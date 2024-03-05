Skip To Content
    27 Kitchen Products From Amazon That Have Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews For A Reason

    A veritable stadium of people vouch for these guys.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An Escali Primo kitchen scale so at long last, you can bake with the *exact* measurements those cookbooks are so keen for you to use, making for a better end result.

    The scale weighing flour
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this scale 2–3 times/week for baking bread. Makes it so easy, just weighing one ingredient in a bowl, hit the Tare button, add the next ingredient, hit Tare, etc., without ever moving the bowl. Saves so much time over measuring in a separate container. Very accurate. I can shake in 10 grams of salt and watch it tick upward as the grains go in. We also use this as a mail scale in lb/oz mode. Very easy to use." —Texas Birder

    Price: $24.95 (available in 10 colors)

    2. A Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

    The reviewer shows off a homemade salsa made with the chopper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Such a great product! I used to spend anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes cutting veggies, and now it literally takes seconds! Cuts down on my prep time significantly and doesn’t make cooking a chore anymore! A few things I did notice is you still have to half and quarter the veggie if it’s a bigger food, like onions, but better than dicing the whole thing yourself! I was able to dice a whole onion and two bell peppers in seconds and it all fit in the bottom container easily! The product comes with a “comb” of sorts to help clear the food from the top portion of the product to get the food out from the lid that pushes the food through, which is super handy. Overall best kitchen product I have bought to date!"Britney

    Price: $24.99+ (available in two styles)

    3. A Ninja air fryer for anyone looking for a versatile piece of cookware that's easy to use and super convenient. I'm guessing that's 99% of you?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my first air fryer and I have been using it almost every day for seven months now. By far the most used small kitchen appliance in my household! It’s the best reheating tool and makes fried food nice and crispy in less than 20 minutes. Store-bought apple pies turn into great pies and frozen chicken nuggets or french fries get much tastier than if heated in the conventional oven. I use this not only for reheating but also to bake or roast many kinds of small-size uncooked food. It makes the best drumsticks. It is easy to use and easy to clean. Flipping over is not necessary; just shake the basket once or twice while it’s cooking. I always use the crisper that came with this fryer. With it, excessive oil drops down to the bottom so the food never turns too greasy." —Rain Traveler

    Price: $89.95

    4. A set of 14 airtight plastic food storage containers to keep all of your dry goods fresh, organized, and ready for you to scoop whenever you need 'em.

    The reviewer shows the containers in use in the pantry
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had take a before picture of my cupboard and the million bags of miscellaneous snacks stacked and piled into it. So many things we couldn’t even see that we had anymore. I looked into so many different brands of these containers, and I'm SO glad I went with these... I absolutely LOVE them! My pantry looks clean and I can actually see everything we have! The various storage sizes are perfect, all the lids lock and seal tightly, and are the same size regardless of which size container you use, which I love, so I don’t have to keep track of what lid goes with what size." —Kelley W

    Price: $35.99

    5. A handheld milk frother so you can make your favorite cafe drinks in the comfort of your own kitchen. You have always suspected that you would make a great barista.

    A latte with the frother next to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My favorite new kitchen device!! Makes the best lattes, matcha tea, and even homemade whipped cream in a flash. Don’t like to make hot drinks without it! Looks sleek and cute on the kitchen counter too. And I hate clutter. Love that you can click it on and it stays on until clicked off. You don’t have to hold down the button the whole time like others I’ve seen. Love this!" —ElizabethC.

    Price: $9.97+ (available in three colors)

    6. A mini waffle maker because there's nothing better than hot, fluffy, tasty waffles *without* the burden of storing a big, old waffle iron.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally got a chance to test this bad boy out today, and it worked so great! The waffle maker heated up super fast. I used it on medium heat and was able to make eight waffles in no time. The waffles came out evenly cooked, and the kiddos at my job loved them! Be careful not to pour too much waffle mix because it will definitely ooze over the sides, but cleanup was super easy!" —Kandee

    Price: $22.50

    7. Some double-sided magnetic measuring spoons for the times you need to ~actually~ measure ingredients. I personally resist measurements at all times and often live to regret it. Learn from my mistakes and invest in this easy-to-store set.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great!! We cook A LOT, and having functional equipment is important to us. This set proves that the age-old measuring spoon can be improved upon in many ways. It comes with a scraper on top that is magnetic also, so you don’t have to use a butter knife. Numerous other features make this set superior to other measuring spoons as well. The measurement marking on each spoon is huge and easy to read. No more struggling to read a stamped size. I love this. An odd measurement I’m finding more in recipes is ½ tablespoon. Our other sets didn’t include this, and I never remember that it equals 1½ teaspoon. Having this size is very convenient. The scraper also has measuring marks up to 2 inches — handy for uniformity. Having two ends with two differently shaped spoons is great. It allows for getting into tighter containers and for using dry on one end and liquid on the other without having two sets in the drawer like we did before." —Robert Wells

    Price: $9.99 (available in 22 colors)

    8. An olive oil bottle with a speed pourer because it genuinely is super helpful to have your most used ingredients right at your fingertips. I switched to a bottle like this a while ago and would never return to glugging oil right from a big bottle into a pan.

    The olive oil bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this bottle! All the details are taken care of and more! It comes with two types of spouts and two bottle caps with seals. And a funnel! I LOVE THE FUNNEL! It's a perfect design to fill bottles like this. I've used it for filling water bottles too. It's a handy little kitchen tool. The spouts also have a very good seal where the stopper connects to the bottle. Airtight so no spills or spoiling oils. I will definitely get another bottle for homemade vinaigrettes. The bottle pours out evenly and controlled. It's easy to fit spices and herbs inside to infuse flavored oils, and it holds a good amount. I think about 20 ounces fit in the bottle. And the green tint also protects the contents while still being clear enough to see how much is left inside. A million stars! I love it!" —Ally J

    Price: $8.09+ (available in four styles)

    9. A dishwasher magnet that fills you in on the status of the dishes inside so you don't have to launch a full investigation into whether or not you can eat from one of the plates every time you want a snack.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this for my mom as part of her Mother’s Day present, and she LOVES it. She said it’s one of her favorite gifts. 😂 The magnet is strong. There were adhesives included, too. The slide plate moves easily, and it has a lip that you use to move the plate. The lettering is clear and easy to see/read." —MaryLiz

    Price: $7.99 (available in five colors)

    10. A microwave-safe, 18-piece set of Pyrex glass storage containers and lids so you always have a perfectly sized reusable container to store tasty, tasty leftovers in (and reheat them whenever you're ready).

    The full set sitting on a stovetop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Pyrex is my favorite glassware product since childhood. It's strong, sturdy, durable, heavy, microwavable, oven safe, and leakproof. It keeps my food freshly stored. I love that it's easy to clean and dishwasher safe. I received my package in excellent condition and packaging. I am very happy with my product." —Blue Lotus Aromatherapy

    Price: $42.06 (also available in sets of 10, 16, 18, or 24)

    11. A set of 24 spice jars and accompanying labels for anyone whose favorite kind of kitchen is an organized one. Always knowing exactly which spice jar to reach for is one of those little things that can make cooking a whole lot better.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve been meaning to replace my odd-size spice containers for FOREVER, and when I found these glass ones? HAD to try them. I got two sets, and I’m so glad I did! They come with a white liquid chalk pen; one sheet of blank labels; many, MANY sheets of every spice you could think of! Now they come with the black labels as well as the clear labels with the same spice names that are on the black ones. I ended up using the clear ones for the lids of the spices, so when I have them on the counter in a group, I can easily identify what I want without hassle. Just an added convenience I suppose. The jars themselves are great quality; honestly, I went to the grocery store just yesterday and was looking for some chile powder, but another spice caught my eye because it was in the EXACT SAME jar as these!" —Vafrous

    Price: $19.99+ (available in three sizes)

    12. A rechargeable electric wine opener because breaking a cork is a huge bummer — as is struggling with a manual opener while everyone at your dinner party watches you.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This wine opener is easy to use and reliable. It really is the best wine opener I have ever owned. The blue light stays lit as I keep it plugged in all the time, so it serves as a kitchen night light as well. It has never pushed a cork into the bottle like my previous opener, and the foil cutter on the right side cuts through the foil wrapping every time too." —Suzanne Law

    Price: $25.99

    13. A set of eight refrigerator organizers (including one of those very cool egg holders) so you can finally see *everything* you have. No more running to the store for cream when it turns out you already have some hidden wayyyy in the back.

    a reviewer photo of a well-stocked refrigerator with various food items such as eggs, dairy products, and fresh produce, showcasing an example of grocery organization
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "While these organizers did not magically turn my kitchen into a spotless showroom, I do like the way they look in my fridge. The plastic is thick enough that I don't worry about it cracking, and I can see what's in the containers but still get a unified look in my fridge. They're a lot nicer than I expected. 😊" —Dee Waggoner

    Price: $19.98 for a set of eight

    14. An oven thermometer that, although simple, will take all the guesswork out of making sure your oven is all tuned up. Gone are the days of using "My oven runs hot!" as an excuse for dry baked goods.

    Oven thermometer on a rack displaying a temperature just below 350 degrees Fahrenheit
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great value for the product. The ovens I have used have always seemed to be a bit off, so this was very important to have around the house, especially for recipes that need a very specific temperature. My wife bakes a lot and before having an oven thermometer, she often over-baked or under-baked her recipes. This thermostat can hang easily on the oven rack and is easy to read, making it helpful for any dish that needs to be baked at a certain temperature. Highly recommend this product!" —Abe

    Price: $7.14

    15. A fruit infusion pitcher to make the water you simply *must* drink every day a whole lot more appealing if you typically have a tough time hydrating.

    The pitcher filled with water and infused with mint, lemon, and cucumber
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This pitcher was exactly what I was looking for. I drink a lot of water, and plain water gets dull after a while. This infuser has definitely helped! You can put so many varieties of fruits, veggies, and herbs. It’s easy to clean. Dish soap and water, and then I immediately wipe it dry with no spots. It’s pretty, too! I highly recommend and don’t have anything negative to say about it." —Monika S

    Price: $24.99

    16. A handy little knife sharpener because slicing and dicing with a dull knife is the wooorst. This little guy will make sharpening your knives much less of a chore, which in turn will make cooking all the better.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this knife sharpener. I’ve never sharpened knives before but figured for the price I could not go wrong because my knives either needed sharpening or replacing. Being a complete amateur with no instructions, I used the force and common sense. Kept blade in “v” shape and pulled a couple times through the coarse side and then a couple times through the ceramic side to smooth out. Could not be happier with the results! Now cutting, chopping, and slicing are no longer a dreaded part of meal prep! I have recommended this to family and friends." —Spideyraccoon

    Price: $7.84+ (available in four colors and styles or in packs of three)

    17. A set of super-absorbent, reusable Swedish dishcloths if you're ready to give up paper towels for good in favor of a machine-washable alternative you can reuse up to 100 times.

    A set of the dishcloths in the teal color
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great price and great product! Just looking to reduce the number of paper towels we use in our household, and these are stylish, practical, and perfect for cleaning up messes, washing dishes, cleaning appliances, wiping down messy babies, etc. It feels nice to have found a great product and to also support a family-owned business." —Rebecca Taber

    Price: $14.99+ (available in eight colors)

    18. An Imarku Pro Chef's Knife because a new knife is a life-changing investment and makes cooking a joy. With the right tool, every slice of tomato is a work of art, every diced sweet potato a symphony. Too much?

    the chef&#x27;s knife
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have never used a knife that slides through everything with such ease. I went to slice open the plastic packaging for the sausages I was cooking, and I thought I had missed the plastic. It was that smooth. I barely had to apply any pressure when slicing up the sausages. Cutting up the carrots, cauliflower, and apples was amazingly easy as well. I'm going to take good care of this little gem of a knife!" —Paul B. Huter

    Price: $39.99

    19. A wall-mounted grocery bag dispenser that'll give your eyes a break from looking at that mound of spare bags under the sink you've been staring at frustratedly for the past...forever?

    A hand pulling a plastic bag out of the holder
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When installing this plastic bag holder to the wall, we used the included 3M adhesive stickers. It has been hanging up on the wall for several weeks without falling. It seems very sturdy and it holds a TON of plastic bags! It really helped to declutter our pantry by eliminating the random pile of plastic target bags from the shelf. It makes our pantry look so much more organized and nicer! We love the classy look it managed to give plastic bags. Plus, simplehuman is a great trusted brand that we felt very comfortable/confident buying." —Lizzy

    Price: $20

    20. A set of two silicone baking mats to avoid breaking out the elbow grease to clean your baking sheets ever again.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These baking mats are absolutely fantastic. The quality is superb, and it's SUCH a good price. I use them for just about everything I put in the oven. From oven pizzas to cookies, you name it! I also love that besides food sliding easily off the nonstick surface, they help protect all my baking sheets and such. It’s also super handy to just throw them in the top shelf of the dishwasher or even just wipe clean. Also, an easy tip for storing these, you can cut off about one-third of empty paper towel roll to use as a holder and just roll up the mats and slip inside the roll/ring for easy storage of the mats in a drawer. I highly recommend these!" —Jezzhani

    Price: $16.17

    21. A set of glass mixing bowls that will make baking all the more delicious a task. Having *just* the right bowls to separately combine your dry and wet ingredients is a small pleasure worth seeking.

    Bowls with whipped cream, cherries, and breadcrumbs, and a hand mixer on a table, ingredients for a dessert recipe
    Amazon

    The bowls are microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe.

    Promising review: "The small size looks GREAT for dips like guacamole or homemade salsa. The middle bowl is perfect for fruit salad or putting veggies out at a party. The large bowl is a GREAT mixing bowl size. While they're all advertised as 'mixing bowls, ' the largest bowl seems the best, but the smallest bowl is perfect for mixing guacamole or a cheese dip, etc. I'm in love with these. I love the lip on the edge as it makes for easier grabbing when these bowls are coming in or out of the fridge, oven, or microwave. Overall, I love these bowls! Great product by Pyrex!" —BirdNerdGirl

    Price: $21.08

    22. A set of tongs to serve as another unbelievably heat-resistant set of hands while you're sautéing your heart out or flipping a sizzling steak.

    Three kitchen tongs of different sizes with silicone grips and stainless-steel arms rest on a kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    These are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe!

    Promising review: "What a wonderful way of getting rid of one of life's small stressors! These close up so easily and fit in my kitchen drawer organizer so well that I'm no longer frustrated when I need tongs. The three sizes seemed to be unnecessary until I started using them regularly. Now, I get it. They have improved my cooking because I no longer have to figure out how to turn over baking or even frying items quickly. Easier on your hands, and no more wrist burns! Love these." —Scholar Mama

    Price: $9.99 (available in three colors)

    23. A timeless cast iron skillet that will honestly outlive you. Cook anything from meat to veggies to delicious bread and rolls in this pan that doubles as a lifelong friend.

    Three salmon fillets in a skillet with asparagus, perfect for a healthy meal
    Amazon

    This is the cast iron I have, and it just lives on my stovetop because I use it literally every day. Cleanup is simple: I hand wash (I usually opt for no soap, but you can decide) and rub with vegetable oil to keep it nice and seasoned.

    Promising review: "I bought this for my then-girlfriend about eight years ago to make omelets because she had only a lousy steel skillet with straight sides and a 'nonstick' pan with ruined Teflon. Now we're married with two kids. I do most of the cooking and use this pan more than any other. It works. It holds and distributes the heat properly, has a natural carbon nonstick surface, and is impossible to damage. The sloping sides are not a gimmick; they really do make it much easier to get anything out of the pan (eggspecially omelets)." —FCCDAD

    Price: $19.90 for a 10.25-inch pan (available in six other sizes)

    24. A set of All-Clad nonstick pans so you don't have to wrestle with burnt-on eggs for hours after breakfast. Let those puppies slip out, rinse the pan, and you're good to go.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The pans are dishwasher-safe, but hand washing is recommended.

    Promising review: "These are the best non-stick pans I've ever used. Heavy pans with high sides so you can flip veggies while sautéing. Easy to clean. For years, I've been buying throw-away nonstick skillets and replacing them yearly. Won't have to do that anymore." —calicoterri

    Price: $104.51 for a set of two

    25. A set of nice, large sheet pans that you will basically use every day. If you refuse to spend all day baking only to find your cookie bottoms burned to a crisp, it's time for a new pan. Get ready for the simple joy of fitting SO MUCH onto pans bigger than you're used to.

    Assorted roasted vegetables on a baking sheet, ready for a meal
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Best baking sheet I've ever purchased. I spent hours researching online, and this was the one! I was tired of wasting time (I own a business and work all the time) and money baking just to find the bottoms burned. This sheet hasn't failed me, and I've owned it for two years now. Purchased for friends and family members because everyone should own it. On Amazon today to purchase another for myself!" —Common Sense

    Price: $21.99 for a set of two

    26. A set of nonstick oven liners so you never have to clean your oven again. Okay, that's probably an exaggeration, but you WON'T have to scrape off any burned-on food — the worst kitchen clean-up task and a previous reason to avoid baking at all costs.

    pie in oven dripping onto oven liner
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Cleanup is so simple; there is no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can also cut down to size to fit my toaster oven. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now; he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil, which he found so annoying, deterring him from grilling. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen, and I love it." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $13.99 for a three-pack

    27. A Dash Rapid Egg Cooker that makes six easy-to-peel hard-, medium-, or soft-boiled eggs in mere minutes. It can also make individual omelets, two poached eggs, and scrambled eggs with included simple attachments. This isn't a personal chef, but it is a personal egg chef, which might be even cooler.

    light blue domed egg cooker with six eggs inside
    Amazon

    The egg cooker comes with a poaching tray, omelet tray, six-egg holder tray, measuring cup, and recipe book, and all non-electric parts are dishwasher-safe!

    Promising review: "If you are on the fence about getting one of these, GET ONE. It is as easy as it sounds to have a perfectly cooked egg with no guesswork. If you're particular about egg yolks like me and like them soft but not runny or raw, I made a perfectly soft-boiled egg that was cooked as directed at 11 minutes. You don't have to time it at all, as the buzzer will go off. I have an ice bath ready next to the cooker. Let the eggs sit for a minute or two in there, and peels come right off. Where has this been all my life?!" —rebecca

    Price: $16.49+ (available in six colors).

    For more on the egg cooker, check out "If You Love Eggs More Than Your Own Family, Then You Need This Egg Cooker."

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.