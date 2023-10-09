BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Beauty Products From Target That Will Make You Feel So Glad You Tried Something New

    You'll wonder why you didn't have these in your routine sooner.

    Rachel Dube
    by Rachel Dube

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A vitamin C resurfacing face mask filled with ingredients like lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acid and enzymes to brighten dull skin with a stunning glow.

    Target

    Promising review: "Don’t walk to Target, RUN and buy this mask. From the first use you will see your skin’s surface more even, your acne (hyperpigmentation) will start clearing right away, and your skin will brighten. This is the only product that has helped my hormonal acne and huge pores. I love it and will continue to use it forever!" —Beautiful Collection

    Price: $17.99

    2. A vegan niacinamide serum to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and uneven texture, and balance excess oil. Basically, it kinda does it all.

    The serum
    Target

    Promising review: "Only been using for a week but I really feel like has made my skin look so much better. I’m way less oily, skin texture is better and I feel like it’s helping with milia as well. I had no reaction to it." —S

    Price: $16.99

    3. An oil-free travel-sized jar of Neutrogena Water Gel moisturizer for treating your skin to some instant moisture—without leaving it feeling heavy or oily.

    Target

    Promising review: "The Hydro Boost has been so incredible for my skin! It’s super hydrating and makes my skin feel so soft and smooth." —Jamie T.

    Price: $9.49

    4. A long-lasting setting spray from Urban Decay that can make your full face of makeup withstand extreme temperatures, water, and much, much more. It's a game-changer and something you won't be able to leave without once you've tried it.

    model holding the setting spray
    Target

    Promising review: "Best setting spray I have ever bought and I’ve bought so so many. My makeup stays so fresh and in place." —TrishH

    Price: $36

    5. A pack of acne pimple patches if you want to get rid of a pesky breakout while you catch some ZZZs. Thanks to medical-grade hydrocolloid tape, the patches draw out the gunk in your pimples, which can help shrink them in about six hours.

    Target

    Promising review: "Sorry it sounds gross, but it absorbs any discharge or oozing and is so helpful in keeping it from scabbing or crusting over. I'm really bad about always wanting to pop my pimples, so if I do give in, I at least know I can put one of these on afterward to help with damage control :) They are a lifesaver, and after discovering them, I always make sure I have some stocked!" —Tessa

    Price: $8.99 (available in two sizes)

    6. A hypoallergenic bronzer to help you look like a bronzed goddess! Swipe on a few coats of this and you'll look like you just came back from a week spent in paradise. Plus, it's packed with pro-vitamins and infused with murumuru butter, so it has some skin benefits, too!

    green compact of the Physician&#x27;s Formula bronzer
    Target

    Promising review: "Super gorgeous shade, doesn’t look cakey or make your face look orange. Goes on so light and easily blends. This is the only bronzer I use and I’ve used it for a couple years. It’s also super lightweight, and I love the smell." —Ssssssstephanie7_

    Price: $13.49 (available in six shades)

    7. An acne spot treatment for getting rid of stubborn breakouts with minimal effort. Made with 2% salicylic acid and witch hazel, it dissolves oils and reduces swelling, which is what makes it work magic for any brewing breakouts, too.

    Model holding product tube
    Target

    Promising review: "I have been using it for over 15 years. It works great for me." —Oma

    Price: $8.19

    8. A sheer sunscreen from Shiseido that'll blend perfectly and give you the perfect glow when you slather it on. Not to mention, it has SPF 50+ protection.

    the sunscreen
    Target

    Promising review: "Very light weight on skin, no oily feeling after it fully sinks in. Is lightly scented but dissipates quickly. No white cast when dried. Leaves me with a dewy look, not the usual oily look of other sunscreens." —TargetMom

    Price: $25+ (available in two sizes) 

    9. A Saltair nourishing body serum wash with the scent of rose, jasmine petals, and creamy sandalwood to turn your bathroom into the perfect spot for an at-home spa night. After every application, it'll leave your skin super soft and glowing, thanks to a powerful blend of active ingredients like monoi oil, cupuaçu butter, kukui oil, ascorbyl glucoside, and niacinamide.

    The body wash sitting on a bed of flowers
    Target

    Promising review: "I'm a sucker for a great body wash and I've tried several, from luxury to budget brands. This brand initially caught my eye because it matched the aesthetic of my bathroom. My very first reaction was --Wow that's a super cute bottle! Then I looked further and noticed it was a body wash. I was SOLD and knew I had to try it. This stuff is excellent!! Feels luxurious, moisturizing, and smells great. The smell is so luxurious it transforms my bathroom into a spa. Love this stuff. So glad I discovered it." —Pam In

    Price: $11.99

    10. A CeraVe face wash to get rid of all the dirt, grime, and gunk that builds up on your face over the day. Also, since it has hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, it'll expertly cleanse without drying out the skin or leaving it feeling stiff and dry.

    a model using the foamy wash on their face
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the way this cleanser lightly foams up, and it leaves my skin feeling clean and refreshed. I’ve been using it with the morning and night moisturizers along with my toner and my skin immediately felt the difference when I started using it. Very gentle on the skin but still cleanses." —Elizabeth

    Price: $5.49+ (available in four sizes)

    11. A skincare + makeup hybrid intended to give you a major glow due to ingredients such as squalane and hyaluronic acid. The best part? The multi-use product can be worn alone, under or over your foundation, mixed with foundation, or as a highlighter. It's a major bang for your buck since it can be used in so so many ways.

    Target

    Promising review: "This product 100% lives up to the hype. I’m getting back into makeup, so I’d consider myself a “newbie” at the makeup scene. It’s SO smooth and creamy. It blends amazingly and is very lightweight. I really like how it covers my acne, but not my freckles. I can’t imagine using another product after using this." —Target reviewer

    Price: $14 (available in eight shades)

    12. A Sunday Riley C.E.O. facial oil for restoring dry, dull-looking skin. Created with advanced vitamin C, golden turmeric, and nutrient-rich extracts, it brightens, firms, plumps, and improves the overall appearance of your skin with each use. In other words, you'll never look back once this is in your beauty cabinet.

    the bottle of glow oil
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve used many oils on my aging skin and while many are good, I’ve never noticed an instant difference like I did with C.E.O. oil. My skin felt amazing the morning after I applied it, super smooth and it did not clog more pores or have any reaction on my normally sensitive skin. I was especially satisfied with the neroli scent, it’s one of my ultimate favorite smells so it’s the icing on the cake for me." —KelleyKath

    Price: $40

    13. A hair treatment mask that'll give hydration and strength to strands that need a bit of TLC. With each use, it'll help prevent breakage and keep your hair soft, smooth, and shiny.

    the hair mask
    Target

    Price: $38

    14. A cleansing balm makeup remover to melt away all the makeup on your face at the end of the day. The gentle formula is soft on all skin types and won’t cause breakouts. Plus, it's just super satisfying to watch all the makeup come off.

    Target

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I’m a ski instructor and my skin gets extremely dry and flaky. This gently removes all traces of makeup including waterproof mascara. Leaves my skin soft and hydrated without any residue. It gently cleans and doesn’t irritate my eyes. Highly recommend!" —Puppylove2737

    Price: $14+ (available in two sizes)

    15. A L'Oreal mascara designed to double the length of your lashes with just a few swipes. Say goodbye to falsies because this is taking their place. It's clump-resistant, smudge-resistant, long-wearing, and suitable for sensitive eyes!

    Target

    Promising review: "Been using for 5 years cannot use any other mascara, this is by far the best." —payton

    Price: $10.49 (available in six colors)

    16. A ColourPop eyeshadow with an ultra-glitter finish, long-wear formula, and lightweight texture for creating gorgeous eyeshadow looks.

    Four models of different skin tones with each color swatched on their arms
    Target

    Promising review: "It’s very pigmented and true to color. Every time I wear this, I get many compliments." —MakeupLover

    Price: $7 (available in 14 colors)

    17. A setting powder meant to keep your shine at bay and makeup perfectly in place. With each application, you can be sure that your full beat won't move an inch.

    the setting powder
    Target

    Promising review: "Love it! Had my makeup on for over 12 hours and it still looked good!" —em 

    Price: $14 

    18. A buttery soft and silky smooth gloss for achieving the perfect pout. Not only does it have a wide range of shades, but it also has sheer to medium coverage without the sticky feeling that other glosses have.

    Target

    Promising review: "The Butter Gloss is the ONLY formula you need. All other glosses fail in comparison. It’s affordable, easy to apply, NOT sticky, NOT drying, and leaves a gorgeous tint to your lips! No funky scent, no tingling…I am obsessed. Want these in every color, tbh." —Spartan

    Price: $5.59 (available in 29 shades)

    19. A detangling wet brush because it works miracles on stubborn tangles and knots. It's the only brush safe enough to use on wet hair and it works to keep breakage under control, too.

    A pink wet brush
    Target

    Promising review: "How lucky to have found this brush. My old, fine, thin hair feels/looks melted together after I've shampooed. Boy, does it ever do the job smoothly pulling through the hair, short or long. It's worth a try, no more beauty supply pricing." —Gee

    Price: $9.99 (available in four colors)

    20. A super sheer SPF 30 sunscreen with a slightly green tint that will cancel out any redness. The formula is also lightweight and mineral-based without leaving a white cast, which means it'll become an instant favorite.

    Target

    Promising review: "I'm the one always saying 'put sunscreen on your face' in the morning. What follows is usually much complaining from my family. THIS, however, goes on without a cast and is lightweight and the complaining has just ... stopped. Poof." —Anonymous

    Price: $19.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.