30 Pieces Of Decor That Give Off Perfectly Spooky Vibes

1. A skull toilet brush to prove once and for all that there's no corner of your home you can't make nice and spooky.
2. A top 100 horror movies scratch off poster to keep meticulous track of the classics you've seen. You're probably already at like 75, but there's still a few more to go!
3. A coffin-shaped letter board for writing ~scary~ messages for your roommates to find, such as, "Do the dishes, or else."
4. A set of 12 spider shower curtain hooks that look so nice you can probably get away with using them all year. Just be prepared to get a few questions from your mother when she comes to visit.
6. A Ouija Board welcome mat so all guests, ghosts, and ghouls know they can come on in (but mostly ghosts and ghouls tbh).
7. A spider web decoration to adorn your place with cobwebs inside and out. You know what they say: "Home is where the cartoonishly enormous spread of scary spider webs is."
8. A skeleton candle, which happens to look exactly like me in the bathtub after a long day of work. It's made of all-natural soy wax and will burn up to 50 hours.
9. A set of Halloween-themed embroidered tea towels because having kitchen towels for every holiday is how you know you're a grown up.
11. A Nightmare Before Christmas mini cross-stitch kit so you have the perfect holiday craft to work on. And hey, if it takes you all the way until December, that's fine. It'll still be seasonally appropriate!
12. A set of four black and silver reusable metal straws so you can make a good environmental choice while looking bad to the bone.
13. A Michael Myers window decal that personally would scare the dickens out of me every time I walked in the room, but maybe you're into that!
15. A set of 8"x10" unframed Frankenstein and his bride prints so you can keep them top of mind while contemplating relationship goals.
16. A welcome banner for Haunted Mansion lovers who often find themselves saying things like, "Is this haunted room actually stretching?! Or is it your imagination?"
17. Some string lights to bring a warm autumnal glow to the space. The perfect accompaniment to soften your more macabre decor.
18. A coffin-shaped mirror — once you're in a real coffin you won't be able to see what you look like in there, so might as well catch a glimpse now! Ugh, too dark?
19. A spine candle for all you weirdos who can't get enough anatomy decor around spooky season. I would apologize for calling you a weirdo, but I have a feeling you own it.
21. A pair of skull scissors to imbue your Halloween crafts with uncanny energy right from the start.
22. Some skeleton drinkware that are all but certain to impress at your Halloween-themed dinner party. Bonus points for having everyone dress up as a famous chef. I call Julia Child!
23. And a set of four spooky coasters so you and your guests have a place to put said cool glasses. The scariest thing of all? Water stains on your coffee table.
Society6
Steven Rhodes is a graphic artist and illustrator whose artwork is inspired by old children's activity books with a spooky and darkly humorous flair.
Promising review: "Love the coasters. They are a great conversation-starting piece. Items arrived in a timely fashion and the coasters don't feel cheap; they seem durable." —Kimberly K.
Get them from Steven Rhodes on Society6 for $25.