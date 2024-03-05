27 Kitchen Products From Amazon That Have Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews For A Reason

1. An Escali Primo kitchen scale so at long last, you can bake with the *exact* measurements those cookbooks are so keen for you to use, making for a better end result.
2. A Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.
3. A Ninja air fryer for anyone looking for a versatile piece of cookware that's easy to use and super convenient. I'm guessing that's 99% of you?
4. A set of 14 airtight plastic food storage containers to keep all of your dry goods fresh, organized, and ready for you to scoop whenever you need 'em.
5. A handheld milk frother so you can make your favorite cafe drinks in the comfort of your own kitchen. You have always suspected that you would make a great barista.
6. A mini waffle maker because there's nothing better than hot, fluffy, tasty waffles *without* the burden of storing a big, old waffle iron.
7. Some double-sided magnetic measuring spoons for the times you need to ~actually~ measure ingredients. I personally resist measurements at all times and often live to regret it. Learn from my mistakes and invest in this easy-to-store set.
8. An olive oil bottle with a speed pourer because it genuinely is super helpful to have your most used ingredients right at your fingertips. I switched to a bottle like this a while ago and would never return to glugging oil right from a big bottle into a pan.
9. A dishwasher magnet that fills you in on the status of the dishes inside so you don't have to launch a full investigation into whether or not you can eat from one of the plates every time you want a snack.
10. A microwave-safe, 18-piece set of Pyrex glass storage containers and lids so you always have a perfectly sized reusable container to store tasty, tasty leftovers in (and reheat them whenever you're ready).
11. A set of 24 spice jars and accompanying labels for anyone whose favorite kind of kitchen is an organized one. Always knowing exactly which spice jar to reach for is one of those little things that can make cooking a whole lot better.
12. A rechargeable electric wine opener because breaking a cork is a huge bummer — as is struggling with a manual opener while everyone at your dinner party watches you.
13. A set of eight refrigerator organizers (including one of those very cool egg holders) so you can finally see *everything* you have. No more running to the store for cream when it turns out you already have some hidden wayyyy in the back.
14. An oven thermometer that, although simple, will take all the guesswork out of making sure your oven is all tuned up. Gone are the days of using "My oven runs hot!" as an excuse for dry baked goods.
15. A fruit infusion pitcher to make the water you simply *must* drink every day a whole lot more appealing if you typically have a tough time hydrating.
16. A handy little knife sharpener because slicing and dicing with a dull knife is the wooorst. This little guy will make sharpening your knives much less of a chore, which in turn will make cooking all the better.
17. A set of super-absorbent, reusable Swedish dishcloths if you're ready to give up paper towels for good in favor of a machine-washable alternative you can reuse up to 100 times.
18. An Imarku Pro Chef's Knife because a new knife is a life-changing investment and makes cooking a joy. With the right tool, every slice of tomato is a work of art, every diced sweet potato a symphony. Too much?
19. A wall-mounted grocery bag dispenser that'll give your eyes a break from looking at that mound of spare bags under the sink you've been staring at frustratedly for the past...forever?
20. A set of two silicone baking mats to avoid breaking out the elbow grease to clean your baking sheets ever again.
21. A set of glass mixing bowls that will make baking all the more delicious a task. Having *just* the right bowls to separately combine your dry and wet ingredients is a small pleasure worth seeking.
22. A set of tongs to serve as another unbelievably heat-resistant set of hands while you're sautéing your heart out or flipping a sizzling steak.
23. A timeless cast iron skillet that will honestly outlive you. Cook anything from meat to veggies to delicious bread and rolls in this pan that doubles as a lifelong friend.
24. A set of All-Clad nonstick pans so you don't have to wrestle with burnt-on eggs for hours after breakfast. Let those puppies slip out, rinse the pan, and you're good to go.
25. A set of nice, large sheet pans that you will basically use every day. If you refuse to spend all day baking only to find your cookie bottoms burned to a crisp, it's time for a new pan. Get ready for the simple joy of fitting SO MUCH onto pans bigger than you're used to.
26. A set of nonstick oven liners so you never have to clean your oven again. Okay, that's probably an exaggeration, but you WON'T have to scrape off any burned-on food — the worst kitchen clean-up task and a previous reason to avoid baking at all costs.
27. A Dash Rapid Egg Cooker that makes six easy-to-peel hard-, medium-, or soft-boiled eggs in mere minutes. It can also make individual omelets, two poached eggs, and scrambled eggs with included simple attachments. This isn't a personal chef, but it is a personal egg chef, which might be even cooler.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.