BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    21 Skincare Products From Amazon That Reviewers Swear Help With Redness

    Say goodbye to redness with these toners, moisturizers, and serums.

    Rachel Dube
    by Rachel Dube

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • A daily moisturizer that's free of parabens, steroids, mineral oil, and alcohol so you can soothe your skin without irritating your rosacea or eczema.

      View in list

    • A La Roche-Posay Cicaplast balm with shea butter for soothing dry and irritated skin. This balm works wonders on your entire body and can be used to help with an allergy or a flare-up or just as a regular moisturizer.

      View in list

    • A First Aid Beauty oatmeal repair mask for calming red, inflamed skin. Its gentle formula, which is made with colloidal oatmeal, will help nourish your skin with each application.

      View in list

    1. A La Roche-Posay gel acne cleanser to help get rid of those painful, red, and stubborn pimples. It's tough on breakouts, yet it's gentle enough for morning and night use, thanks to ingredients like salicylic acid.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after showing that the cleanser cleared up all of their angry forehead breakouts with minimal scarring
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was lucky enough to have clear skin in high school, so I never understood how awful acne really is. Little did I know that hormones and acne go hand in hand. When I was about 21 or 22, I switched to a birth control implant, and that thing wreaked havoc on my entire life. I suddenly had horrible cystic acne. Not only did it make me self-conscious and uncomfortable, but it was actually so painful, lying on my pillow hurt my face! To top it all off, my skin was dry and irritated. I tried every skincare line on the market for about two to three years, with no, or very little, results. Finally, I found La Roche-Posay's skincare products. Within four days, the inflammation decreased, the redness was fading, and my skin felt less dry. By two weeks, my skin was practically clear! I have been using this product for about four to five years now, and I haven't had a single breakout, EXCEPT for the time I wanted to try a different product to save money. Huge mistake, and one I will not make again. I get compliments on my skin regularly, and I feel confident not wearing makeup." —LadyHawke

    Price: $16.99

    2. A bottle of rosehip oil because it will — you guessed it! — help reduce redness and make way for plump, bright, and clear skin.

    Reviewer&#x27;s progression photos showing the oil significantly lightened their acne scars and evened their skin tone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Saw this in a BuzzFeed article and figured I could risk $15 on a product. And holy cannoli, I am so glad I did. Within two days (TWO DAYS!!!) of using this on my face, I saw a difference. I have extremely sensitive, easily irritated skin. As a result, I generally have redness on my cheeks and nose all of the time. I also have a tendency to get cystic acne bumps that take weeks to dissipate. NOT ANYMORE!! Those bad boys vanish within a couple of days and are nowhere near as painful and visible. The redness is gone, my pores are smaller, there are no little bumps of uneven skin, my skin tone is even, and my face and neck are astonishingly soft. Like, watch out, baby butts, there's a new standard for softness around here. And the natural glow it provides? Remarkable!" —Emily

    Price: $14.95

    3. A pack of sheer blemish patches that work to get rid of any spontaneous breakouts ASAP. Thanks to ingredients like azelaic acid, tea tree, and cica, these also help improve redness, calm irritated skin, soothe, and reduce irritation.

    The pimple patches
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve used pimple patches before, but these are my favorite brand. They’re slightly smaller than others I have used but have a better stick. Results are phenomenal! I put a few on a few trouble areas before bed, and the next morning, the redness and swelling was barely recognizable!" —Alexandra Livernoche

    Price: $15.99 

    4. A La Roche-Posay Cicaplast balm with shea butter for soothing dry and irritated skin. This balm works wonders on your entire body and can be used to help with an allergy or a flare-up or just as a regular moisturizer.

    Before and after photos of a person&#x27;s facial skin treatment
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had an IPL (intense pulsed light) photo-facial followed by a SkinPen microneedling session, and my face was tomato red, hot, and dry. Now, I’ve loved this cream for a while. I wish I could write a sonnet about it. It heals popped pimples, irritated tretinoin skin, cuts, scrapes, burns, you name it. So after the stuff the doctor gave me wasn’t doing much, I took matters into my own hands and applied some of this Cicaplast balm. Within two hours, I looked like a normal human being. I cannot praise this miracle product enough. I’m pretty sure it’s crafted with angel tears and unicorn magic. I’m blown away." —Sage Pennington

    Price: $16.99

    5. A powerful vitamin C serum that works to brighten and improve skin tone and texture with just a small amount of product. Unlike with other serums, reviewers love how gentle this one is and how it doesn't irritate skin or cause redness but, rather, helps reduce it.

    Bottle of SkinMedica Vitamin C+E Complex with orange slices in the background
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great product! Takes care of those little lines around my mouth and overall gives a great smooth look. Does not irritate or cause any redness, unlike many other products I have tried." —Amazon Reviewer

    Price: $106

    6. A refreshing Mario Badescu face mist for the perfect midday pick-me-up. Using aloe and rose water, it instantly calms down skin and reduces inflammation with each spritz.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Wonderful product; I use it after I wash my face and before I apply moisturizer. I feel like it makes a big difference with evening out redness on my face. It smells and looks great as always and works just as well as it has when I've bought it in retail stores!" —Rochelle

    Price: $7.60+ (available in four sizes)

    7. An organic Weleda lotion with vitamin E, sunflower seed oil, and calendula flowers to instantly hydrate skin. Did we also mention that it works wonders on dry hands and feet, too?

    The tube
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I cannot believe my skin looks this good! I have very sensitive skin that flares up at the slightest hint of stress. Believe me when I say you will not recognize yourself in the morning! It was as if my skin transformed overnight. It was smooth and poreless, scarring had almost disappeared, and any sign of redness was gone. This was after one night! My coworkers mentioned I looked like I was glowing! I wash my face and apply two separate layers with clean hands to my face and neck. The smell is tolerable, and the cream itself is extremely rich, so I only wear it at night. You may feel like a greaseball, but the results are worth it. I have not had a breakout since using this, and if anything, it gets rid of blemishes faster." —Robert F. Young

    Price: $10.99+ (available in three sizes) 

    8. An alcohol-free Thayers witch hazel and cucumber toner to help kiss your redness goodbye. With each use, it'll help remove gunk, dirt, and other buildup — without leaving you feeling dry! Plus, it works to smooth complexion, heal scars, and keep breakouts at bay.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These first pictures were taken in December, and the results are after using it for five months. I’ve had terrible acne since I was 13 years old, which continued into my early 30s. I thought I’d always have it. Then I read about this toner. I’ve tried other toners, but they dried my skin out and made my acne worse. Not this. This cleans my skin and leaves it feeling fresh, soft, and moisturized. It has helped smooth out my red complexion and scars. And it smells so good! I can truly say that for the first time in my adult life, my skin is acne-free and glowing. Now I can walk around confidently without makeup. Seriously, it’s this toner, benzoyl peroxide, a spot treatment (for the rare pimple I do get), and moisturizer. All it takes. I never thought I’d have clear skin. I feel like a new person! If you get anything for your skin, get this. You’ll thank yourself." —Ashley

    Price: $10.95+ (available in two sizes; also available as a facial mist)

    9. Or a K-beauty rosewater toner with lactic acid that'll gently exfoliate while softening and moisturizing. In other words, it will get your full-face flush under control.

    The toner
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've tried many toners. This one is the best by far. It soothes my skin, diminishes red areas, and keeps my skin hydrated." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $22.99

    10. A First Aid Beauty oatmeal repair mask for calming red, inflamed skin. Its gentle formula, which is made with colloidal oatmeal, will help nourish your skin with each application.

    The bottle of face mask
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm always skeptical of face masks, but after trying this one, I will say I love this product. Before I used it, my skin was red and uneven. This oatmeal mask perked my skin right up. It soothed the redness down and instantly evened out my skin tone. It also moisturized my skin really well." —Rae K.

    Price$15.79

    11. A Garnier SkinActive micellar water for evening out your skin tone and adding tons of hydration. This doubles as a great makeup remover and a gentle cleanser, which makes it a fabulous addition to your bathroom cabinet.

    Hand holding a Garnier SkinActive Rose Water Micellar Cleansing Water bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have extremely sensitive skin. Almost every product I have ever used before has broken my skin out, given me a rash, or made my face red, and sometimes all of the above. This micellar rose water does exactly what it says: It cleans my face and neck, and I don’t have a problem with dryness, itchiness, redness, or breakouts. I would highly recommend this product to anyone, especially if you have super-sensitive skin. I finally have a skincare routine that works, including this product, and my skin has never looked better." –CMWendt

    Price: $8.97

    12. A green tea blotting sheet that you can just wipe on any time you feel a little oily, and watch it tackle inflammation while reducing redness.

    Hand holding a sheet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are LIFESAVERS. I have always had oily skin, and the Clean & Clear sheets never did much for me. These are so absorbent and help my skin not be so red. So happy to have found these!" —Amazon Customer 

    Price: $6.95+ (available in four sizes) 

    13. An intensely hydrating moisturizer to calm your angry skin. Made with a gentle formula, it uses colloidal oatmeal to get rid of dryness, soothe irritation, and keep skin conditions (like eczema or rosacea) under control.

    User before and after photos showing the cream lessened redness and reduced the number of breakouts
    Amazon

    Promising review: "First of all, this cream has an amazing texture. It’s like the smoothest, softest 'whipped cream'; it just feels heavenly when you apply it. My face has been really dry and red, and I’ve been applying this cream every day. Within a week, skin feels softer and renewed. Not perfect, but definitely a noticeable, softer difference! I’m also using this on my baby, who has a few eczema rashes on his torso. The rash hasn’t disappeared yet. I’ve been applying it daily for about a week, and it’s gotten smaller and less red, so I think this is helping!" —Kona K

    Price: $36

    14. A gentle cleanser for when your sensitive skin flares up. Because its formula is free of dyes, lanolin, formaldehyde, gluten, and sulfates, it'll help get your skin back in check.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had combination skin my whole life, am acne-prone due to my sensitivities, and easily dry out with most cleansers or when the weather is harsh. I also have dealt with bouts of perioral dermatitis. This is the ONLY cleanser that has worked for me to combat everything I have just mentioned. I initially tried this cleanser thinking it might work to remove the residual redness and dryness around my mouth left over from the bout with perioral dermatitis. I literally washed my face with this one evening, and the NEXT DAY, my skin had quieted down. So I kept at it, and now I have the clearest, smoothest, softest skin I have EVER had. And I've struggled with my skin for ages. No more constant breakouts. No more redness. No more flaking, irritated skin. No more perioral dermatitis. The oily spots on my skin seem to be more in control now. I could walk out the door with no makeup on now and feel completely fine, which I have NEVER been able to do." —KPMT

    Price: $8.86

    15. A face and body cream to tackle all your skin issues — I'm talkin' dryness, itchiness, and, of course, redness — and do it fast.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product because I have very sensitive skin and rosacea on top of it. This lotion has calmed down my redness, and my pores are actually shrinking. Also, my skin has never been so smooth." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $14.76+ (available in two sizes)

    16. A daily moisturizer that's free of parabens, steroids, mineral oil, and alcohol so you can soothe your skin without irritating your rosacea or eczema.

    Reviewer before and after photo showing the cream substantially reduced redness on their cheek
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product really works. I wish I took a before and after picture. I had a rough red rosacea patch on my cheek. It was bumpy and raw-looking. I used face lotion every day, thinking if I kept it hydrated, it would work. But it never did. I used this cream, and within a week I noticed a difference. I still have redness, but it’s barely noticeable, and my skin is sooo smooth. I highly recommend this product to anyone struggling with rosacea. I will also say that I only put it on affected areas...I do not use it on my entire face. I am so, so happy with the results and feel like I have normal skin again. It has given me such a boost of confidence!" —Shauna O

    Price: $19.99

    17. A Paula's Choice facial toner with a formula that works to minimize the effects of free-radical damage while hydrating your skin. The antioxidant-rich ingredients are what truly make this product stand out.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my first Paula's Choice product, and I really like it. It immediately calms any irritation, is very hydrating, plays well with other products in my skincare routine, and has helped reduce redness. I have ultrasensitive, reactive, and acne-prone skin with occasional eczema flare-ups on my neck, and this has never caused any issues. Highly recommend." —Cara

    Price: $24

    18. An ice roller that makes redness vanish while depuffing those under-eye bags that appeared when you stayed up a bit too late.

    A hand holding the ice roller
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this whenever I feel tired, and always after I’ve cleansed my face. I use rubbing alcohol to clean it after use and then put it back in the freezer in its own ziplock bag. I notice it’s helped with the redness in my face, and it's also helped when I’ve had migraines. It starts behind my eye, so I roll it over whichever side of my head is in pain, and it seems to help." —maihiro

    Price: $18.99+ (available in 12 colors)

    19. A Mario Badescu powder to sop up excess oil and help reduce redness while healing your breakouts. Just a sprinkle of this sulfur-based powder on the affected areas will instantly boost your confidence.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is incredible!!! I have now been using it for three years, and every time I get close to running out, I go and buy another one right away. I have adult moderate cystic acne, and this stuff really calms it down and helps with the redness. Anytime I feel like I'm getting a pimple or can see the under-the-skin bump, I lather this healing powder all over it all day long. This is definitely my go-to product!!! Highly recommend to anyone who suffers from incredibly painful/stubborn cystic acne!!!" —justanothercollegestudent

    Price: $18

    20. An Embryolisse primer that doubles as a face cream. With each application, it doubles down on hydration, provides the perfect base for makeup, and helps combat dryness, redness, and irritation.

    A hand holding a tube of Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré against a fabric background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very hydrating and calming, redness in my face is decreasing, and smells good. A little goes a long way, even on very dry skin." —AlexandraB

    Price: $16.15

    21. And a Dr.Jart+ color-correcting treatment because it works wonders at concealing redness. Its hero ingredients — tiger grass and cica — soothe, calm, and moisturize while neutralizing redness.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The before and after photos speak for themselves! I’m a mom and don’t have a lot of time to get ready, I apply this with my fingers after moisturizer, and it’s so quick and easy. I deal with redness, and the green neutralizes out my redness. I love the fact that it has sunscreen in it as well. It’s very lightweight and doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. It’s like my skin but better! And it lasts all day for me." —Sidney Roberts

    Price: $32

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.