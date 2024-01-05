These 27 Products Are Famous On TikTok *And* Totally Worth The Hype

Skip To Content
    1. Cleaning putty so you can *smoosh* your way to a clean car in no time flat. Much easier than dragging a vacuum out to the driveway.

    top left to bottom right: dirty car break handle versus same area all clean from dirt and crumbs with an orange putty cleaner
    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders." —Loren

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    2. Dermaplaning tools for anyone interested in ultra-smooth makeup application. Also great for eyebrows, upper lips, and anywhere else you choose to remove facial hair.

    Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.

    3. A sleek LED alarm clock with a neat-o mirrored display if you're sick of relying on your phone for a wake-up call. It also has two charging ports so your devices can wake up just as well rested as you.

    same digital alarm clock on stacked suitcase nightstand
    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I love this TikTok clock. Here’s another 'TikTok/BuzzFeed brought me here' post. The clock is adorable and a modern thin clock that doesn’t look cheap, even though it is." —Tanitha Gaither

    Get it from Amazon for $24.59+ (available in six colors).

    4. High-rise leggings for anyone keen on making their 🍑 look 🔥. And they're of course super comfy and stretchy to work out in or nap in — the two activities leggings do best.

    Promising review: "These are GREAT. I saw people getting them on TikTok and DAMN, they're better in real life somehow. They make my butt look so good and they're super comfortable. If you're thinking about getting a pair, DO IT!" —Aerebys Stare

    Get them from Amazon for $17.80+ (available in women's sizes S–4XL and 74 colors).

    5. A shimmery gem window sticker to cast streams of rainbow light across your space. Cute, calming, and a little joy to look forward to every day.

    gem sticker with fractured rainbow light
    See it in action on TikTok here

    Jess Weymouth is an artist who sells hand-painted watercolor art. You'll find greeting cards, prints, and stickers to treat yourself to!

    Promising review: "These sun catchers sell out quickly, so I jumped on the chance to grab one as soon as I got a notification. It's so pretty and my daughter loves it in her room! I also appreciated the minimal, eco-friendly packaging." —Etsy Customer

    Get it from Jess Weymouth on Etsy for $7.70 (originally $11). 

    6. A rolling desk bike so you can move and groove as you dial in your spreadsheets, make deals, and sit in on Zoom meetings that could have just been an email.

    white stationary desk bike with laptop on top in front of plant stand
    See it in action on TikTok here

    This rolling desk bike has eight resistance levels, so you can easily customize your workout while you sit and complete work-related things.

    Promising review: "I bought this desk because I have been working from home and it's freezing outside, so I haven't been able to walk as much. This is perfect for me! You can adjust the resistance level from extremely easy to where you don't even notice you're pedaling to way more resistance where it feels like a workout. If you have it at -1 it almost feels like you're coasting. I keep it between 2–4 (goes up to 8+) while working for some resistance but to where I can still concentrate without thinking about pedaling. I have also used this while journaling, online reading, and watching TV." —The Brady Bunch

    Get it from Amazon for $499.99 (available in two colors). 

    7. A cult-favorite cleaning paste that's nearly all-purpose. After you use it on your cookware, faucets, appliances, and heck, even walls, you're basically gonna have a whole new home.

    This all-purpose and vegan paste is great for removing rust, hard water stains, grease, and other messes! To use, just apply it to a surface with a damp cloth, gently rub it in, rinse it off with water, and polish the area with a dry cloth.

    Promising review: "Amazing product. No chemicals, no toxic odor. Shower wall hard water stains completely wiped out. I used other products on my 10-year-old oven door and it never came as clean. First try, I wiped on, wiped off. (Recommended at least five minutes.) Second try, I applied the Pink Stuff and left it overnight. Baked-on grit was softened enough I could use a spoon to scrap. End result...BIG DIFFERENCE. By far the best versatile, non-toxic, and gentle abrasive product." —ap808

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97 (also available in multi-packs).

    8. A facial applicator brush so you can apply your next face mask evenly, without losing a bunch of product, and — no offense — with a surface that's prob a bit cleaner than your hands.

    Reviewer holding spatula up to face
    Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier. I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love, love, love!" —Caterina

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.38.

    9. A rechargeable lighter to make lighting that favorite scented candle an even greater joy. Zapping a wick > struggling with matches.

    Promising review: "I have a really, really old stove and it doesn’t strike on it’s own anymore. I have had to use grill lighters and matches for so long and they’re such a hassle! I bought this after watching a TikTok that my daughter showed me and I was so impressed. This is probably one of my favorite purchases ever from Amazon." —Brittany Brooks

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 12 colors and various two packs).

    10. A dual hair dryer and brush for getting gorgeous blowouts in a snap and in the comfort of your own home. Way to go for being your own hairdresser!

    on left, reviewer with wet, medium-length brown hair. on right, same reviewer with hair blow-dried and styled with the dual dryer and brush above
    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one on TikTok, saw the gal's review, and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny, and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool." —Sydney

    Get it from Amazon for $41.79.

    11. jewelry-cleaning pen so you don't have to go out and buy a new diamond ring whenever yours gets a little dull. You know. A real human problem.

    on left, cloudy diamond ring. on right, same ring with a more sparkly appearance and less cloudy stones after using the jewelry cleaning pen
    Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (also available in packs of two and three).

    12. A pair of retro-inspired sunglasses you can score for under $15 — if you can't resist stylish sunnies but also can't seem to stop losing them, these are the perfect budget-friendly pairs for you.

    Check them out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I had originally seen these pair of glasses on TikTok and was very eager in buying them and let me tell you they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." —Alejandra Larios

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in 16 color combinations).

    13. A pair of lint removers that works on most surfaces (think: carpets, clothes, blankets, sofas) so you can totally revamp any soft surfaces that are pilled and have overall seen better days.

    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "Love this tool!!! I bought it based off a TikTok hack I stumbled upon to help tackle pet hair. I have three cats who shed like crazy and sometimes I don’t think my vacuum picks it up very well. Well I purchased this and it removed pretty much all the hair in the areas I went over my carpet with. I cleaned an entire staircase without breaking a sweat using this tool and it picks up so much hair!!" —Kymberlianne Brackins

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.99.

    14. set of makeup sponges for bouncing your liquid foundation on with ease. No struggling to choose the right brush when you have an arsenal of sponges to help. 

    pic of reviewer with foundation blended on their face from the sponge
    set of pink, purple, blue, and yellow makeup sponges
    Promising reviews: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much longer than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    "I love these makeup sponges. I am new to makeup and still learning, and these sponges are great for blending. I only use liquid concealer and foundation, and the makeup sponges blend my makeup products perfectly. They are a pretty good size, too. I use the pointy part for under my eyes and other hard-to-reach places." —DayLovesU

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in nine colors).

    15. Dan-O's seasoning that is both low-sodium *and* absolutely jam-packed with flavor. Meats and veggies alike will rejoice at how delicious they become when doused with this beloved blend.

    cheeseburgers next to containers of dan-o&#x27;s spicy and original seasoning
    This seasoning is low-sodium and gluten-free, making it easy to add to multiple meals.

    Dan-O's seasoning is a small business adored across TikTok for cooking tips and recipe ideas. Check out their full selection of seasoning, including original and spicy varieties, here.

    Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri

    Get a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $13.99.

    16. An all-purpose power scrubber cleaning kit whose bristles you, aptly, pop onto a drill to take care of any scrub-forward household tasks. Now your power tool can provide all the elbow grease as you simply guide it along.

    Reviewer's grimy shower door before using the power scrubber cleaning kit
    on left, foggy shower door with water stains. on right, clean shower door after using drill brush attachment
    See it in action on TikTok here

    These Drill Brush attachments work great for baseboards, gutters, counters, and more hard-to-clean surfaces at home. 

    Each Drill Brush attachment is designed for different cleaning needs: The white is a soft bristle that's best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for cabinets, countertops, linoleum, stoves, and the kitchen; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

    Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that sells cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was established in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

    Promising reviews: "I have a white shower, and soap scum is so visible! It was hard to clean it off until I saw this product on a TikTok. I bought it and use it right after receiving. I sprayed my shower with cleaner and was done in 10 minutes. 10/10" —Asha Dunn

    "I love these brush attachments! Makes cleaning the grout super easy! Great for cleaning the water line on pools with hard water and showers/bathtubs. Attach to a drill, push the button, and let the drill do the hard work! Cleaning the grout takes no time at all. Or anything. Super fast, easy, and no sore body from scrubbing! I plan on buying the different colors as well. Each color has a different use according to the stiffness of the bristles. LOVE this item for way less cleaning time!!!!" —MizzouFan

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).

    17. A hair claw clip so you can always have a simple, quick, and trendy way to get your hair out of your face before heading out the door.

    Promising reviews: "Needed new big claw clips and these one lived up to the TikTok hype! Super cute and trendy, but also sturdy." —AlexandraMedina

    "I have really thick and long hair, and these clips hold my hair in place all day, no matter what I'm doing. I've been using them for weeks now, and they've held up. Definitely recommend if you're looking for a scrunchy alternative and have a lot of hair on your head!" —Hannah Elizabeth

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors).

    18. Flexible curling rods that deliver picture-perfect heatless curls overnight and reviewers like the one below report are comfortable to sleep in. Waking up with your hair already done? Amazing.

    Promising review: "I haven’t put curlers in my hair in YEARS. Saw this on TikTok. Thought it would be great, especially because I’m so lazy when it comes to styling my hair. Dried my hair about 60–70%, put curlers in, slept on them (not uncomfortable to sleep in), and voila-hair is curled and ready to go in the a.m." —lapiper21

    Get a 42-pack from Amazon for $13.99.

    19. A cord-concealing box to help you at long last get rid of the Rat King of cables that have been sitting next to your entertainment center for years.

    Before-and-after of a messy pile of cable wires, and then the box concealing all the wires
    Promising review: "I bought it because I saw a women on TikTok showcase something similar like this on her page (on how to keep a home tidy) and I was like I HAD to buy! It’s wonderful! I have ALWAYS hated seeing all the clutter of cords stick out from cord extenders and having this makes my small place look cleaner and organized! I would recommend this for anyone!" —Chidi

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    20. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that is wayyyy more effective than a dustbin at helping you clean up messes. Combining sweeping and vacuuming into one powerful cleaning mashup was an amazing idea.

    After debris is collected into the vacuum's canister, an indicator light will turn on to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied out. Pull the canister out and dump debris into the trash without spilling crumbs and dirt everywhere.

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor...I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in six colors and two styles).

    21. A dishwasher magnet so you don't have to launch a full investigation into the status of the dishwasher every time you want to throw in a fork.

    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington

    Get it from Amazon for $6.39 (available in four colors).

    22. A pair of quick-dry running shorts available in a whopping 33 (!!!) colors so you can grab some for literally every day of the week. They have built-in undies, a phone pocket, and a high slit on each side for maximum mobility, making them all but certain to be your new faves.

    BuzzFeed editor in high waist elastic purple shorts
    Check them out on TikTok here

    My colleague Emma Lord owns these and said: "I recently bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Old Navy, but they sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge arrange of colors you can buy these in (at other places they often sell out too quickly to get to pick!), love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or face mask. I only have them in purple so far, but I'm excited to try other colors!" Read more of her running shorts review (it's #49). 

    Promising review: "Buy these right now! I saw these on TikTok as being similar to a pair of Lululemon shorts. I would say the feel of these is more similar to Nike shorts than Lulu but the cut is great and the liner keeps them out of your nooks and crannies when working out. I have already ordered another pair! Sizing is the same as it would be with Nike shorts as well, but I prefer these to the traditional Nike shorts." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 34 colors). 

    23. A mini trash can because you might not mind when your feet have to crunch through trash just to get in the vehicle, but your passengers might.

    The mini trash can with geometric design sitting in the car&#x27;s cup holders
    See it in action on TikTok here

    Promising review: "My mini trash cans just came in and I’m in love! They are so cute they would make a perfect gift for new drivers or high school seniors! I am so excited to use them they will look so cute in my car and I can finally keep it clean instead of having receipts or wrappings taking over the cup holders. Another TikTok buy and I can say I’m satisfied. 10/10 would recommend!" —Joanna Sanchez

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four colors and in two-packs).

    24. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey whose sweet and spicy flavor profile has made it a resounding crowd favorite. It's great on everything from pizza and sandwiches to ice cream and brownies, so get some and get creative.

    A bottle of the honey drizzled on pizza
    Check it out on TikTok here

    Promising review: "Saw someone try this in TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." —Tricia

    Get it from Amazon for $8.32.

    25. A container of "Museum Gel" to stick your knick-knacks safely to your shelves and your cat's evil plan to knock them all to the floor are foiled at last. Don't worry, it won't stain or damage your furniture or your prized possessions.

    Promising review: "Saw this on TikTok and I honestly absolutely love it. I use it to keep my drawer organizers from sliding around. This stuff is amazing and I wish I had known about it forever ago." —Abby

    Get it from Amazon for $11.46.

    26. A book-shaped wallet for the literary lover who wants to be reminded of their favorite novel at all times — even when pulling out a five-dollar bill for coffee.

    See it on TikTok here.

    The Novel Bookstore is a small business that sells book-themed goods, including novel-shaped wallets and literary-inspired stickers.

    Get it from The Novel Bookstore for $36.

    27. And finally, a webcam cover so you can do your part in ensuring there are fewer embarrassing Zoom camera mishaps in the world.

    Promising review: "I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, and they actually work really well! I used to keep a piece of electric tape over my webcams, but it was difficult to remove quickly when I need to use FaceTime. I put one of the sliders on my iMac, and one on my MacBook, and they are awesome! I would def recommend! :)" —Emily

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.