks! Even though they are pretty small, they stay in the book, either opened or closed. They are really soft and rubbery, so they won't crack or break very easily. I can foresee these lasting for a long time. Since they come in a package of six, I can not only have one for my book for reading, but I can place these in the pertinent chapters that I am studying in my textbooks as well. They really come in handy for that! These cute little sprouts were a great treat for the little that I spent on them!" —Aimée le Huitième

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8+ (available in two styles).

    5. A detailed moon-shaped light so they can read by the light of the silvery moon...from the comfort of their very own bed. The best of both worlds.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I originally bought the 7-inch moon for my husband as a gift of 'I love you to the moon and back' for our anniversary... Well, I loved his moon so much that I kept stealing it from our bedroom and taking it to the living room. So I bought myself the 5.9-inch moon to compare sizes and have one to call my own. As it turns out, the slightly smaller 5.9-inch one is just as amazing as the seven-inch.

    These moons charge up fast with a cord (with a cool 'blue moon' color when charging) and then once charged, they are completely free from cords or any connection dependence. They light up with a very detailed real moon surface design in white or yellow, and it will totally mesmerize you. You can literally 'hold the whole moon in your hand' and use it as a cordless and battery-free lamp, a nightlight, a lantern or quasi-candle in the dark. The wood stand is sleek and super easy to assemble, and is a perfect accent to any room décor. These moons are the best gift for friends, family, co-workers, kids, pets and spouses." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes and three styles).

    6. A rainbow prism sun catcher to cast tiny rainbows across their room to the delight of both them and their cat.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This might be the best thing I’ve ever purchased. My room looks magical on sunny afternoons. If you love yourself buy these crystals. Not only are the rainbows pretty but the crystals are too." —Tiffany Tyree

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.79.

    7. A set of nostalgic NES cartridge coasters for the die hard gamer who also despises water rings on their table. They're the center of the very specific Venn diagram that constitutes "your type."

    a reviewer&#x27;s coaster collection which includes Super Mario Bros, Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Duck Hunt, and Excitebike
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Everyone talks about them and wants them! This has been an amazing gift! Something simple and not expensive to just surprise someone else. The size seems perfect for all kind of drinks and so far they don’t seem to be getting ruined by the water so they are perfect! I've recommended them for friends as they keep asking where I got them." —Isaira

    Get a set of eight from Amazon for $14.99

    8. Or a pack of adorable fruit coasters because they'll be hard pressed to find a guest who sees these and doesn't squeal in delight.

    The coasters in various fruit styles, some with mugs sitting on them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Are you kidding me? How could anyone rate these anything less than 5 stars? They are colorful and the pattern is exactly as pictured. They are wrapped individually. What a good buy! I plan on using mine in a door wreath because they are perfect for decorations." —J&SZack

    Get a pack of seven from Amazon for $4.99.

    9. An impressively large gem lamp that's simply mesmerizing. Their love of soft, romantic lighting has not gone unnoticed, and this dimmable beaut is sure to be their new prized possession.

    The gem radiating light
    West Elm

    Get it from West Elm for $199 (also available as a set of two).

    10. A world tour jerky crate chock-full of tasty treats from around the globe for the meat-lover who's always looking for their new favorite snack.

    The crate surrounded by a variety of jerky
    Man Crates

    Promising review: "It’s a hit! I bought this for my husband as a birthday present and he absolutely loved it! The challenge to open the crate was really fun for him and all the different flavors of meat really impressed him. He is already telling all his friends about it how cool it is." —Kylie

    Get it from Man Crates for $119.99.

    11. A rain showerhead that'll make them feel like they're at a 5-star hotel in their very own bathroom. Everyday luxuries are just the best.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It was super easy to install and works amazing! I love it so much and the flow of water is perfect and so relaxing. It's a real steal for the price (which had made me skeptical it would work right). It works so great though, super luxurious." —Sarah Katherine

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in four colors and three sizes).

    12. A stress toy for the partner who's always turning to you and asking what your favorite form of potato is, then getting mad when you don't say "hash browns."

    Reviewer holding the potato stress toy
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is awesome. My husband and I hide this around the house from each other and sometimes it takes months to find. How awesome is it to be able to yell out 'yes! I found the potato!' and have that make total sense?! Doesn't matter if we're having a little argument or not, we still get excited about it. Not the common use for a stress reliever, but we have fun playing our silly little game. 😊 Certainly keeps things entertaining." —TM

    Get it from Amazon for $8.

    13. A lightsaber umbrella so they can slice through the rain and the darkness in one fell swoop. That's movie magic, baby.

    A person holding the umbrella, which has a shaft that glows like a lightsaber
    amazon.com

    It's powered by three AAA batteries and has seven LED color options. There's an on/off button as well as a flashlight on the bottom!

    Promising review: "This umbrella ROCKS! It was a gift for my husband. It dries quickly so he doesn't have to carry around a dripping umbrella. The 'saber' aspect of it has the option to choose a color or even have them alternate. They all look really vivid and beautiful, especially at night. The flashlight on the bottom is really helpful at night when we're walking our dog, too. My husband gets tons of comments on this umbrella, and I plan to buy more in the future. Really, it's the coolest umbrella ever." —TrivialShark388

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in six colors).

    14. A rechargeable hand warmer with three temperature levels so you can rest assured their hands will never be too cold, even when you're not there to hold them. 

    Reviewer holding the hand warmer
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —RK

    Get it from Amazon for $19.57+ (available in a variety of colors/styles and two-packs).

    15. A Saucemoto dip clip to up their fast food game times one million. At last their beloved Ranch has a place of honor. 

    reviewer dipping waffle fry in sauce being held by clip
    www.amazon.com

    They'll fit onto horizontal or vertical air vents *and* can hold sauce packs from all popular fast food chains to make eating in the parking lot wayyyy easier!

    Promising review: "Love the design and functionality of it. Even if you aren't really a person who eats in the car, it's great for others to use while you drive. Got this for a co-worker's birthday, and she loved it!" —Eden

    Get two from Amazon for $10+ (available in four colors and in multipacks).

    16. A bag of Mickey Mouse Classic Blend coffee if they can't get enough of the Happiest Place on Earth and want a small reminder of it every morning first thing.

    two bags of coffee with mickey on the packaging
    Joffrey's Coffee

    Here's what BuzzFeed Editor Heather Braga has to say about it: 

    "Anyone who has spent some time at the Disney Parks knows the delightful taste of Joffrey's Coffee — it goes hand in hand with the experience. It's served in the Disney Resorts and at the parks. One sip of this and I was immediately transported to the lil' coffee clutch right outside the entrance to Animal Kingdom. Definitely treat yourself to some of these beans and check out the entire Disney Speciality Coffee Collection."

    Get  from Amazon for $18.99 (for an 11-oz ground bag) or Joffrey's Coffee for $12.99 (available in ground or whole beans).

    17. A jar of Sichuan Chili Crisp from Fly By Jing that's vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, and made without preservatives or artificial flavors. But most importantly, it's just really freaking delicious. Can't get enough of those zippy, tingly, slightly numbing Sichuan peppercorns.

    Fly By Jing

    Jing Gao, the founder and CEO of Fly By Jing, is a chef, entrepreneur, and a globally renowned expert on Chinese cuisine. While the flavors are inspired by her hometown of Chengdu, Jing's recipes are deeply personal and offer a unique taste you won't find anywhere else.

    Jonathan Mazzei: "I got this sauce as a gift, and I have been obsessed ever since I tried it. It combines the most prized Szechuan peppercorns with fragrant dried chilies, fermented black beans, garlic, shallots and more for a numbing, umami-rich flavor that has enhanced truly everything I've tried it on — without overpowering the other flavors. I've been struggling to find the right sauce to take my home-cooked dishes to the next level, and let me tell you, this is it! Plus, the packaging is super cute and thoughtful, and mine even came with a beautiful little zine that includes a breakdown of the ingredients, some amazing recipe ideas, and more!"

    Get it from Fly By Jing for $17 or a pack of two from Amazon for $21.99

    18. A DIY organic mushroom-growing kit if your boo is a foodie star sign with a DIY moon. Both of those tendencies will be satiated with this fun and easy kit whose results are oh so satisfying (and delicious).

    mushrooms growing out of the mini farm
    Amazon

    Back to the Roots is a small business based in California that was founded by two college friends. They specialize in indoor gardening kits with a mission to reconnect families to food.

    Promising review: "This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within three to four days. I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS! This was such a fun product and process to watch. I am now in the process of trying to get a second batch of shrooms from the same box — fingers crossed!" —Steph Card

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99

    19. A compact, waterproof coffee mug warmer because one of their many endearing qualities is their uncanny ability to forget about their mug immediately, letting it go cold. As cute as it is, perhaps they'd like a warm drink every once in a while.

    A mug filled with coffee placed on the pink warmer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).

    20. A handmade wood wireless charger if they love natural shapes and materials but don't want to skip out on new technologies. Balance, people.

    A smartphone resting on a geometric walnut wood charger with a flat top
    Uncommon Goods

    The wireless charging system is compatible with recent models of Apple, Samsung, and Google phones.

    The Uncommon Goods team handpicks thousands of designs from around the world to connect shoppers with unique products from independent designers, while also creating their own goods thanks to their in-house product development team. If you're looking for a gift that screams "why hasn't anyone thought of this before?" — Uncommon Goods is a great place to find it!

    Promising review: "A work of art that doubles as a wireless charger! I was so pleased with this purchase. The wood and craftsmanship are of good quality, and it has a nice weight to it. I love how stylish it is-not an eyesore like many gadgets. It blends in perfectly and looks like part of the decor." —D-Nice

    Get it from Uncommon Goods for $99.

    21. A super cute fairy light photo display that's cute on its own, but up the ante a bit by printing out some photos of your adventures to go with. You two are just too cute. 

    string lights with polaroid pics clipped onto them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are fun lights that spruced up a dull area. Once I got them untangled initially, they were super easy to put up. They are a tad bit heavy and need something strong to clip to. The clips have good springs and will stay wherever they are put. It literally took just a few minutes, including adding the photos, to put up and enjoy." —Sheila Crawford

    Get them from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes and in warm white or yellow).

    22. A dishwasher-safe unicorn pool float tea infuser because I don't know if you'd want to be with someone who wouldn't be stoked on a unicorn infuser... A good litmus test.

    The infuser floating in a mug
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE THIS!! I’ve only tried the infuser with one kind of tea (blue butterfly pea flower) but it was delicious! Will need to buy at least one more to bring to the office! Plus it looks so adorable in my Hocus Pocus mug. 😊" —Anna

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three shapes).

    23. An acorn-shaped air freshener that sure, will freshen up the scent of their car with any essential oil they want, but more importantly is the cutest thing they'll have ever seen.

    small acorn hanging from rearview mirror
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This wooden acorn car diffuser is adorable and very well-made from quality materials. The wood is just gorgeous and the finish is done nicely. Inside the wooden acorn is a little glass vial with a cork lid that you fill with oil. The scent permeates the vehicle nicely without being too overpowering. 🔆 TIP:🔆 tip and hold the glass vial upside down for several seconds to let the cork really absorb the essential oil before turning it right side up again and placing inside the acorn." —@Lark

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    24. A pouch of Mystical Fire to bust out at backyard parties or camping trips for endless (OK, about 20 minutes of) entertainment.

    A campfire with rainbow flames
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Mystical Fire Colorant is amazing. For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement...but this stuff is really neat. I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet, and the colors were so good — seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs of Mystical Fire on hand." —TeNe

    Get it from Amazon for $6.59.

    25. A set of macaron containers so during their many travels they can store their jewelry, medicine, and other small fiddly necessities in a safe and scrumptious container. 

    macaron boxes in various colors holding items like jewelry and pills
    macaron boxes in various colors
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling with solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts because I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off." —Mary

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $5.99.

    26. A deck of vibrantly colorful playing cards by Brooklyn-based design duo Fredericks & Mae to jazz up your weekly games of spades, runny, cribbage, or whatever your household card game is.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Fredericks and Mae is a queer-owned business that's been offering a variety of visually stunning pieces since 2007. These cards include a sturdy keepsake box with foil stamping and a mini-booklet with interesting history and lore of card decks, game instruction, and information about the artists.

    Promising review: "I'm really happy with my purchase. I originally saw this product at the MoMA Design Store in NYC, but I didn't buy it. However, I changed my mind a couple of days later and was glad to discover they were available here. The packaging is a little bit bigger than that of your average deck. However, it's quite sturdy, and the entire deck is well protected inside. The cards are pure eye-candy! They come in a rainbow color scheme, with some interesting symbol arrangements starting the 4 of each suit. Also, the joker cards contrast nicely with the rest of the deck because they're black and white respectively. Inside the box, there's a small booklet that offers some interesting information about the origin of playing cards, as well as the rules for several card games. If you want a deck of cards that will spark up a conversation, this is, without a doubt, an excellent choice!" —Thredith

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

    27. And finally, a cheeseburger wrapping paper set so the way you give your V-Day gifts is a present in and of itself. Meta!

    Boxes wrapped in the wrapping paper and stacked to resemble a cheeseburger
    GiftCouturePaper

    Gift Couture Paper is a small Etsy shop that offers hilarious (and delicious-looking) food-inspired wrapping paper. If burgers aren't your partner's thing, consider checking out their steak wrapping paper set instead!

    Promising review: "This is such an awesome idea! I just got done wrapping boxes and it turned out great. Very pleased!! The quality and designs are so realistic. This purchase was so worth it — love it." —Julie Howard

    Get it from Gift Couture Paper on Etsy for $25.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity. 