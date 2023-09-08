  • Viral badge
Here Are 30 Famous People As Children. Think You Can Identify Them All?

Some of these are good. Almost too good.

Peggy Wang
by Peggy Wang

BuzzFeed Staff

🚨These are AI-generated. I repeat, they are AI-generated. They are not actual photos of celebrities as children.🚨

But some of them look pretty darn real. Stumped on a few of these? I don't blame you. Scroll to the end for all the answers.

1.

A young girl with long, straight blonde hair, large eyes, light complexion, and full lips looks at the camera

2.

A smiling, bespectacled child with a light complexion, a full head of curly brunette hair, and bangs

3.

A smiling young girl with long, curly brunette hair, a medium complexion, and hoop earrings

4.

A young boy with a ruddy complexion, a full head of short, straight brunette hair, and bangs

5.

A young boy wearing a hoodie jacket, with a pale complexion, blow-dried blonde hair, large blue eyes, and large ears

6.

A young girl with a light complexion, blue eyes, and curly, shoulder-length blonde hair

7.

A smiling young boy with a medium brown complexion, short Afro, and large ears and wearing a jacket

8.

A smiling young girl with a light complexion and long, wavy blonde hair

9.

A glum-looking young man with a light complexion and wavy brunette hair, wearing a jacket, shirt, and tie

10.

A smiling young man with a ruddy complexion, bangs, and short, wavy brunette hair, wearing a plaid top and denim jacket

11.

A smiling young boy with a medium complexion, a full, fluffy Afro, thick, dark eyebrows, and a mustache, wearing a vest and tie

12.

A sad-looking young boy with a light complexion, blue eyes, and straight shoulder-length, light brown hair with bangs

13.

A smiling, young boy with a light complexion and a blonde comb-over, wearing a suit and tie

14.

A sad-looking young boy with a medium complexion and slightly wavy, &quot;mop top&quot; brunette hair that covers his ears and has long bangs

15.

A serious-looking young boy with a light complexion and wavy brunette hair with a side part, wearing a shirt and vest

16.

A young girl with a light complexion, blue eyes, and long, wavy blonde hair

17.

A young, serious-looking Asian girl with a light complexion and long, straight brunette hair

18.

A young boy with a light complexion, short, curly, light brown hair, light eyebrows, and blue eyes and wearing a shirt and tie

19.

A young girl with large eyes, a light complexion, dark eyebrows, and a bouffant, light blonde updo with dark roots and long, straight sides

20.

A serious-looking young girl with a medium complexion, curly brunette pigtails and large bangs, and dark brown eyes and wearing a large pearl necklace

21.

A sad-looking young boy with a pale complexion, straight brunette hair with a side part, and large blue eyes with deep circles, wearing suspenders, a shirt, and tie

22.

A slightly smiling young boy with a ruddy complexion and wavy brunette hair and wearing a cap and baseball shirt

23.

A young boy with a pale complexion, straight, dark blonde hair and blue eyes, wearing a suit and tie

24.

A young boy with blue-green eyes, reddish cheeks, and a full head of curly brunette hair and wearing a hoodie

25.

A young child with blue eyes, a pale complexion, and no eyelashes and straight, reddish-blonde hair

26.

A young Asian girl with a light complexion and shoulder-length, curly brunette hair

27.

A serious-looking young boy with a pale complexion, dark eyes, and wavy brunette hair with bangs

28.

A serious-looking young girl with a light complexion, long red hair, and blue eyes

29.

A smiling young Black boy with a medium-dark complexion, a short, loose Afro, and wearing a jacket, shirt, and tie

30.

A young girl with a thick head of wavy brunette hair, large, dark eyes, and a medium complexion

Answer key:

Upside-down answer key; names include 1) Angelina Jolie 2) Danny DeVito, 3) Jennifer Lopez 4) Tom Cruise 5) Pete Davidson 6) Jennifer Lawrence 7) Will Smith 8) Kelly Clarkson 9) Adam Driver 10) Chris Pratt 11) Drake 12) Nicolas Cage 13) Joe Biden

Which one stumped you the most? And which ones are just plain wrong? Let us know in the comments!

