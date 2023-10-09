20 Beauty Products From Target That Will Make You Feel So Glad You Tried Something New

1. A vitamin C resurfacing face mask filled with ingredients like lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acid and enzymes to brighten dull skin with a stunning glow.
2. A vegan niacinamide serum to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and uneven texture, and balance excess oil. Basically, it kinda does it all.
3. An oil-free travel-sized jar of Neutrogena Water Gel moisturizer for treating your skin to some instant moisture—without leaving it feeling heavy or oily.
4. A long-lasting setting spray from Urban Decay that can make your full face of makeup withstand extreme temperatures, water, and much, much more. It's a game-changer and something you won't be able to leave without once you've tried it.
5. A pack of acne pimple patches if you want to get rid of a pesky breakout while you catch some ZZZs. Thanks to medical-grade hydrocolloid tape, the patches draw out the gunk in your pimples, which can help shrink them in about six hours.
6. A hypoallergenic bronzer to help you look like a bronzed goddess! Swipe on a few coats of this and you'll look like you just came back from a week spent in paradise. Plus, it's packed with pro-vitamins and infused with murumuru butter, so it has some skin benefits, too!
7. An acne spot treatment for getting rid of stubborn breakouts with minimal effort. Made with 2% salicylic acid and witch hazel, it dissolves oils and reduces swelling, which is what makes it work magic for any brewing breakouts, too.
8. A sheer sunscreen from Shiseido that'll blend perfectly and give you the perfect glow when you slather it on. Not to mention, it has SPF 50+ protection.
9. A Saltair nourishing body serum wash with the scent of rose, jasmine petals, and creamy sandalwood to turn your bathroom into the perfect spot for an at-home spa night. After every application, it'll leave your skin super soft and glowing, thanks to a powerful blend of active ingredients like monoi oil, cupuaçu butter, kukui oil, ascorbyl glucoside, and niacinamide.
10. A CeraVe face wash to get rid of all the dirt, grime, and gunk that builds up on your face over the day. Also, since it has hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, it'll expertly cleanse without drying out the skin or leaving it feeling stiff and dry.
11. A skincare + makeup hybrid intended to give you a major glow due to ingredients such as squalane and hyaluronic acid. The best part? The multi-use product can be worn alone, under or over your foundation, mixed with foundation, or as a highlighter. It's a major bang for your buck since it can be used in so so many ways.
12. A Sunday Riley C.E.O. facial oil for restoring dry, dull-looking skin. Created with advanced vitamin C, golden turmeric, and nutrient-rich extracts, it brightens, firms, plumps, and improves the overall appearance of your skin with each use. In other words, you'll never look back once this is in your beauty cabinet.
13. A hair treatment mask that'll give hydration and strength to strands that need a bit of TLC. With each use, it'll help prevent breakage and keep your hair soft, smooth, and shiny.
14. A cleansing balm makeup remover to melt away all the makeup on your face at the end of the day. The gentle formula is soft on all skin types and won’t cause breakouts. Plus, it's just super satisfying to watch all the makeup come off.
15. A L'Oreal mascara designed to double the length of your lashes with just a few swipes. Say goodbye to falsies because this is taking their place. It's clump-resistant, smudge-resistant, long-wearing, and suitable for sensitive eyes!
16. A ColourPop eyeshadow with an ultra-glitter finish, long-wear formula, and lightweight texture for creating gorgeous eyeshadow looks.
17. A setting powder meant to keep your shine at bay and makeup perfectly in place. With each application, you can be sure that your full beat won't move an inch.
18. A buttery soft and silky smooth gloss for achieving the perfect pout. Not only does it have a wide range of shades, but it also has sheer to medium coverage without the sticky feeling that other glosses have.
19. A detangling wet brush because it works miracles on stubborn tangles and knots. It's the only brush safe enough to use on wet hair and it works to keep breakage under control, too.
20. A super sheer SPF 30 sunscreen with a slightly green tint that will cancel out any redness. The formula is also lightweight and mineral-based without leaving a white cast, which means it'll become an instant favorite.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.