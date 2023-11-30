15 Beauty Stocking Stuffers You’ll Want To Buy ASAP

1. An agave leaf cleansing cloth so they can exfoliate to high heaven during their "everything" shower. Not to be crass, but there's no better gift than getting rid of old layers of dead, dry skin.
2. A face and body massage bar that's basically lotion in solid form. Cool! I love bars like this because they gently massage your muscles while melting into your skin — I bet your giftee will agree.
3. A jar of lavender-scented mineral bath salts so at the end of a long day they can sink into a sumptuous and relaxing bath to unwind. Nothing like a good soak.
4. A luxurious body oil scented with thyme to hydrate and perfume to the highest. Its elegant glass bottle, that will look perfect on their counter, takes it over the edge.
5. Steel massage globes so they can give their face a nice cooling massage any time it feels weary. You're basically giving them the gift of a fancy-schmancy facial from the comfort of their apartment.
6. A kaolin clay face mask whose signature ingredient is joined by olive powder, coconut powder, and baobab oil to help them plump, hydrate, brighten, and deliver some overall goodness to their skin as a little treat.
7. A rose quartz gua sha tool so they can give themselves a facial massage as part of their nighttime skincare routine. I love gua sha for lessening the tension in my jaw and neck and can verify: great little gift.
8. A COSRX Triple Hyaluronic Moisturizing Cleanser formulated with vitamin b5 and — you guessed it — three types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate, promote elasticity, and achieve an overall fresh and clean feel.
9. A castile soap body wash that smells like lavender and eucalyptus — two of my personal favorite scents. It's gonna feel and smell great, as well as look tip-top in their shower. Very posh.
10. A silky eye mask so they can get a great night's rest any and everywhere. Its slippy texture will also be kind to their skin and hair, so there aren't any trade-offs for achieving the ultimate shut-eye.
11. A rose garden bath bomb whose scent is complemented by notes of violet and gardenia — a veritable bouquet!
12. A set of six reusable cotton and hemp makeup pads so they always have the perfect eco-friendly and face-friendly tool to take off their makeup and sunscreen at the end of the day.
13. A bar of botanical soap they can use on their hands, face, or body, and is available in three fantastic scents. Hot tip: find a cute vintage soap dish to gift as a pair.
14. A toning body cream formulated with green walnuts and Centella Asiatica that's all but certain to be a step up from their current lotion.
15. And finally, a bottle of nail polish from Liberation Nails in the calming green shade "Self Soothe" — a little poppy, a little neutral, and something they'll be thrilled to find still hiding in the toe of their stocking.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.