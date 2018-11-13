The British government is preparing to launch a consultation next year into the treatment, rights, and experiences of intersex people, BuzzFeed News can reveal.

Meetings are underway between the government’s equalities office and those involved in the care of intersex people after the department issued a “call for evidence” into the areas that require further investigation.

Intersex is an umbrella term for people whose bodies do not align physically with standard notions of either male or female. This can relate to genitals, reproductive organs, sex chromosomes, or sex hormones, and is distinct from being transgender, which relates to gender identity.

There are widespread concerns among intersex organisations about the way that laws, human rights, and the medical profession treat intersex children and adults.

Among these concerns is the practice of doctors performing surgery on infants to modify genitals, particularly in cases where there is no clinical need to do so, and when no informed consent has been obtained from the child.

In 2017, researchers into intersex experiences at the University of Huddersfield called for an overhaul of the medical response. “Support and training for medics — including about sex diversity issues — is required,” said the report’s authors. “The severe, harmful effects reported as a result of early childhood interventions need to be acknowledged.”

Such operations, the study found, are generally an attempt to make genitals conform to traditional ideas of how male or female sex organs should look. A young intersex man called Anick Soni told BuzzFeed News in 2017 that after doctors realised he was intersex, and after years of surgeries, “Nothing was explained to me, so at a young age I didn’t know what was going on — you feel fine but you are at the hospital.”

Surgery on intersex children carries risks, and critics say the surgery assumes how an individual child will feel later in life. Mistakes can therefore be made, forcing children into a sex contrary to their gender identity and sense of self.

A range of medical interventions that draw criticism from intersex advocates will be examined during the government’s consultation.

Holly Greenberry from IntersexUK told BuzzFeed News: “Young people must be afforded the basic human right to decide autonomously how they would like their body to feel and function. A child needs to be able to live healthily, happily and safely and not subject to harmful practice, sterilisations, sex assignments and other harmful practices which typically infringe horrendously on the quality of their childhood.”

For doctors to “guess” what the gender of the child should be and give hormones or perform surgery “by means of irreversible procedures without that person’s consent is barbaric”, Greenberry added.