 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Here Is All The Very Important News You Might Have Missed In August

Breaking: Starlings are taking Prozac.

Posted on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Bill Oddie says starlings are now taking Prozac.

it’s definitely not silly season (pt 2)
Ed Saunt @edsaunt

it’s definitely not silly season (pt 2)

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. This gripping Pope news.

GloucestershireLive

3. West Brom's new mascot is a combi-boiler.

Our new mascot is a boiler #wba 😂😂😂
John Askill @JohnAskill

Our new mascot is a boiler #wba 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. People in Dawlish were annoyed that this 7ft gorilla statue in a crazy golf course was staring into their houses – so the owner turned it around and they're now annoyed they have to look at its bum.

Dawlish Gazette
Advertisement

5. Gerry Adams is publishing a cookbook, because of course.

BBC

6. Someone spotted this python casually devouring a pigeon on Leytonstone High Road, east London.

Just a python eating a pigeon on Leytonstone High Road #londonlife
Dave Fawbert @DaveFawbert

Just a python eating a pigeon on Leytonstone High Road #londonlife

Reply Retweet Favorite

7. Someone painted this seagull pink for some reason.

Police hunt painted seagull culprits.... https://t.co/gS9OQpdWtp
Spotlight @BBCSpotlight

Police hunt painted seagull culprits.... https://t.co/gS9OQpdWtp

Reply Retweet Favorite

8. This woman says she has sex with a ghost.

'I have sex with ghosts and they give me better orgasms than any man ever could' https://t.co/vnPxk3HG8D
Fabulous @Fabulousmag

'I have sex with ghosts and they give me better orgasms than any man ever could' https://t.co/vnPxk3HG8D

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

9. A stranded, sweary parrot told a firefighter to "fuck off".

Rex / Shutterstock

10. The Sun newspaper then went one step further and actually interviewed the sweary parrot.

The Sun

11. This serious news discussion, inspired by a film in which Jason Statham fights a massive shark.

There's a man on Sky News in an Eagles t-shirt comparing shark tooth sizes so I think we can confirm a swift return to silly season https://t.co/xGgLWX29vc
Andy Silvester @silvesterldn

There's a man on Sky News in an Eagles t-shirt comparing shark tooth sizes so I think we can confirm a swift return to silly season https://t.co/xGgLWX29vc

Reply Retweet Favorite

12. Man in Karlsruhe, Germany, phoned the police because he was being chased by a squirrel. "Help, I'm being pursued by a squirrel!" he told emergency call handlers.

„Hilfe, ich werde von einem #Eichhörnchen verfolgt!“ Eventuell mit diesen Worten richtete sich am Do, gegen 8:00 Uhr früh, ein Mann an den Karlsruher Polizeinotruf. Zur PM: https://t.co/QwOz51pXH8 Eure #Polizei #Karlsruhe https://t.co/hMIeu6g0tS
Polizei Karlsruhe @Polizei_KA

„Hilfe, ich werde von einem #Eichhörnchen verfolgt!“ Eventuell mit diesen Worten richtete sich am Do, gegen 8:00 Uhr früh, ein Mann an den Karlsruher Polizeinotruf. Zur PM: https://t.co/QwOz51pXH8 Eure #Polizei #Karlsruhe https://t.co/hMIeu6g0tS

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

13. This guy, who was told his basketball shirt and black shorts were not considered "smart-casual".

Diner's fury after steakhouse says his basketball top is not 'smart-casual' https://t.co/XdXi8KtlK6
Daily Mirror @DailyMirror

Diner's fury after steakhouse says his basketball top is not 'smart-casual' https://t.co/XdXi8KtlK6

Reply Retweet Favorite

14. This.

The mountain rescue team said: &quot;We believe the sheep was uninjured and left the area unaided.&quot;
Belfast News Letter

The mountain rescue team said: "We believe the sheep was uninjured and left the area unaided."

15. Whatever the hell is happening here.

Metro

16. When Pete Doherty smashed through an epic breakfast challenge in under 20 minutes.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

17. This scarecrow harassment case.

The Northern Echo

18. There was an earthquake in a town called Fryup in North Yorkshire.

Evening Express

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App