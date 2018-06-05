People Can Now Live With Their Same Sex Partners In EU Countries That Don't Recognise Their Marriage

The highest court in the European Union has declared on Tuesday that all EU citizens – whether in opposite-sex or same-sex relationships – can bring their non-EU spouses into their country to live with them, even if that member state doesn't recognise same-sex marriage. LGBT organisations have hailed the historic ruling as a victory for human rights.

In a landmark case, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled in favour of a Romanian man, Relu Coman, who had been denied the right to bring his American husband, Robert Hamilton, into Romania (where same-sex marriage is not legal), and who had brought a legal challenge against the decision.

As a result of this ruling, anyone can now live with their husband or wife in any EU country regardless of gender, because according to the Court of Justice the term "spouse" is not gendered. However this does not mean that all 28 countries in the EU have to allow same-sex marriages. They merely have to grant residency rights to same-sex partners.

"Although the Member States have the freedom whether or not to authorise marriage between persons of the same sex, they may not obstruct the freedom of residence of an EU citizen by refusing to grant his same-sex spouse, a national of a country that is not an EU Member State, a derived right of residence in their territory," the court said.

"The term ‘spouse’ within the meaning of the provisions of EU law on freedom of residence for EU citizens and their family members includes spouses of the same sex."