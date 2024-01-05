These 27 Products Are Famous On TikTok *And* Totally Worth The Hype

Popular products from this list
1. Cleaning putty so you can *smoosh* your way to a clean car in no time flat. Much easier than dragging a vacuum out to the driveway.
2. Dermaplaning tools for anyone interested in ultra-smooth makeup application. Also great for eyebrows, upper lips, and anywhere else you choose to remove facial hair.
3. A sleek LED alarm clock with a neat-o mirrored display if you're sick of relying on your phone for a wake-up call. It also has two charging ports so your devices can wake up just as well rested as you.
4. High-rise leggings for anyone keen on making their 🍑 look 🔥. And they're of course super comfy and stretchy to work out in or nap in — the two activities leggings do best.
5. A shimmery gem window sticker to cast streams of rainbow light across your space. Cute, calming, and a little joy to look forward to every day.
6. A rolling desk bike so you can move and groove as you dial in your spreadsheets, make deals, and sit in on Zoom meetings that could have just been an email.
7. A cult-favorite cleaning paste that's nearly all-purpose. After you use it on your cookware, faucets, appliances, and heck, even walls, you're basically gonna have a whole new home.
8. A facial applicator brush so you can apply your next face mask evenly, without losing a bunch of product, and — no offense — with a surface that's prob a bit cleaner than your hands.
9. A rechargeable lighter to make lighting that favorite scented candle an even greater joy. Zapping a wick > struggling with matches.
10. A dual hair dryer and brush for getting gorgeous blowouts in a snap and in the comfort of your own home. Way to go for being your own hairdresser!
11. A jewelry-cleaning pen so you don't have to go out and buy a new diamond ring whenever yours gets a little dull. You know. A real human problem.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (also available in packs of two and three).
12. A pair of retro-inspired sunglasses you can score for under $15 — if you can't resist stylish sunnies but also can't seem to stop losing them, these are the perfect budget-friendly pairs for you.
13. A pair of lint removers that works on most surfaces (think: carpets, clothes, blankets, sofas) so you can totally revamp any soft surfaces that are pilled and have overall seen better days.
14. A set of makeup sponges for bouncing your liquid foundation on with ease. No struggling to choose the right brush when you have an arsenal of sponges to help.
Promising reviews: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much longer than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
"I love these makeup sponges. I am new to makeup and still learning, and these sponges are great for blending. I only use liquid concealer and foundation, and the makeup sponges blend my makeup products perfectly. They are a pretty good size, too. I use the pointy part for under my eyes and other hard-to-reach places." —DayLovesU
Get a set of five from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in nine colors).
15. Dan-O's seasoning that is both low-sodium *and* absolutely jam-packed with flavor. Meats and veggies alike will rejoice at how delicious they become when doused with this beloved blend.
16. An all-purpose power scrubber cleaning kit whose bristles you, aptly, pop onto a drill to take care of any scrub-forward household tasks. Now your power tool can provide all the elbow grease as you simply guide it along.
See it in action on TikTok here.
These Drill Brush attachments work great for baseboards, gutters, counters, and more hard-to-clean surfaces at home.
Each Drill Brush attachment is designed for different cleaning needs: The white is a soft bristle that's best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for cabinets, countertops, linoleum, stoves, and the kitchen; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.
Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that sells cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was established in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.
Promising reviews: "I have a white shower, and soap scum is so visible! It was hard to clean it off until I saw this product on a TikTok. I bought it and use it right after receiving. I sprayed my shower with cleaner and was done in 10 minutes. 10/10" —Asha Dunn
"I love these brush attachments! Makes cleaning the grout super easy! Great for cleaning the water line on pools with hard water and showers/bathtubs. Attach to a drill, push the button, and let the drill do the hard work! Cleaning the grout takes no time at all. Or anything. Super fast, easy, and no sore body from scrubbing! I plan on buying the different colors as well. Each color has a different use according to the stiffness of the bristles. LOVE this item for way less cleaning time!!!!" —MizzouFan
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).
17. A hair claw clip so you can always have a simple, quick, and trendy way to get your hair out of your face before heading out the door.
18. Flexible curling rods that deliver picture-perfect heatless curls overnight and reviewers like the one below report are comfortable to sleep in. Waking up with your hair already done? Amazing.
19. A cord-concealing box to help you at long last get rid of the Rat King of cables that have been sitting next to your entertainment center for years.
20. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that is wayyyy more effective than a dustbin at helping you clean up messes. Combining sweeping and vacuuming into one powerful cleaning mashup was an amazing idea.
21. A dishwasher magnet so you don't have to launch a full investigation into the status of the dishwasher every time you want to throw in a fork.
22. A pair of quick-dry running shorts available in a whopping 33 (!!!) colors so you can grab some for literally every day of the week. They have built-in undies, a phone pocket, and a high slit on each side for maximum mobility, making them all but certain to be your new faves.
23. A mini trash can because you might not mind when your feet have to crunch through trash just to get in the vehicle, but your passengers might.
24. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey whose sweet and spicy flavor profile has made it a resounding crowd favorite. It's great on everything from pizza and sandwiches to ice cream and brownies, so get some and get creative.
25. A container of "Museum Gel" to stick your knick-knacks safely to your shelves and your cat's evil plan to knock them all to the floor are foiled at last. Don't worry, it won't stain or damage your furniture or your prized possessions.
26. A book-shaped wallet for the literary lover who wants to be reminded of their favorite novel at all times — even when pulling out a five-dollar bill for coffee.
27. And finally, a webcam cover so you can do your part in ensuring there are fewer embarrassing Zoom camera mishaps in the world.
