BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 27 Practical Things Worth Buying On Amazon Right Now

    Just some little things to make life a bit easier.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A rechargeable lighter to make lighting that favorite scented candle an even greater joy. Zapping a wick > struggling with matches.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a really, really old stove and it doesn’t strike on its own anymore. I have had to use grill lighters and matches for so long and they’re such a hassle! I bought this after watching a TikTok that my daughter showed me and I was so impressed. This is probably one of my favorite purchases ever from Amazon." —Brittany Brooks

    Price: $6.99 (available in nine colors)

    2. A cleaning putty so you can *smoosh* your way to a clean car in no time flat. Much easier than dragging a vacuum out to the driveway.

    top left to bottom right: dirty car break handle versus same area all clean from dirt and crumbs with an orange putty cleaner
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders." —Loren

    Price: $6.99

    3. A ChomChom roller that wants nothing more than to replace your sticky paper lint rollers forever. When the fuzz compartment gets full, simply empty it out and keep on rollin'.

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is maybe one of the best inventions ever! It actually does what it says and removes cat hair from furniture, rugs, and comforters. It’s so cool that it all collects in the container and that you can see how much lint and hair was collected. Super easy to empty with just the click of a button. You can see that it works and you don’t have to keep buying sticky lint rollers! This will be something I recommend to everyone I know with pets." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $26.99+ (available in two colors)

    4. A well-disguised coffee pod tray so you can stay well-stocked on your favorite brew without committing to 50% of your counter space housing Keurig pods. 

    reviewer image of the shut coffee pod tray
    same reviewer showing the tray open with the words
    www.amazon.com

    Includes: 3M double-sided mounting, self-adhesive tape, and spacers for different cabinet sizes.

    Promising review: "Love these things! Best thing I impulse bought on Amazon. I didn't want a tray thing or a stand thing for coffee pods that would take up more counter space I don't have. Using a drawer is out of the question, too. Enter the E-Z Shelf by Perfect Pod! Exactly what I needed and wanted. I was hesitant after seeing reviews saying they it won't stay closed. I have been using these things twice a day since I got them in my hot lil' hands, and they are still working perfectly! No problems with pods not fitting, shelf not closing, or not sticking to the under-cabinet like other reviewers! They work perfectly! Don't know why more people don't want these, as they are super handy for us with little counter spaces! Update: It's been a year and these are still in perfect shape and used everyday with no problems! Still highly recommended!" —Grave237

    Price: $19.99

    5. A CeraVe moisturizer that's beloved by the masses because of its super effective formula and is only more lauded for its cost-effective price. Under $20 for basically a vat of everyone's fave skincare product is worth trying, imo.

    BuzzFeed writer holding the large tub of moisturizer
    Marquaysa Battle / BuzzFeed

    The moisturizer is fragrance- and oil-free. It's also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

    Promising review: "Since the spring, I've been dealing with stress acne that I never had before in my life. I resorted to an acne cleanser and spot treatment but those products are typically drying (because they're literally meant to dry out the blemishes) SO this moisturizer has been super key for ensuring my skin doesn't dry out while I try to clear up the pimples. Aside from it living up to its 24-hour hydration promise (game-changer), it has also never broken out my sensitive skin and actually helps soothe the many skin irritations that I experience. In short, it's my holy grail, and CeraVe better not ever stop making it. 😊" —Marquaysa Battle, BuzzFeed Staff

    Price: $17.78

    6. A six-pack of jumbo Spacesaver vacuum storage bags to make storing your off-season items, spare bedding, and so much more less of a poofy affair and more of a satisfying, space-saving miracle.

    A before and after image of a pile of clothes on the floor versus the same pile that fits into a vacuum bag and takes up less space
    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer

    Promising review: "I’ve just downsized from a large home in the suburbs to condo living in downtown. Purging and getting rid of so much stuff that I’ve accumulated throughout the years was life changing! I had quite a bit of really nice bedding that I wanted to keep but had very little storage space. I decided to order these jumbo bags for king down duvets, thick blankets, and king-sized pillows. I was amazed at how much these held, how easy they were to pack/vacuum, and how much I could fit in such a small space!" —Raquel Moss

    Price: $26.99 (available in three other sizes and in a variety pack).

    7. A pack of Mighty Patches so you can take on breakouts by simply popping on the patch. WHAM! They'll go right to work on sucking all that gunk out of your pimples.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "You can see the gunk from the pimple on the patch. They work for real. So cool and worth the money." —Lauren Doggett

    Price: $10.77 for a 36-pack

    8. A set of three scrubbing drill brush attachments that will remind you that huh, that glass wasn't opaque when you moved in. Yeah, let's fix that.

    yellow brush attached to a drill in front of a glass shower wall that&#x27;s half cloudy and half clear after having been cleaned with the brush
    amazon.com

    The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush. Heads-up that the drill is *not* included, but consider a basic Black and Decker one ($39.99 on Amazon) if your toolbox is in need.

    Promising review: "I am not huge on reviewing products on here, but I have to say this thing is as cool as it sounds. We have an old dog that has accidents on the carpet sometimes and our normal carpet cleaner can't always get the stain out. Spray a little carpet cleaner on the stain and then use this on the drill and the stain is completely gone and the carpet is as clean as new. Great product!" —Master Eric

    Price: $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels)

    9. A pumice cleaning stone to finally take on stubborn stains that — let's be honest — you probably should've taken care of a long time ago. But hey, that's OK, better late than never!

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after results of using toilet pumice stone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time that regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove. I decided to try this pumice stone, figuring that the worst that could happen would be that it scratched the porcelain and I'd have to replace the toilet. Which was what I would have had to do anyway if I couldn't get the disgusting stains out. The pumice stone worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease, but 10 minutes later, I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching. I am very happy with this purchase...well worth the very low price!" —Happy Retiree

    Price: $13.99

    10. A shatter-resistant pack of colorful glass straws so you always have a waste-free *and* beautiful option to drink your daily menagerie of beverages from.

    multicolored glass straws
    Amazon

    The straws are dishwasher-safe and come with two cleaning brushes. 

    Promising review: "These glass drinking straws are very durable and cool-looking! We have dropped them many times and have not had a single chip occur, and I thoroughly check wearing my digital magnification goggles. (That's super nerdy but coolio!!!) Will be used a lot during the spring/summer as we tend to use lids on our drinks so little monsters don't land in and steal a sip and it keeps the wasps and yellow jackets away. I would recommend and get a set. Two thumbs up!!!" —DagDerNiT

    Price: $10.18+ for a 12-pack (available in six colors)

    11. Compression socks to keep your tootsies from swelling up on long-haul flights or day-long car trips — a relief both physically and mentally, tbh. Sitting uncomfortably for a long time just pain stinks.

    reviewer wearing knee-high white compression socks
    amazon.com

    Read more about compression socks and swelling at Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "I’ve been wearing compression socks to work for years and loved them, but these are the first pairs of compression socks I’ve tried for running. I had been having some leg cramping on my long runs so I decided to try them and will never go back to short athletic socks again. I love the lack of fatigue I get from the pressure from these socks and the decrease of post-run pain. I will be wearing these when I cross the finish line at my first marathon this October!" —jamerz82

    Price: $11.95 (available in sizes S–XXL and in nine colors)

    12. A headlight restoration kit because you know what they say: The headlights are the windows to the soul of the car. Better keep them clean!

    Reviewer&#x27;s headlight before and after using cleaning kit
    amazon.com

    Reviewers say it requires some extra time and elbow grease, but it's worth it for the wow-worthy results.

    Promising review: "After seeing a few videos on testing, I decided to give this a try and happy to report it's the best product out there for restoration. My daughter's car is 17-years-old, and the headlights were as yellow as I have seen. I cleaned up the leather real nice, restored the paint the best I could, and used this kit from Sylvania on the headlights. When she saw her car, she was in love! She said the headlights look brand new and make the car look so good, and it's true. The product was very easy to use and took about 30 minutes per headlight minus time for masking." —Trust me

    Price: $21.75

    13. A set of Swedish dishcloths so you can begin to phase out paper towels in favor of a more sustainable alternative. These are super absorbent, work on tons of surfaces, and are easily washable and reusable.

    Model holding Swedish dishcloth under running water in the sink
    Reviewer using Swedish dishcloth to wash a plate
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these. For quite a while, I have been frustrated with kitchen/dish towels. I find most to be not nearly absorbent enough, too large and awkward, and need frequent disinfecting to avoid smelling funky. These towel sponges are exactly what I needed in a dishcloth. They are absorbent, just the right size, antimicrobial, and easy to clean!" —Nathaniel Rider

    Price: $8.99 for a 10-pack (available in eight colors and a variety pack)

    14. Shark Tank-famous Drop Stop car gap fillers so those coins, phones, cards, and fries can stay out of the bottomless, inescapable pit that is Under The Seat.

    reviewer photo of the black drop stop
    amazon.com

    This gap filler is made from a neoprene material that provides the universal perfect fit for any car — just attach it to the seat belt catch once (it has a built-in slot) and it'll be set! You'll never have to worry about removing or readjusting.

    Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize that it would become one of my favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft, acting just like an extension of my seat. There really isn't another product that compares to this." —Tessa Forbes

    Price: $24.99 for a two-pack

    15. A gorgeous nesting carafe and glass set that's perfect if your two great passions in life are sleek modern design and staying maximally hydrated.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so cute it hurts — got them for me and my husband. He drinks water before bed now. Life is good." —Emily

    Price: $12.99+ (available in 10 colors and styles or as a set of two)

    16. An external battery so you're never left without access to sweet, sweet Google Maps...ever. My horrible sense of direction has made me extremely vigilant about always having extra battery power on hand.

    black external battery
    Amazon

    This is the external battery I have, and I would literally be lost without it when I travel. It holds three FULL charges for an iPhone and is an everyday essential.

    Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my wife before we went overseas for two weeks. She was able to charge her phone during the day for four or five days before it needed to be recharged. I was actually very impressed with it." —Ray Detwiler

    Price: $25.98

    17. A no-scrub weekly shower spray that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.

    Before: a dirty shower floor; after: the clean shower floor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I showered last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $20.98

    18. A memory foam seat cushion whose gel cushioning and ergonomic design will support your bum and help you to maintain good posture throughout a long drive, full days at the office, and anywhere in between.

    the cushion on a drivers seat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been suffering from sciatica pain for a couple of years now. In the last few months it has been so bad I had to stop ever sitting at work and as a computer programmer, that can be hard at times. If I had to go to a day of meetings, I would be miserable for weeks afterward from the pain. Then I found this cushion. I bought it initially for a road trip thinking maybe it would save me from hurting too bad. I was surprised to find I didn’t hurt at all despite being in the car for over six hours. So I tried it at work and guess what? ZERO PAIN. I still really can’t believe just how good it works. Since getting this my sciatic pain is COMPLETELY GONE. That is no lie. Amazing. Recommend a million times over." —Anna Petersen

    Price: $44.99 (available in three colors)

    19. An electric pressure washer so you can be the star of your own ~satisfying things~ video. Have fun pressure-washing basically everything you own just to see what happens!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You can use this pressure washer on outdoor cushions, wood decks, house siding, and so many other places. You can even fill it with detergent to wash your car!

    Promising review: "Cool little machine. The cord is long enough as is the hose. Pressure works great for home use. Lightweight and easy to move. I was a bit leery because it's electric, but it did fine and then some with the chores I needed to do. I like that it shuts off when the water is not in use (and it's not noisy so I'm sure my neighbors appreciate that!). Worth the money! Thanks!" —Fritz

    Price: $79.27

    20. An over-the-drain hair catcher to catch shedding hairs and prevent drain clogs from ever even forming. Bam! Just like that, one of your biggest cleaning problems no longer exists.

    Reviewer photo showing hair collected with over-the-drain stopper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been very impressed! It's tall enough to fit easily over my pop-up drain, and (even without suction cups) the weighted top keeps it in place. I have medium-length hair and seem to shed almost as much as my cat, but the drain protector catches it all, and the hair is easily removed and tossed away. Best of all, the silicone doesn't hold onto mildew or mold. I have been able to spray and wipe away any grime with very little effort. It looks like this drain protector will last a very long time. This has been a very worthy purchase!" —Suneimi

    Price: $11.99

    21. An ultra-thin electrical outlet cover for anyone whose apartment's only good spot for a couch is riiiight up against an essential outlet. Now, you can squeeze it close to the wall while this three-plug extension cord maintains your access to electricity.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before shot of an electrical outlet filled with messy plugs. Reviewer&#x27;s after shot of the plugs no longer showing because of the product.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very, very nice. I am a renter, so putting a huge hole in the wall to hide my wires was not going to happen; after searching for something that can help with the look of the wires in my living room, I am glad to have come across this socket! I love, love it. I just installed it last night. I’m extremely happy with the look, and the adhesive works really good. I highly recommend." —Nlizr

    Price: $23.95+ (available in 10 lengths and styles)

    22. A foot file that's helped tons of people cheese-grate their way to beautiful feet. Yeah, I know how that sounds, but for baby-soft heels without getting a pedi? Arguably worth it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg, and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to course heels forever; no more! With just one use, my heels are fabulous! The calluses this thing removed were absolutely disgusting, but I couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!!" —JMart

    Price: $9.95

    23. A two-pack of reusable mop pads so you can skip expensive one-time-use wet or dry pads in favor of a washing machine-friendly alternative.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    They're compatible with both the original Swiffer and the Swiffer Wet Jet!

    Promising review: "The Velcro closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers), and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson

    Price: $14.49 for a two-pack

    24. A handheld garment steamer for quickly and easily tackling stubborn wrinkles without having to drag out a big ol' ironing board.

    reviewer photo showing before and after photo of a white shirt, showing most of the wrinkles have been removed from the shirt after using handheld steamer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "What a fantastic little gadget! I hate ironing. Hate it with a passion. This little miracle worker makes things easier for me. It takes away the wrinkles so quickly. Wow!" —Tes

    Price: $28.97+ (available in three colors)

    25. An electric fabric shaver so you can basically give yourself a whole new wardrobe by salvaging sweaters, accessories, and *anything* that has fallen victim to pilling and shedding.

    A before-and-after photo showing fabric pilling being removed from a sweater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had low expectations for this, but it's AMAZING! I have a couple of pairs of Lululemon leggings that had some pretty bad pilling. Instead of getting rid of them, I figured it was worth a shot to fix them. This little device is seriously awesome. I am shocked at how well it took off the little fuzzballs that I thought were impossible. They now look in like-new condition. Where has this been all my life?! Get it!" —SRoss

    Price: $14.99+ (available in six colors and two charging options)

    26. An ink remover that'll rescue hard surfaces and fabrics alike from the enemy to end all enemies — permanent marker.

    A photo of a blanket with the word &quot;Evan&quot; written in permanent marker next to clean version of the blanket with the permanent marker completely removed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had a blue ink pen that found its way into the wash, which also made its way through the high-heat dry cycle, and when I say there was blue everywhere...I had likely $600+ worth of good shirts in that load, and I knew they were goners. Found this Amodex while doing some reading. Blew my mind, but week-old, heat-set ink came completely out of most shirts. It does require a lot of scratching at the stain with your fingernail and a toothbrush, but this stuff truly works. I would recommend it to anyone." —Mike V

    Price: $19.99

    27. A set of headrest hooks so you can maximize foot room in the backseat, and best of all keep your nice bags squeaky clean and off the floor.

    the clips holding two bags
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We use these for road trips to hold plastic grocery bags with snacks on one headrest and my wife's purse on the other. Very sturdy and stable." —Stan Y.

    Price: $6.99 for a four-pack (available in 12 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.