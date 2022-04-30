I Tried Going On A Naked Beach Boat Cruise, And It Taught Me An Important Lesson In Self-Acceptance
"Out in the 'real world,' it's often hard for me to feel connected to my queer community, especially other gay men."
I'm Pernell, and I'm a gay man who's very insecure with his body. I recently went to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, and a friend suggested I participate in a gay naked beach boat cruise. I'm recently single and haven't even tried to mingle, so he felt it'd be an opportunity to (literally) put all of myself out there.
I'm not in my 'best shape' right now, so the idea of being naked around attractive men made me feel uneasy. I don't do well with rejection. But I'd spent most of my vacation in the hotel room, and craved an escape. And that's why I booked myself a ticket to the nude cruise.
It was time for me to get naked and (no longer) afraid.