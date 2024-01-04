Make Traveling Way More Enjoyable With These 27 Things

1. An in-flight phone mount so even if your seat isn't equipped with a screen, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy a show (without trying in vain to awkwardly balance your phone on your tray table).
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).
2. A Trtl neck pillow to help you and your plane neighbor avoid a most dreaded fate: you nodding off onto their shoulder.
Ciera Velarde: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
3. A Monos carry-on roller bag — simply put, the nicest carry-on I've ever used! Its wheels never stick and the handle never wiggles, the finishings feel luxe, and it just looks slick. Especially since I typically vow to never check a bag if it can be avoided, I think it's well worth the splurge-worthy price.
4. A twistable memory foam pillow so you can get your head and neck in juuuuust the right spot to squeeze in a little nap on your next road trip, train ride, or flight.
Promising review: "Most travel neck pillows make me feel completely overwhelmed, and this is especially great for those with shorter necks. It gives you control and once you get the positioning that you prefer, it is really comfortable and provides the right support in the right places. Also, (and this was a selling point in the beginning,) having used this on several long-haul flights, I loved that after each trip, I could easily unzip the cover and throw it in the wash." —ltny
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A pair of quick-dry water shoes for anyone whose only hangup about heading out on a tropical getaway is being skeeved out by their feet touching the bottom of the ocean. A little separation will let you relax.
Promising review: "Buy these, you will love them! I love to walk barefoot on the beach but isn't always the wisest decision. I read so many positive reviews and thought why not. I got my first pair and fell in love with them. I don't have to wear my sandals and leave them at the bottom of the steps. I can walk on the pavement to the beach and across the parking lot. I loved them so much that I bought a pair for my husband, sister, friend and an extra pair for me. My husband was very skeptical and he loved them too. I would absolutely recommend theses." —Lauren A. Eason
Get it from Amazon for $9.88+ (available in seven sizes and 44 colors).
6. A waterproof pouch to allow you to keep your phone, cards, and even passport with you *while* you swim, thanks to its lanyard attachment.
It also comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck.
Promising review: "This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage. My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach. I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." —Jennifer Roman
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 14 colors).
7. A set of decibel-reducing noise-cancelling earplugs because during travel you inevitably encounter chatty fellow passengers, crying babies, city noise, and more. Best to be able to block out the world whenever you need to.
Rachel Dunkel: "I've had these earplugs for years, and the fact that I haven't lost them is both a miracle and a testament to how much I love them. I see a lot of live music and love to go dancing, and I always bring these with me to keep my ears safe!"
Promising review: "These are genius little earplugs. After a transcontinental flight across the US and various shorter flights of two to four hours over the last six months, I can say that these little plugs are the most comfortable I have ever found. They're even more comfortable than foamies. These plugs dull necessary sound less than foamies, so I hear better without all the noise. My ears are comfortable the entire flight. I've never seen anything better, and I’ve been flying for 50 years." –Oldma
Get them from Amazon for $28.95.
8. A mini white-noise machine if you're visiting a city and need to block out the loud city livin' happening outside of your window in order to slumber.
Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and need some kind of noise to cover up sounds from the hallway in hotels. This little device is the best one I've found. I've found one of the sound options that sounds just like an AC unit that puts me to sleep in an instant. And no worries that the hotel AC stops running in the middle of the night as they usually do and you wake up to a silent room and can't go back to sleep. The sounds on this little guy are the best ones I've heard. Buy this for travel and you won't be sorry!" —KJ
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in two colors).
9. An anti-blister balm so your feet stay in tip-top shape even as you hop, skip, and jump all around the exciting city you're visiting for the first time.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I wore heels that always give me blisters for eight hours, and I didn't get a single one when using this balm. It really worked! I plan on getting it again and again. I always have it in my bag at work just in case. I did find it necessary to reapply if I took my shoes off and put them on again." —Donna
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
10. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter that allows you to connect your Bluetooth headphones to the airplane audio jack. Not being literally tethered to the seat in front of you and covered in wires while you attempt to relax is gonna be a small but mighty improvement to the flying experience.
You can even pair two sets of headphones at once to the AirFly!
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry several headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
11. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because chances are your hands are gonna be full no matter where or how you're traveling. No need to forego the tasty bev with this handy dandy invention around.
Promising review: "So handy. We travel all the time, and this is perfect for holding drinks while we are at the airport. Love it." —Bruce V. Hartley
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 24 colors/patterns).
12. A rechargeable handheld fan that's a no-brainer for trips to hot locations, and also for days spent at amusement parks. A Mickey-shaped ice cream bar will taste even better with a handheld breeze blowing on your face.
Ciera Velarde: "I bought this to take on a summer trip to Disney World and let me tell you — it's the only way I survived!! Every day got well into the 90s, but I kept this pointed at my face whenever I wasn't soaking up air conditioning. I was seriously impressed with how powerful it was and how I instantly felt less sweaty. The charge lasts about a day if you use it sparingly (or a few hours of continuous use), so make sure to charge it nightly if you're on a trip. The fan has three speed settings, and it folds so you can prop it up on a table."
Promising review: "I have ZERO complaints!!! My sister got married outdoors and I decided I needed a fan as I sweat a lot. Suffice to say I LOVE IT! I was cool the entire time in the sun, it has a handle and is not too big which makes it easy to tag along any- and everywhere. You won’t regret this purchase." —DIONNE HOOK
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in eight colors).
13. A set of six Cadence containers — each with a leak-proof lid and a label — so you can stash any toiletry essentials in your purse for easy access just in case. Better yet, they're magnetized and stick together, making them easier to find in a messy bag.
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.
My co-worker Abby Kass has these and loves them! Here's what she has to say about them: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (available in seven colors).
14. A contoured sleep mask that will majorly come in handy if you're sensitive to light and find yourself needing to snooze on a plane (or anywhere, really). Best of all, it won't smoosh your little eyes, so you can stay comfy and hopefully fall asleep even faster.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this mask for over a week now, and I must say that it’s the best mask I’ve ever used yet. I have used a sleep mask every night for... probably the last nine years, and it’s the most comfortable one I’ve ever used. I love the strap. No Velcro to get caught in your hair! It’s got adjustable wide elastic that is soft and comfortable. Not the stiff stuff! The mask has nice memory foam in it which cushions your face when sleeping on your side. It has nice deep eye pockets so there is never any pressure on your eyes or eyelashes, which I love. Overall, this is the best mask I’ve ever had. It’s made so well; I feel pampered in it." —DePlume
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).