The Mother Of The Latest Teenage Murder Victim In London Says Violence Must Stop

The distraught mother of a 17-year-old boy who was shot dead in the latest in a string of teenage murders in London has called for the violence to end. Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton died from a gunshot wound on Saturday night in Kennington – he was one of four young people shot in London over the weekend. Two boys in Wealdstone, aged 13 and 15, suffered head injuries, while a 22-year-old was shot in Lewisham. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. More than 60 people have died in the capital this year as a result of violent crime – mostly due to stabbings. Official statistics released in April suggested that homicides had risen by 44% in the previous year.

Pretana Morgan, Rhyhiem's mother, said the rapper and aspiring architect had "so much potential".

She told reporters: "Let my son be the last and be an example to everyone. Just let it stop. "You better wake up. You only have one life. You better make use of it. For my son's sake, please get out of this foolishness. "Get out of this thing where you cussing each other, [to people] you used to go to school with, but now you turned teenage and you get a likkle muscle everybody wanna say they're the man, they're the don, and this and that. Please just stop, for my son's sake."



David Lammy, the Tottenham MP who has often raised the issue of youth violence, tweeted: "Enough. Enough. My heart goes out to the grieving children and teenagers."

Detective chief superintendent Simon Messinger said on Sunday: "My thoughts are with Rhyhiem's family, friends and the wider community at this devastating time. Our homicide team are carrying out an investigation to catch the people responsible. This investigation is fast paced and progressing all the time. "The violence used has rightly caused concern and we are doing all we can to address this. Over the Bank Holiday weekend, additional officers are on the streets across the capital, working hard to keep London safe. They are using highly visible local patrols supported by armed response, traffic motorcycles, dog units, and air support – alongside plain clothes intelligence-led operations."

Anyone with information about Rhyhiem's death is urged to call the police on 020 8721 4005, or the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Alternatively they can ring 101 quoting reference cad 6414/5May.



