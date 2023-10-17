27 Travel Products From Amazon That Reviewers Say Made A Huge Difference

1. A Trtl neck pillow to help you and your plane neighbor avoid a most dreaded fate: you nodding off onto their shoulder.
2. A waterproof anti-theft backpack whose zippered compartment ingeniously is only accessible from the back, keeping your valuables out of reach from any casual passersby. The fact that it also looks pretty darn cool is just a bonus.
3. A set of packing cubes for anyone who's ever tried and immediately failed at keeping their luggage in check while on vacation. Vacation isn't the time to fret over organization — let the cubes do it for you.
4. A digital luggage scale to ensure your baggage is in compliance with your airline's weight restrictions, avoiding some nasty fees in the process.
5. A contoured eye mask that will majorly come in handy if you're sensitive to light and find yourself needing to snooze on a plane (or anywhere, really). Best of all, it won't smoosh your little eyes, so you can stay comfy and hopefully fall asleep even faster.
6. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because chances are your hands are gonna be full no matter where or how you're traveling. No need to forego the tasty bev with this handy dandy invention around.
7. A pack of soft silicone earplugs to help you drown out the late-night yammering at a hostel or strange new noises while you're staying at a hotel. Either way, night-night! You're gonna be sleeping sound.
8. An anti-blister balm so your feet stay in tip-top shape even as you hop, skip, and jump all around the exciting city you're visiting for the first time.
9. An inflatable wedge pillow for anyone FULLY committed to getting some ZZZs while en route via any mode of transportation. And if you fall asleep better while you're watching something, you can even tuck your phone inside and peek at it through the pillow's little window.
10. A wedge doorstop alarm to use at hotels that both physically stops the door from being opened by a stranger *and* triggers a mighty loud alarm if somebody tries.
11. A water-resistant cosmetics bag that hangs on the back of a door and rolls down instead of making you spread every single item out on a hotel counter. Honestly groundbreaking.
12. An Ethique shampoo bar so you're not subject to whatever over-drying shampoo the hotel has out but you *also* don't have to go through the hassle of bringing liquids along on your trip. Win, win.
13. A pair of compression socks to keep swelling at bay when you're on long-haul flights or partaking in a big ol' road trip.
14. A mini white noise machine if you're visiting a city and need to block out the loud city livin' happening outside of your window in order to slumber.
15. A USB-rechargeable fan that's a no-brainer for hot climate vacays, and also for days spent at amusement parks. A Mickey-shaped ice cream bar will taste even better with a handheld breeze blowing on your face.
16. A portable door lock to give you a little extra manual assurance that your door can't be opened when you're staying in hotels or new places. Doesn't hurt to be sure!
17. An airplane footrest so you have a few more options for sitting methods other than "feet on the floor" and "cross-legged but bothering your neighbor."
18. A wireless transmitter called AirFly that allows you to connect your Bluetooth headphones to the airplane audio jack. Not being literally tethered to the seat in front of you and covered in wires while you attempt to relax is gonna be a small but mighty improvement to the flying experience.
19. A backseat hook for organizing your backseat more elegantly during road trips. it may seem like a small change, but honestly getting your purse off the floor frees up room for plenty of more storage.
20. A travel wallet with an RFID-blocking shield material to keep all of your travel documents and cards in one handy place, making airport navigation much easier.
21. A space-saving compression bag that blessedly doesn't require a vacuum to function! Now you can get as much into your suitcase as possible on *both* legs of your trip without tracking down a Dyson.
22. A set of Sea Bands to target an acupressure point on your wrist in order to help reduce nausea. According to reviewers they're worth trying whether you suffer car sickness, sea sickness, or any other travel tummy ailment.
23. A gel and memory foam seat cushion for anyone whose legs, back, and bum have a hard time when they're seated for a long time, rendering road trips a thing of the past. Try this out to see if it can get ya back on the road listening to Bruce Springsteen and drinking a fountain Coke again.
24. A soft silicone ear-saver and mask-extender if you still want or need to mask while traveling but are *beyond* done with the ear pain that can come along with it.
25. A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag so you can stop leaning on flimsy plastic kitchen bags in order to store your liquids compliantly.
26. A memory foam neck pillow whose ergonomic shape provides a ton o' support so you can literally just sit back, relax, and enjoy your journey.
27. Expandable hangers for anyone who likes to unpack when they get to their destination but never sees what they need when they open the closet. Alternatively, these are perfect for folks who will need to hang dry laundry on the road — garments just dry so much faster and more evenly when hung up.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.