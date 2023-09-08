🚨These are AI-generated. I repeat, they are AI-generated. They are not actual photos of celebrities as children.🚨
But some of them look pretty darn real. Stumped on a few of these? I don't blame you. Scroll to the end for all the answers.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
Answer key:
Which one stumped you the most? And which ones are just plain wrong? Let us know in the comments!
This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools. Check out our new AI-powered infinity quizzes here.