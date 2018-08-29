Here Is All The Very Important News You Might Have Missed In August

1. Bill Oddie says starlings are now taking Prozac.
2. This gripping Pope news.
3. West Brom's new mascot is a combi-boiler.
4. People in Dawlish were annoyed that this 7ft gorilla statue in a crazy golf course was staring into their houses – so the owner turned it around and they're now annoyed they have to look at its bum.
5. Gerry Adams is publishing a cookbook, because of course.
6. Someone spotted this python casually devouring a pigeon on Leytonstone High Road, east London.
7. Someone painted this seagull pink for some reason.
8. This woman says she has sex with a ghost.
9. A stranded, sweary parrot told a firefighter to "fuck off".
10. The Sun newspaper then went one step further and actually interviewed the sweary parrot.
11. This serious news discussion, inspired by a film in which Jason Statham fights a massive shark.
12. Man in Karlsruhe, Germany, phoned the police because he was being chased by a squirrel. "Help, I'm being pursued by a squirrel!" he told emergency call handlers.
13. This guy, who was told his basketball shirt and black shorts were not considered "smart-casual".
14. This.
15. Whatever the hell is happening here.
16. When Pete Doherty smashed through an epic breakfast challenge in under 20 minutes.
17. This scarecrow harassment case.
18. There was an earthquake in a town called Fryup in North Yorkshire.
