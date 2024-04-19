Just 27 Practical Things Worth Buying On Amazon Right Now

1. A rechargeable lighter to make lighting that favorite scented candle an even greater joy. Zapping a wick > struggling with matches.
2. A cleaning putty so you can *smoosh* your way to a clean car in no time flat. Much easier than dragging a vacuum out to the driveway.
3. A ChomChom roller that wants nothing more than to replace your sticky paper lint rollers forever. When the fuzz compartment gets full, simply empty it out and keep on rollin'.
4. A well-disguised coffee pod tray so you can stay well-stocked on your favorite brew without committing to 50% of your counter space housing Keurig pods.
Includes: 3M double-sided mounting, self-adhesive tape, and spacers for different cabinet sizes.
Promising review: "Love these things! Best thing I impulse bought on Amazon. I didn't want a tray thing or a stand thing for coffee pods that would take up more counter space I don't have. Using a drawer is out of the question, too. Enter the E-Z Shelf by Perfect Pod! Exactly what I needed and wanted. I was hesitant after seeing reviews saying they it won't stay closed. I have been using these things twice a day since I got them in my hot lil' hands, and they are still working perfectly! No problems with pods not fitting, shelf not closing, or not sticking to the under-cabinet like other reviewers! They work perfectly! Don't know why more people don't want these, as they are super handy for us with little counter spaces! Update: It's been a year and these are still in perfect shape and used everyday with no problems! Still highly recommended!" —Grave237
Price: $19.99
5. A CeraVe moisturizer that's beloved by the masses because of its super effective formula and is only more lauded for its cost-effective price. Under $20 for basically a vat of everyone's fave skincare product is worth trying, imo.
6. A six-pack of jumbo Spacesaver vacuum storage bags to make storing your off-season items, spare bedding, and so much more less of a poofy affair and more of a satisfying, space-saving miracle.
7. A pack of Mighty Patches so you can take on breakouts by simply popping on the patch. WHAM! They'll go right to work on sucking all that gunk out of your pimples.
8. A set of three scrubbing drill brush attachments that will remind you that huh, that glass wasn't opaque when you moved in. Yeah, let's fix that.
9. A pumice cleaning stone to finally take on stubborn stains that — let's be honest — you probably should've taken care of a long time ago. But hey, that's OK, better late than never!
10. A shatter-resistant pack of colorful glass straws so you always have a waste-free *and* beautiful option to drink your daily menagerie of beverages from.
11. Compression socks to keep your tootsies from swelling up on long-haul flights or day-long car trips — a relief both physically and mentally, tbh. Sitting uncomfortably for a long time just pain stinks.
12. A headlight restoration kit because you know what they say: The headlights are the windows to the soul of the car. Better keep them clean!
13. A set of Swedish dishcloths so you can begin to phase out paper towels in favor of a more sustainable alternative. These are super absorbent, work on tons of surfaces, and are easily washable and reusable.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. For quite a while, I have been frustrated with kitchen/dish towels. I find most to be not nearly absorbent enough, too large and awkward, and need frequent disinfecting to avoid smelling funky. These towel sponges are exactly what I needed in a dishcloth. They are absorbent, just the right size, antimicrobial, and easy to clean!" —Nathaniel Rider
Price: $8.99 for a 10-pack (available in eight colors and a variety pack)
14. Shark Tank-famous Drop Stop car gap fillers so those coins, phones, cards, and fries can stay out of the bottomless, inescapable pit that is Under The Seat.
15. A gorgeous nesting carafe and glass set that's perfect if your two great passions in life are sleek modern design and staying maximally hydrated.
16. An external battery so you're never left without access to sweet, sweet Google Maps...ever. My horrible sense of direction has made me extremely vigilant about always having extra battery power on hand.
17. A no-scrub weekly shower spray that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.
18. A memory foam seat cushion whose gel cushioning and ergonomic design will support your bum and help you to maintain good posture throughout a long drive, full days at the office, and anywhere in between.
19. An electric pressure washer so you can be the star of your own ~satisfying things~ video. Have fun pressure-washing basically everything you own just to see what happens!
20. An over-the-drain hair catcher to catch shedding hairs and prevent drain clogs from ever even forming. Bam! Just like that, one of your biggest cleaning problems no longer exists.
21. An ultra-thin electrical outlet cover for anyone whose apartment's only good spot for a couch is riiiight up against an essential outlet. Now, you can squeeze it close to the wall while this three-plug extension cord maintains your access to electricity.
22. A foot file that's helped tons of people cheese-grate their way to beautiful feet. Yeah, I know how that sounds, but for baby-soft heels without getting a pedi? Arguably worth it.
23. A two-pack of reusable mop pads so you can skip expensive one-time-use wet or dry pads in favor of a washing machine-friendly alternative.
24. A handheld garment steamer for quickly and easily tackling stubborn wrinkles without having to drag out a big ol' ironing board.
25. An electric fabric shaver so you can basically give yourself a whole new wardrobe by salvaging sweaters, accessories, and *anything* that has fallen victim to pilling and shedding.
26. An ink remover that'll rescue hard surfaces and fabrics alike from the enemy to end all enemies — permanent marker.
27. A set of headrest hooks so you can maximize foot room in the backseat, and best of all keep your nice bags squeaky clean and off the floor.
