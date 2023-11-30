Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    15 Beauty Stocking Stuffers You’ll Want To Buy ASAP

    Gifts from our Goodful shop so good — Santa is gonna be suspicious that you're out for his job.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An agave leaf cleansing cloth so they can exfoliate to high heaven during their "everything" shower. Not to be crass, but there's no better gift than getting rid of old layers of dead, dry skin.

    the agave fiver netted exfoliating cloth
    Goodful

    The cloth is made from 100% agave fiber and will last for three to five months with regular use. It's plastic-free. 

    Price: $14

    2. A face and body massage bar that's basically lotion in solid form. Cool! I love bars like this because they gently massage your muscles while melting into your skin — I bet your giftee will agree.

    model holding small solid body massage bar
    Goodful

    The massage bar is paraben-free. 

    Price: $23

    3. A jar of lavender-scented mineral bath salts so at the end of a long day they can sink into a sumptuous and relaxing bath to unwind. Nothing like a good soak.

    blue glass jar of bath salts
    Goodful

    The salts are vegan and cruelty-free. 

    Price: $38 

    4. A luxurious body oil scented with thyme to hydrate and perfume to the highest. Its elegant glass bottle, that will look perfect on their counter, takes it over the edge.

    bottle of Payot Paris body oil
    Goodful

    The body oil is non-GMO, paraben-free, and isn't tested on animals. 

    Price: $43 

    5. Steel massage globes so they can give their face a nice cooling massage any time it feels weary. You're basically giving them the gift of a fancy-schmancy facial from the comfort of their apartment.

    silver facial globes in a bowl of ice
    Goodful

    These cooling globes are also nice to have on hand for some relief if you have a headache. 

    Price: $69.99 for a set of two

    6. A kaolin clay face mask whose signature ingredient is joined by olive powder, coconut powder, and baobab oil to help them plump, hydrate, brighten, and deliver some overall goodness to their skin as a little treat.

    a before and after of a reviewer getting clearer skin from the mask, captioned &quot;it&#x27;s my fave face mask to use. these photos were taken three months apart and my skin is even clearer now, Nina&quot;
    Goodful

    The mask is vegan and cruelty-free. 

    Promising review: "My face feels so amazing after this mask. It lightly exfoliates, and helps calm down breakouts. A mask I definitely want to use often!" —Jenny N.

    Price: $20.80 (originally $26)

    7. A rose quartz gua sha tool so they can give themselves a facial massage as part of their nighttime skincare routine. I love gua sha for lessening the tension in my jaw and neck and can verify: great little gift.

    rose quartz gua sha tool
    Goodful

    Price: $40

    8. A COSRX Triple Hyaluronic Moisturizing Cleanser formulated with vitamin b5 and — you guessed it — three types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate, promote elasticity, and achieve an overall fresh and clean feel.

    light blue bottle of cleanser
    Goodful

    Price: $18

    9. A castile soap body wash that smells like lavender and eucalyptus — two of my personal favorite scents. It's gonna feel and smell great, as well as look tip-top in their shower. Very posh.

    amber bottle of milk and honey brand body wash
    Goodful

    The soap is cruelty-free. 

    Promising review: "Smells so refreshing and makes me feel like I am showering in a luxurious spa instead of an apartment. Highly recommend! Love the eucalyptus." —Anna F. 

    Price: $22.50 (originally $30)

    10. A silky eye mask so they can get a great night's rest any and everywhere. Its slippy texture will also be kind to their skin and hair, so there aren't any trade-offs for achieving the ultimate shut-eye.

    model wearing silky green eye mask
    Goodful

    The mask is made from eucalyptus silk, which is Tencel lyocell made from eucalyptus. 

    Price: $20 (originally $30; available in four colors)

    11. A rose garden bath bomb whose scent is complemented by notes of violet and gardenia — a veritable bouquet!

    the rose bath bomb wrapped in white paper
    Goodful

    The bath bomb is cruelty-free. 

    Price: $8.99

    12. A set of six reusable cotton and hemp makeup pads so they always have the perfect eco-friendly and face-friendly tool to take off their makeup and sunscreen at the end of the day.

    Goodful

    The pads are made from 70% cotton, 30% hemp, and are vegan and cruelty-free.

    Price: $10.40 (originally $13)

    13. A bar of botanical soap they can use on their hands, face, or body, and is available in three fantastic scents. Hot tip: find a cute vintage soap dish to gift as a pair.

    three different scents and colors of bar soap
    Goodful

    The soap is available in three formulas: Zen (lemongrass, citrus, bergamot, and lime; best for oily skin), Herbal Mint (fresh mint; best for all skin types), and Calming Citrus (lavender and citrus; best for all skin types). 

    Price: $8 (available in three scents)

    14. A toning body cream formulated with green walnuts and Centella Asiatica that's all but certain to be a step up from their current lotion.

    bottle of prija toning cream
    Goodful

    The cream is made in Italy. It's both vegan and cruelty-free. 

    Price: $25.95

    15. And finally, a bottle of nail polish from Liberation Nails in the calming green shade "Self Soothe" — a little poppy, a little neutral, and something they'll be thrilled to find still hiding in the toe of their stocking.

    bottle of light green nail polish
    Goodful

    Price: $18

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.