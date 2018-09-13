The Group Behind These "Anti-Trans" Stickers Has Apologised And Withdrawn Them

An organisation that published a set of downloadable stickers on its website criticising pro-trans policies in schools has issued an apology and removed them.

Just hours after BuzzFeed News published an interview with Transgender Trend's founder, Stephanie Davies-Arai, the group tweeted: "Although we obviously never intended our stickers to be used in schools, we understand people's concerns that they could be used to create conflict between students. This is the last thing we want, so we have withdrawn the stickers from our site. We are sorry, we made a mistake."

Davies-Arai had said when asked about the stickers that schools should out trans pupils to their parents — a breach of all accepted protocol.



The organisation — which sends resource packs to teachers that question what it calls the "trans narrative" — also tweeted: "We oppose all forms of bullying, we support good communication and individualised support."

