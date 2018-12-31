This Story About Someone Befriending A Woman Who Died At 101 Is What We Need Right Now

On Sunday, journalist Felicity Hannah told a story on Twitter about meeting an elderly woman that has struck a nerve on social media and inspired people to be more friendly in 2019, especially to older people.
Hannah told the remarkable story of Terri's life, which spanned two world wars.
...the loves of her life...
...and her progressive and inclusive social views.
And there was the time she commented on a waiter's "lovely tight bum", aged 98.
Hannah said, in the final tweet of her thread: "Don’t really know why I want to share all this except that she was an incredible incredible woman. And if I hadn’t got talking to a stranger at the bus stop I would never have known her. So I’m going to try and talk to strangers more and to value the elderly more too."
There was no funeral because Terri's body was donated to Edinburgh University's medical school, as she had stipulated. "I hope the students there know she was loved," Hannah said.
Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Hannah said: "I never expected this kind of reaction to my tweets about my friend but somehow it feels so very Terri. She made such a big impact on the people she met and now she’s doing the same online.
"I think she would have enjoyed people reading about her remarkable life. I’m really really touched that other people wanted to hear about her, it’s made me quite emotional. I am certainly richer for knowing Terri."
