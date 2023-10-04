27 Inexpensive Products That Work So Well You'll Think You've Died And Gone To Heaven

1. A pack of light-dimming stickers if you regularly find yourself disproportionately annoyed by the Wi-Fi router's blinking blue light while you're trying to get some shut-eye.
This game-changing pack comes in a variety of 100 peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.
Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." —Jarom A. Daszko
Get them from Amazon for $1.49.
2. A four-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" whose two layers of bristles (regular ones, and longer, thinner, flossy ones) work in tandem to give you the cleanest feeling your mouth can imagine. "Ding!" —Your shiny teeth
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
*Two* of my BuzzFeed Shopping colleagues have tried these — here's what one of our editors Emma Lord has to say: "I personally just bought this at the recommendation of BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope, and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
And here's what my other teammate, aka BuzzFeed Shopping's inside influencer, Stephanie Hope says: "Growing up, I was the absolute worst at flossing and brushing my teeth. It was so bad, I ended up developing periodontitis, which is inflammation of the gums caused by a build up of bacteria. It causes your gums to separate and recede from your teeth. It's pretty bad. Well, now I obviously go to the dentist regularly, but still struggle to floss my teeth as often as I should. These toothbrushes are such a game changer for me! The bristles at the tip are sooo tiny, I can literally feel them cleaning between my teeth. My gums get red easily if I don't floss enough, and ever since I started using this twice a day, they're no longer red! They look so healthy, and I truly feel like I'm actually getting a good cleaning, compared to other manual toothbrushes. It's gentle enough for my sensitive gums, but gets in deep to prevent plaque. I'm obsessed!"
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
3. A genius car cup holder adapter that makes room for water bottles that are large and in charge. Hydro Flask is your copilot.
Wine & Whiskey Co. is a Texas-based Etsy shop selling a wide range of adorable phone cases and T-shirts, plus genius car accessories (obvi).
Promising review: "Love it. Perfectly holds my 40-ounce Hydro Flask. No more rolling around the truck cab. Arrived quickly and works as described." —Jason J. Mease
Get it from Wine & Whiskey Co. on Etsy for $12.99 (available in multipacks).
4. A bottle of SoCozy Leave-In Curl Conditioning Spray to ensure your curls and coils look defined and hydrated alllll day long.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and me. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash because you know those little innocuous bumps you sometimes get on your arms, aka keratosis pilaris? If they bug ya, this simple and effective skincare body wash can help get rid of them!
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.29.
6. A marvelous humidifier tank cleaner because the last thing you want floating around in your perfectly humidified air is bacteria and gunk from inside of the humidifier itself.
7. A mini lint remover that works on most surfaces (think: carpets, clothes, blankets, sofas) so you can totally revamp any soft surfaces that are pilled and have overall seen better days.
Warning: Only use this for your sturdier stuff, because it's a strong little device and might put holes in your more delicate clothing.
Check out the TikTok by @m.chandler_.
Promising review: "This lint remover wasn’t confusing or bulky like some others. You just run it down your clothes to remove lint, hair, and fuzz, and it does its job! I was worried it would be sharp to the touch but it’s not, which is great if you have little kids. It’s easy to clean — you just pick it out with your fingers; it doesn’t get stuck." —JLemons
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
8. A pack of detergent cup holders so putting on and removing a sticky, gunky cup-slash-cap from a huge detergent bottle is no longer a part of laundry day. Thank goodness.
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned small business that was started by Julie Reinhold, who created this drip catcher as a way to stop her economy-sized detergents (which she loved) from dripping all over her laundry room.
Promising review: "This product is awesome. We never buy the large jugs of laundry detergent because my husband hates the mess they make. Whenever my MIL would buy us a large jug, we would pour it into smaller ones. Such a pain! We can finally buy the big sizes and not worry about a mess. Works exactly like expected!" —Cari A.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.29 (also available as a pack of one).
9. A pack of AirPods Pro silicone hooks because you paid too much for those dang things to lose one in a freak head banging accident. (And you're obviously not going to stop head banging, so...)
And they come with a little carrying case!
Jasmin Sandal: I recently ordered these little lifesavers, and I have to say I am...forgive me lord for I'm about to pun...HOOKED. I'm obsessed with my AirPod Pros as they are — I use them everyday for calls and music-listening purposes — but can never leave the house with them in fear of them dropping out of my ears. (If I so much as smile or laugh, they fall out!) Well fear no more, because since I've started using these super-reliable silicone hooks, I've taken my Pods on runs and walks with absolutely no sign of slippage. I highly recommend these for anyone else who'd finally like to use their AirPods Pro in peace.
Promising review: "Must have, it works. These are absolutely needed, stop my headphones from falling out, perfect fit. Will save you lots of money from replacing missing headphones." —Shevy1280
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.95.
10. Or! A pair of AirPod ear hooks that work for both first gen *and* Pros, so no matter what kind of AirPods you have, they're safe, sound, and secure.
11. A faucet splash catcher so after hand washing dishes you don't have to do another entire cleanup routine on the counter around the sink. Have you ever tried to get a sponge around a faucet? It's not fun.
HustleSewShop is an Oregon-based shop that makes quality home goods with the option to have them personalized.
Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care. Highly recommended!" —Alina
Get it from HustleSewShop on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in sizes S–XL and six colors).
12. A FridgeFork that allows you to deftly pull fiddly snacks like pickles, peppers, and olives from jars without making your entire hand smell like brine for a week.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite kitchen gizmos, and it doesn't take up room in the drawer! I eat lots of olives, and this keeps me from having to wash or get a clean fork when I'm in the middle of making a salad or just want a snack, and it makes spearing the olives easier, too. It comes with two sizes to fit any jar (even though if you need this, I feel like you probably get the big jars, right?). They are stretchy and easy to get on and off. I usually just rinse it between uses and then wash the whole set-up when I open a new jar (which is about weekly)." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $7.45.