Yulia Skripal Has Been Discharged From Hospital After Nerve Agent Poisoning

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with a deadly nerve agent along with her father, former Russian spy-turned-defector Sergei Skripal, has been released from hospital five weeks after being admitted in a critical condition.

The father and daughter were poisoned in Salisbury on March 4 in what the UK and other Western governments have called a premeditated attack carried out at the instruction of the Russian state. Russia has vociferously denied any involvement.

Christine Blanshard, medical director of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, said in a press conference on Tuesday morning: "We have now discharged Yulia from Salisbury District Hospital. Yulia has asked for privacy from the media and I want to reiterate her request."



She said it was not the end of her treatment, but a significant milestone.

Blanshard said that both Skripals had responded "exceptionally well" to treatment, although Sergei Skripal had done so more slowly – but she said she hoped that he would be "leaving hospital in due course".

The Russian Embassy in London said on Twitter that it congratulated Skripal on her recovery, but asked for proof that she was now acting under her own free will.