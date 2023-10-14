BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Pieces Of Decor That Give Off Perfectly Spooky Vibes

    Yes, even a spooky toilet brush is included.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Sally Elshorafa
    Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A skull toilet brush to prove once and for all that there's no corner of your home you can't make nice and spooky.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you look at this and think...that's definitely my style, then just buy it. You know it's you. It's well-made. Plus it's definitely a conversation starter." —Kristen M.

    Get it from Amazon for $49.

    2. A top 100 horror movies scratch off poster to keep meticulous track of the classics you've seen. You're probably already at like 75, but there's still a few more to go!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am enjoying this poster so much. I try to keep the next movie a secret until I’m ready to watch it. I’ve seen so many movies I didn’t know about and most of them aren’t half bad! This is a great gift for any horror movie fan." —Carmen Crowell

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    3. A coffin-shaped letter board for writing ~scary~ messages for your roommates to find, such as, "Do the dishes, or else."

    Reviewer&#x27;s coffin shaped letter board is shown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This letter board is amazing! It is cute and spooky, and looks great with my seasonal decor. It comes with plenty of letters, numbers, and cute little emojis. Very satisfied with my purchase!" —Kasey Miller

    Get it from Amazon for $36.97+ (available in six colors).

    4. A set of 12 spider shower curtain hooks that look so nice you can probably get away with using them all year. Just be prepared to get a few questions from your mother when she comes to visit.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am in love with these spiders!!!!!! They look amazing in my bathroom and match perfectly with my gothic decor. Super happy!!!!" —Marcelina

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    5. A pumpkin Dutch oven because if your bubbling cauldron isn't autumn themed, what's the point?

    A dutch oven in the shape and color of a pumpkin is shown
    Le Creuset

    Get it from Le Creuset for $369 (available in eight colors).

    6. A Ouija Board welcome mat so all guests, ghosts, and ghouls know they can come on in (but mostly ghosts and ghouls tbh).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This mat was perfect this Halloween, it adds the perfect amount of subtle eeriness and it held up really well under our covered doorway. I'm sure this will last for at least another three years. The ink is clear and the words are legible (which was a concern I had prior to it arriving). But, despite the inexpensive price tag, it's actually a well made mat that's true to the provided picture." —Morgan Benedict

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    7. A spider web decoration to adorn your place with cobwebs inside and out. You know what they say: "Home is where the cartoonishly enormous spread of scary spider webs is."

    spider web decoration draped outside of brownstone apartment front stoop
    closeup of the spider web decoration
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Loved these spiderwebs. They held up in rain and strong winds this October. The spiderwebs stretch really well, had a great look, and you get a lot in the package!" —Kristen

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99

    8. A skeleton candle, which happens to look exactly like me in the bathtub after a long day of work. It's made of all-natural soy wax and will burn up to 50 hours.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This candle is AHHHMAZING!! One of the best Halloween decor purchases I have ever made. I love how it looks like he’s taking a bath! It is the perfect combination of spooky, cute, and relaxing. I think I’ll display this candle year round." —Michael Burnham

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99.

    9. A set of Halloween-themed embroidered tea towels because having kitchen towels for every holiday is how you know you're a grown up.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are fantastic quality. 100% cotton, and very large tea towels. The details are outstanding. Honestly I questioned if they would be worth the price because they are just three tea towels, but they are so detailed. They are more than just towels. These are decorations. These are gifts. I'd make a basket for a friend with these, or split them up into several baskets, some candy, a bottle of wine, maybe a little game. I mean, you know your friends hahaha." —Jacqueline Thomas

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $21.23+ (available in 11 patterns).

    10. A set of pumpkin string lights whose smiles *literally* light up the room.

    The jack-o-lantern string lights
    Amazon

    This set is 9.8 feet in length and powered by three AA batteries. It has two different modes (blinking and steady) so you can create the perfect ambience for your party.

    Promising review: "With string lights at this price that run off of AA batteries, I wasn't expecting much. But how wrong I was! Got them in early October and ran them about 2–3 hours a night almost every night of the month, and by the end they still kept on ticking! A fantastic and affordable holiday buy." —Matthew Carter

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99.

    11. A Nightmare Before Christmas mini cross-stitch kit so you have the perfect holiday craft to work on. And hey, if it takes you all the way until December, that's fine. It'll still be seasonally appropriate!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great kit perfect for any cross-stitch or Nightmare Before Christmas fan. It contains a booklet with instructions and four patterns, the needed thread, three pieces of canvas, the holder, and two needles. It's a really awesome set. The instructions were easy to follow, and I managed to already finish one of the designs." —witchykitty39

    Get it from Amazon for $7.44.

    12. A set of four black and silver reusable metal straws so you can make a good environmental choice while looking bad to the bone.

    Reviewer holds up four metal reusable skull straws and the cleaner pipe it comes with
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these straws and the pipette that it came with is perfect for cleaning. Keeps the drink cool. It even seems to make it cooler while the liquid passes through, highly recommend." —EC2010

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    13. A Michael Myers window decal that personally would scare the dickens out of me every time I walked in the room, but maybe you're into that!

    A silhouette of Michael Myers is shown on a window
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a really cool Michael Myers cling. It can attach easily to any smooth surface, but looks great on a window. It comes in three separate pieces, so it's a little difficult to get it just right. You have to really be careful lining it up. The overall look is great and I recommend this for horror fans, especially for fans of the Halloween movie franchise." —Lisa M 

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    14. A skull lamp for anyone who's equally passionate about Halloween and secondary lighting.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you're considering this lamp, do it. This thing is incredible. It's absolutely beautiful and the touch feature is so cool! I can't stop talking about and sending pictures of it. I use it with the lamp shade on the inside, without it, is pretty bright. It looks perfect in my living room. I live with someone disabled and the touch feature is easy for them to turn it on if they need; there's not specific location you have to tap- anywhere that's metal on the lamp, turns it on. I even bought my dad one." —Analissa

    Get it from Amazon for $36.95.

    15. A set of 8"x10" unframed Frankenstein and his bride prints so you can keep them top of mind while contemplating relationship goals.

    Reviewer&#x27;s prints are shown on a wall
    amazon.com

    Yellowbird Art & Design is an American small business that creates prints of iconic photos and art. 

    Promising review: "Love these prints. Very good quality. Highly recommend. Packaging was great, no chance of the prints getting creased." —CLKnight

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

    16. A welcome banner for Haunted Mansion lovers who often find themselves saying things like, "Is this haunted room actually stretching?! Or is it your imagination?"

    A sign hangs up that says WELCOME FOOLISH MORTALS in a reviewer&#x27;s window
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The sign fits perfectly along the back wall of my office. The package came with two long black ribbons to hang the lettering and a red needle to easily thread the ribbon through the holes. I had no glitter fallout from putting the letters on the string and I don't think there will be. Overall, this is a fun item to acquire either for Halloween or for year-round delight." —Marina

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    17. Some string lights to bring a warm autumnal glow to the space. The perfect accompaniment to soften your more macabre decor.

    amazon.com

    The lights are waterproof, have eight light settings controlled by a remote, and can be used indoors or outdoors. Layer the light strings with sheer curtains to create a cozy haven. And BTW, some reviewers noted that these curtains can be tricky to hang up by yourself because the lights get tangled, but many shared a hack: Don't untie the long lights from each other until you've already hung up the curtain.

    Promising review: "I am so in love with these lights! They were so easy to put up (took me about five minutes). They add such beauty to my room. I am so happy with this purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 and the sheer curtains for $19.99+ (available in 26 sizes and 19 colors).

    18. A coffin-shaped mirror — once you're in a real coffin you won't be able to see what you look like in there, so might as well catch a glimpse now! Ugh, too dark?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This mirror is a must-have for your spooky home. It’s light and sturdy, enough for 12 lb. Command strips to hold it on our living room wall. (Even though it comes w/ hardware). Lol will definitely be buying another one to add to our room! 🖤" —Veronica

    Get it from Amazon for $41.97.

    19. A spine candle for all you weirdos who can't get enough anatomy decor around spooky season. I would apologize for calling you a weirdo, but I have a feeling you own it.

    Reviewer&#x27;s bone candle is shown on a shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super cool!! The candle makes me feel like being in the classroom of Professor Lupin learning how to cast a Patronus! Very cute decor!!" —Yvette 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).

    20. A coffin-shaped knife holder that is gonna scare your produce to pieces.

    Reviewer&#x27;s coffin shaped knife holder is shown on a kitchen countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Purchased as a gift for my daughter's first apartment. Could hold knives or serving utensils. Definitely a conversation piece. Well made and I really like that it also can be wall hung!" —Jessie Murphy

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99

    21. A pair of skull scissors to imbue your Halloween crafts with uncanny energy right from the start.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These scissors are not just cool looking, they are really sharp and heavy too. Good quality." —kathy stovall

    Get it from Amazon for $14.50.

    22. Some skeleton drinkware that are all but certain to impress at your Halloween-themed dinner party. Bonus points for having everyone dress up as a famous chef. I call Julia Child!

    A variety of skeleton drinkware is shown
    Pottery Barn

    Get it from Pottery Barn for $24.50+ (available in eight styles).

    23. And a set of four spooky coasters so you and your guests have a place to put said cool glasses. The scariest thing of all? Water stains on your coffee table. 

    four different sinister '70s art coasters
    Society6

    Steven Rhodes is a graphic artist and illustrator whose artwork is inspired by old children's activity books with a spooky and darkly humorous flair.

    Promising review: "Love the coasters. They are a great conversation-starting piece. Items arrived in a timely fashion and the coasters don't feel cheap; they seem durable." —Kimberly K.

    Get them from Steven Rhodes on Society6 for $25

    24. A table runner with allll the best Halloween pals. It would be selfish to pick just one, so why not invite pumpkins, bats, *and* jack-o-lanterns to the table.

    the table runner with jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, spiders, bats, and moons
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't wait to use this! The runner is very well made, no hanging strings, clean cuts, bright colors, and it washes well. There was no unraveling in the wash and no color loss. I think it was a great value for the money." —Cassandra

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four lengths).

    25. A Halloween impression cookie cutter kit because cookies somehow taste even better when they're themed after your all-time favorite holiday.

    The cookie cutter kit is shown
    William Sonoma

    Get it from William Sonoma for $29.95.

    26. An electric pumpkin gutter to make the dirty work of pumpkin decorating easier than ever before. Phew, what a relief!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is amazing and so worth it. I carved 14 pumpkins for a birthday present (the person loves Halloween) and without this thing it would have been exhausting. I noticed in the how-to video the inventor has a Dewalt drill, which is a very good drill. My drill isn't the best and it still did a good job. I had to do two rounds of gutting: the first got 90% out, the second cleaned everything up. If you enjoy carving pumpkins this is well worth it; you will be able to use it year after year and makes the whole process more enjoyable. I only wish I carved them down more because after everything was said and done I saw some glowed orange from being gutted more then others!" —Lexi

    Get it from Amazon for $10.75.

    27. A cute bat suncatcher that'll cast a small gloom across the room — just what you're looking for!

    bat shaped suncatcher
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m obsessed with bats, and this sun catcher is no exception. It’s perfection. It arrived in perfect condition and was wrapped securely." —Angelia Workman

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four styles).

    28. A set of flameless LED candles to create a seance-worthy ~eerie~ ambiance without dealing with the whole "open flame" thing.

    The led candles are all different sizes
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are amazing! The real wax surrounding the bulb makes them look and feel pretty authentic — much nicer than the plastic stuff I was seeing at the store. The remote works beautifully, and it's nice that you can choose flicker or steady light. I think I'll order another set to use during the winter holidays too! Again, these are much nicer quality than any other electric candles I've seen, and the remote makes managing the lighting super easy." —Amazon Customer

    Get the set of 12 from Amazon for $23.99.

    29. Or a set of three Halloween-themed flameless LED candles if you really want to hit the spooky nail on the head.

    The three candles are illuminated on a coffee table in a living room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Looked all over for decent Halloween battery-powered pillar candles. These things blew me away. The different detailed designs on each candle are absolutely beautiful. When lit, they come alive. The glow given off when lit at night is all Halloween. But they don't have to be lit to impress. Day or night, they're a great addition to your halloween decor." —Guy Fleegman

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in seven styles).

    30. An autumnal garland so pretty you'll be tempted to keep it up all year long. We all know fall is the best season, might as well lean in!

    reviewer photo of staircase with leaf garland on banister
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this garland for fall decorating. I added some orange lights and put it above the mantel. It is easy to bend around candlesticks and picture frames." —Deanna Scozzari-Kilbourn

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight colors).

    What your friends see after walking into your living room after you've decorated the place from head to toe:

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.