This Industrial Estate In Kent Is Being Advertised As A Potential Lorry Park After Brexit

The four-acre site near Ashford in Kent could be just the place to keep all those lorries — and goods — waiting for clearance to enter the EU.

Looking for somewhere to park your lorry while you wait for a 13-mile tailback caused by a hard Brexit bureaucracy backlog to die down? Google Maps / AP

If so, then there's a disused industrial estate in rural Kent that could soon have your name on it. A four-acre site in Newchurch, near Ashford, is being auctioned next week with a guide price of £1.75 million to £1.85 million — a sign that some landowners are keen to capitalise on any possible chaos arising from the UK's future trading relationship with the EU.



A listing from auctioneer Barnard Marcus said the site, which already has 43,000 square feet of internal storage, could be expanded and redeveloped into a "distribution centre or lorry/storage depot following Brexit". Someone making a few quid from Brexit I see. Potential post Brexit storage/lorry park.

The blurb reads: "The total built footprint of some 3,200sqm represents a site coverage of only 7% and therefore the site offers a huge potential for expansion of the existing commercial space for a far more intense site utilisation."

The site, formerly the home of Westgate EFI — an equestrian gear distributor — is 9 miles south of the M20 motorway, 11 miles from Ashford International railway station, 13 miles from the Eurostar terminal at Folkestone, and just over 20 miles from Dover.

But will anyone actually want a massive lorry park in rural Kent? Gareth Fuller / PA Archive/PA Images

Potentially, yes. Hauliers, port staff, and officials are worried that if the UK leaves the single market and the customs union — which guarantees frictionless trade between EU states and minimal checks and delays — there could be chaos on roads leading to and from Dover, which handles one-sixth of the UK's international trade at peak times, equivalent to £119 billion a year, and other ports. A document released by Dover district council in July warned that in the event of a "no deal" Brexit, a 13-mile stretch of the southbound M20 risked becoming a lorry park for up to 2,000 heavy goods vehicles, as customs officials wrestle with increased bureaucracy and longer checks. It could mean a return to Operation Stack, in which Kent police make lorries queue on the M20 when there's disruption to ferry or Eurotunnel services. In 2015, 4,600 lorries queued back 20 miles, so essentially it was a big dress rehearsal for a hard Brexit.



Some 99% of trade that goes through Dover is within the EU, meaning vehicles can normally be processed in seconds, but Dover council's report warned it can take two to 45 minutes to check goods from non-member states. Gareth Fuller / PA Archive/PA Images

The director of one freight company based in Dover estimated that his firm currently processes around 500 vehicles going to non-EU countries per day, a figure he feared could balloon to as many as 10,000.

Plus the estimated cost of Operation Stack was £250 million per day. Martin Whybrow, a Green party councillor representing Folkstone and Hythe on Kent county council, told BuzzFeed News that demand for such lorry space would shoot up in the event of a hard Brexit, to the detriment of local people.

"This is looking speculatively at the chaos that might ensue if we have that predicted massive build-up of HGVs if we have no deal or any sort of hard Brexit," he said. "There's a lack of capacity anywhere as regards commercial lorry parks and demand would rise massively if it comes to pass that we crash out in any shape or form. "The things that Highways England are looking at are pretty severe — we would have essentially permanent Operation Stack, when it's not just gridlocked on the north-south route, so much of the county does become really very stuck." The auctioneer Barnard Marcus declined to comment.



