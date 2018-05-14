The Head Of MI5 Says Russia's Propaganda Risks Destabilising Western Democracy

Russia's repeated disinformation and propaganda could cause long-term destabilising effects for Western democracies and international order, according to the head of the UK's counterintelligence agency.

Speaking at a security conference in Berlin on Monday, MI5 director-general Andrew Parker said Russia risked becoming a "pariah state", citing its actions after the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, and Russia's denial of the use of chemical weapons against civilians in Syria.

In a rare public intervention, he said: "Age-old attempts at covert attempts at influence and propaganda have been supercharged in online disinformation which can be churned out at massive scale and pace at little cost.

"The aim is to sow doubt by flat denials of the truth to dilute true by falsehood, divert attention to fake stories and do all they can to divide alliances. Barefaced lying seems to be the default mode, coupled with ridicule of critics.

"Our societies, or democracies, our societies and our bonds of partnership are strong – but we must not be complacent about the longer-term implications of this activity, whether by those in Russia, in Iran or beyond, on the international rules-based order that supports our security and prosperity."

Parker said Russia had practiced "media manipulation, social media disinformation and distortion along with new and old forms of espionage and high-level cyber attacks, military force and criminal thuggery." All of this was on display after the Skripal poisoning and the chemical weapons attack in Douma, he said.

He claimed that one UK survey found that two thirds of social media activity at the height of the Skripal story was generated by accounts owned and controlled by the Russian state.

"Similarly after the sickening attack on the people of Douma in Syria, the Russian government pumped out a torrent of lies aimed at undermining the international consensus and well-established system to protect civ from scheme weapons," he said.