    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Travel Products From Amazon That Reviewers Say Made A Huge Difference

    If you're wondering much these gadgets and gizmos improve the travel experience... let me just... *stretches arms as wide as possible*

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Trtl neck pillow to help you and your plane neighbor avoid a most dreaded fate: you nodding off onto their shoulder.

    model wearing a gray trtl pillow while sleeping on a plane
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of this contraption but it had such great reviews by other users that I decided to try it. For me it worked fabulously! I traveled to Asia, so I had two six hour flights and a 12 hour flight each direction. I don't usually sleep well on planes, and while this didn't magically turn my seat into first-class accommodations it did make a huge difference. Once I tried it a few times and figured out the best wrapping technique for me it was wonderful. As some others have mentioned it can get warm, but I generally get cold on airplanes after sitting still for a while so it was actually a good thing. With my earplugs in I could gently rest my head against the Trtl and imagine it resting against a pillow (I'm a side sleeper so this was sooooooooooo much more comfortable for me than the regular travel pillows that have the most support with your head resting back) and I fell asleep really quickly. I never had any resulting neck pain or kinks. I would highly recommend it, especially for side sleepers." —Jac-O

    Price: $59.99 (available in four colors)

    2. A waterproof anti-theft backpack whose zippered compartment ingeniously is only accessible from the back, keeping your valuables out of reach from any casual passersby. The fact that it also looks pretty darn cool is just a bonus.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wanted to wait to post my review until after I returned home from Europe. Because of the pickpockets I decided to get this backpack since it zips in the back and I am VERY pleased to say not one thing was stolen from me. Granted I’m very aware of my surroundings but I firmly believe this backpack made a huge difference. Plus it is so cute and matches with everything. This is 100% worth the price, you can’t go wrong!!" —Sarah Crosley

    Price: $24.29+ (available in two sizes and 15 colors)

    3. A set of packing cubes for anyone who's ever tried and immediately failed at keeping their luggage in check while on vacation. Vacation isn't the time to fret over organization — let the cubes do it for you.

    writer&#x27;s suitcase full of three purple mesh and fabric packing cubes
    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    The set comes with four packing cubes of various sizes, as well as a laundry bag.

    Promising review: "I like these. I've already used them on one trip and will be using again next week. Very easy to use and made a huge difference in how much I could get in a small area. I also noticed that they kept my clothes from getting as wrinkled. I use the large to pack my shirts. .. I folded the shirts in half then role them up. I got over twice as much packed in the same area." —J

    Price: $21.99 (available in 10 colors)

    4. A digital luggage scale to ensure your baggage is in compliance with your airline's weight restrictions, avoiding some nasty fees in the process.

    reviewer weighing their bag with the handle luggage scale
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've so often gone through airports where the screeners are super-fussy about the weight of checked luggage and carry-ons. This is a small item, easy to pack, and makes all the difference when returning from a trip with more than I started with!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $8.99 (available in four colors and as a two-pack).

    5. A contoured eye mask that will majorly come in handy if you're sensitive to light and find yourself needing to snooze on a plane (or anywhere, really). Best of all, it won't smoosh your little eyes, so you can stay comfy and hopefully fall asleep even faster.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using it for about 2 months and still holds up and it hasn't fallen apart. The material is very nice and soft. At time I forget that am wearing it. The elastic band is quite nice. It feels like clouds in my eyes.
    I have a high light sensitivity, this eye mask has really made a huge difference on how much rest I get. I have taken it with me on every trip I have made in order to rest well. Highly recommend it." —Cynthia Carbajal

    Price: $21.99 (available in five colors)

    6. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because chances are your hands are gonna be full no matter where or how you're traveling. No need to forego the tasty bev with this handy dandy invention around.

    reviewer&#x27;s cup holder attached to a suitcase with a Starbucks drink in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow, what a difference this made while traveling. Kept my hands free, and I didn't have to keep going in my purse/backpack for phone, travel documents, or passport. I will not travel without it. I bought it on a whim but didn't realize how much I really needed it. I kept it on my carry on, and it was no issue at all when boarding the plane to remove it (with a line of people behind me waiting for me to put my carry on in overhead container). I just took out my drink and slipped it up and off the handle. There is a velcro strip in between the cup folders, but I found it very easy to slip it on and off. I also was concerned about items falling out... nope. No issue whatsoever. My passport, papers, phone were all secured." —LisalouRN

    Price: $15.99+ (available in 26 colors and styles)

    7. A pack of soft silicone earplugs to help you drown out the late-night yammering at a hostel or strange new noises while you're staying at a hotel. Either way, night-night! You're gonna be sleeping sound.

    buzzfeed writer with a form-fitting silicone earplug in their ear
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "These are the very best earplugs. Would not be without them. Because they are silicone, they fit well over the ear canal, stay in place, and make a huge difference in noise reduction. I take them everywhere as I'm a light sleeper. Tried MANY brands and these are by far the best. Excellent product." —Mareo

    Price: $12.99 for a pack of 12

    Check out our full review of Mack's earplugs for more details. 

    8. An anti-blister balm so your feet stay in tip-top shape even as you hop, skip, and jump all around the exciting city you're visiting for the first time.

    reviewer holding the small purple balm in their hand
    amazon.com

    I use this stuff on my heels when backpacking and can confirm: it prevents blisters on my extremely blister-prone feet!

    Promising review: "This works great! I have trouble finding sandals that don't in some way rub me wrong, and this stuff has come to the rescue. I apply it liberally to my ankles and toes — anywhere that tends to rub and get irritated, and it makes a huge difference! I'm able to wear a pair of sandals all day and well into the night that I normally wouldn't be able to wear past lunchtime. Great product, and much more versatile than moleskin or bandaids, since this is invisible! I must say, when I misplaced this tiny little stick one day, I used my regular, large-sized body stick instead, and that also worked great on my feet, so I'm not sure if this foot formula is really that special, but it's not expensive so I'll give them the benefit of the doubt!" —MEG327

    Price: $8.99

    9. An inflatable wedge pillow for anyone FULLY committed to getting some ZZZs while en route via any mode of transportation. And if you fall asleep better while you're watching something, you can even tuck your phone inside and peek at it through the pillow's little window.

    reviewer with their head resting on an inflated pillow that rests on their lap and has room for their arms
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has been a life saver for all my overseas travel. I've used this on at least five trips to China and it has made a huge difference." —SkepticalConsumer

    Price: $24.99

    10. A wedge doorstop alarm to use at hotels that both physically stops the door from being opened by a stranger *and* triggers a mighty loud alarm if somebody tries.

    a reviewer photo of the wedge alarm inserted underneath a door
    amazon.com

    All it requires to work is a 9-volt battery

    Promising review: "Is user friendly and reliable. Alarm is loud enough to make a difference. Is a strait-forward design that functions well without a lot of fuss. Also battery life seems fine." —Terry G

    Price: $13.25

    11. A water-resistant cosmetics bag that hangs on the back of a door and rolls down instead of making you spread every single item out on a hotel counter. Honestly groundbreaking.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is wonderful for trips. It is compact and so saves space in your suitcase, the hook makes a huge difference for bathrooms that have little counter space, and it holds all travel-size toiletries well." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $22.99+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors)

    12. An Ethique shampoo bar so you're not subject to whatever over-drying shampoo the hotel has out but you *also* don't have to go through the hassle of bringing liquids along on your trip. Win, win.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This stuff is an absolute life-saver!! I've been struggling with oily hair for many years, and no matter how many different shampoos I've tried, they've all been useless. In fact many of the 'oil control' shampoos I tried just made my hair even worse. I don't even know how much money I've spent on different shampoos at this point. I got this one because I'm vegan and also trying to lean more towards a zero waste lifestyle. I was a little skeptical at first because I've never used anything but liquid shampoo before now, but I'm glad I took the risk. Even after the first use of this product I noticed a huge difference. And the second time I used it, the softness of my hair was already coming back too. This product saved my hair and my confidence, and I very highly recommend it." —Gibson

    Price: $13.25+ (available in 10 formulas)

    13. A pair of compression socks to keep swelling at bay when you're on long-haul flights or partaking in a big ol' road trip.

    (left) hand holding the packaging (right) two feet with the black and yellow compression socks on
    Gyan Yankovich / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "These are a lifesaver when traveling for long periods of time where mobility is restricted due to confined space. I used them and it made a huge difference in comfort for my 72-year-old body, would definitely recommend." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $18.57+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and 13 colors)

    And check out our full Physix Gear compression socks review here.

    14. A mini white noise machine if you're visiting a city and need to block out the loud city livin' happening outside of your window in order to slumber.

    reviewer image of the white noise machine
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Made a huge difference on our Europe trip. It helped us get to sleep better while aiding in helping us get over our jet lag. I would highly recommend this for anyone who uses/needs noise or a noise machine. The sounds are very organic (just like the larger Ohm device), and you don't get crazy counting waves to get to sleep. Love it!" —Shawn Peters

    Price: $24.35+ (available with or without a case and in packs of two and three)

    15. A USB-rechargeable fan that's a no-brainer for hot climate vacays, and also for days spent at amusement parks. A Mickey-shaped ice cream bar will taste even better with a handheld breeze blowing on your face.

    reviewer holding the black small fan with the words &quot;portable fan, you the real MVP&quot; on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little fan is awesome runs for hours makes a huge difference when you’re stuck outside in the heat. Perfect for Disney!!" —diane alt

    Price: $15.99+ (available in five colors)

    16. A portable door lock to give you a little extra manual assurance that your door can't be opened when you're staying in hotels or new places. Doesn't hurt to be sure!

    reviewer&#x27;s manual lock in the crack of a door
    amazon.com

    Heads up that this may get flagged by TSA, so try to check it in your luggage if you're flying. 

    Promising review: "This simple gadget, makes a big difference for safety. Highly recommended. I travel to many places for work and this is ideal." —Harvey

    Price: $14.99 (also available in two-packs)

    17. An airplane footrest so you have a few more options for sitting methods other than "feet on the floor" and "cross-legged but bothering your neighbor."

    model with their feet resting in a black hammock hanging from an airline tray
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this for a recent 15 hour flight. Although my seating area did not provide the room to fully extend my legs as shown in the product photo, the Foot Hammock made a huge difference for me during the flight. It allowed me to change my position by raising my legs, resting my feet, and in general reposition my body several times during the long flight. I was very glad that I had it with me and will definitely use it again on a long flight." —Dubbleu_b

    Price: $14.95 

    18. A wireless transmitter called AirFly that allows you to connect your Bluetooth headphones to the airplane audio jack. Not being literally tethered to the seat in front of you and covered in wires while you attempt to relax is gonna be a small but mighty improvement to the flying experience.

    the AirFly Pro plugged into the seat back on a plane
    amazon.com

    It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.

    Promising review: "I recently purchased the Twelve South AirFly Pro, which is a wireless transmitter/receiver that allows you to share audio with up to two AirPods. This has been a game changer for me, particularly when it comes to traveling. I recently took a Delta flight and was able to watch a show with my AirPods while my partner listened as well. It was such a great experience to be able to enjoy media together without having to deal with tangled cords or trying to share one set of earbuds. The AirFly Pro is really easy to use and has made a big difference in my entertainment options while on the go. I would highly recommend it to anyone who wants to share audio with their partner or friends." —T.E. Collard Jr. 

    Price: $34.99+ (available in three styles)

    19. A backseat hook for organizing your backseat more elegantly during road trips. it may seem like a small change, but honestly getting your purse off the floor frees up room for plenty of more storage.

    A hook on the back of a car chair with a bag hanging off it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So easy to install and increases functionality by 1000% so great to not have to throw my purse at whoever is in the passenger seat. I also love that my purse doesn’t spill every time I stop or turn. Such a simple thing but it makes a huge difference." —Rachael

    Price: $7.95 (available in two colors)

    20. A travel wallet with an RFID-blocking shield material to keep all of your travel documents and cards in one handy place, making airport navigation much easier.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this wallet for my trip to Ireland, it was perfect. I liked the slim design, not bulky to carry by itself or in my purse. Great design for carrying my passport, ID, money and zippered pouch for coins. Very well made." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $12.99 (available in 37 colors)

    21. A space-saving compression bag that blessedly doesn't require a vacuum to function! Now you can get as much into your suitcase as possible on *both* legs of your trip without tracking down a Dyson.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used these for the first time on a recent trip and they worked wonderfully! They were easy to use and made a huge difference in the amount of room in the suitcase. They worked equally as well coming home. All you do is pack the bag, seal the top then roll it to squeeze the air out. Looking forward to using these on our boat to keep the moisture out. Plan to order more!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $16.97 for a set of eight

    22. A set of Sea Bands to target an acupressure point on your wrist in order to help reduce nausea. According to reviewers they're worth trying whether you suffer car sickness, sea sickness, or any other travel tummy ailment.

    Reviewer with gray band on their wrist
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Relief from the sea. Went back and bought a second pair for visitors going out of the boat with us. We have a 27' boat and when we leave the intercoastal for the sea the bands make a huge difference. Slapped a pair on my mom and even she had to agree!" —Marie Billings

    Price: $8.53 for a set of two

    23. A gel and memory foam seat cushion for anyone whose legs, back, and bum have a hard time when they're seated for a long time, rendering road trips a thing of the past. Try this out to see if it can get ya back on the road listening to Bruce Springsteen and drinking a fountain Coke again.

    A reviewer&#x27;s swivel office chair with a memory foam cushion resting on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We enjoy traveling and spend several weeks on the road each year. I have lower back problems that require my getting cortisone shots for pain relief. For the last few weeks, I have also been having trouble sitting for more than a few minutes because of a pain in the area of my tailbone. I ordered this item for our last trip. I could not believe the difference it made! I was able to sit comfortably both driving and riding without any pain, and that made a huge difference in my enjoyment of the trip. When we got home I ordered a second one so I could leave one in the car and have one inside. I am recommending it to all my friends who need some relief." —Susan S. 

    Price: $49.95 (available in three colors)

    24. A soft silicone ear-saver and mask-extender if you still want or need to mask while traveling but are *beyond* done with the ear pain that can come along with it.

    A model wearing a mask that is pulled together around the back of their head by the silicone ear saver, which has three different toggles on the back for sizing
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are GREAT! My kids’ masks were iffy on sizes and these made a huge difference. My husband can wear it also so it works for all sizes. Very happy." —Jeanine

    Price: $6.99 for a set of four (available in six different color combos)

    25. A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag so you can stop leaning on flimsy plastic kitchen bags in order to store your liquids compliantly.

    hand holding the blue-trimmed see-through bag
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’d been looking to purchase this carry-on liquids bag for a while, but kept delaying the purchase because I figured that the traditional clear bag I had been using for years was fine, even though it was always a pain to search for what I was looking for. Finally I decided enough was enough and that I would buy this thing already. I can honestly say, it’s one of the best purchases I’ve ever made off of Amazon. I didn’t realize how big of a difference it would make with traveling, but trust me, it did. First of all, bottles of makeup/toiletries just fit so much better in this bag. Second, because of the fact that it unzips all the way around you can easily find what you’re looking without messing anything else up. And third, I was able to fit so many more items then I ever have before! This is way better than the ziplock-type of bag I was using previously. Buy this bag if you’re flying anywhere. It’s great!" —Sarah W

    Price: $13.99 (available in 11 colors)

    26. A memory foam neck pillow whose ergonomic shape provides a ton o' support so you can literally just sit back, relax, and enjoy your journey.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for a descent replacement for my old travel pillow. And I found this model. Very ergonomic, comfortable and nice looking. Such a huge difference between my old pillow and this one. The pillow provides great support for the head. I can barely sleep in the planes because my head is always in very uncomfortable position, even with my old pillow. Now the things have changed. I slept like a baby in the car, while my wife was driving. Didn’t try it in the plane yet, but based on my previous experience, this pillow is great! Highly recommended!" —Tia

    Price: $21.99+ (available in five colors)

    27. Expandable hangers for anyone who likes to unpack when they get to their destination but never sees what they need when they open the closet. Alternatively, these are perfect for folks who will need to hang dry laundry on the road — garments just dry so much faster and more evenly when hung up.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hotel rooms and cruise ships never have enough hangers. Taking these along made a huge difference in closets and fold up to practically nothing. Light weight. Love them!" —sb44

    Price: $13.99 for a pack of 12

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.