The Families Of Prisoners With Indeterminate Sentences Are Angry That John Worboys Has Been Released

Families of prisoners who are serving indeterminate prison sentences have expressed concern and disbelief following the announcement that John Worboys, the former London black-cab driver who was convicted of rape and sexual assault, was to be released.

Worboys assaulted or raped 12 women between 2002 and 2007 after enticing them into his cab and sedating them with drugged alcohol. He was given an indeterminate imprisonment for public protection (IPP) sentence with a minimum length of eight years. He is being released after serving 10 years, including time spent on remand, although he is suspected of having carried out many more offences for which he has not been tried.

The head of the Parole Board has already apologised to Worboys' victims, many of whom said they had not been informed of his release, and said there had been a lack of transparency over the decision.

Worboys is one of thousands of IPP prisoners, many of whom are still in prison many years after their sentence has expired, because they are still deemed to be a threat to the public and due to administrative backlogs at the Parole Board.

At the end of March 2017 there were more than 3,500 IPP prisoners, 85% of whom had served more than their tariff. Almost 1,500 IPP prisoners have served five or more years over their tariff.

The Parole Board's decision has left families wondering why their own loved ones – who were imprisoned for less serious crimes and for shorter minimum periods – have not been released.

The mother of a 33-year-old prisoner who was given a two-year minimum IPP sentence in 2007 for GBH with intent to harm, who asked to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News: "I find that very difficult, when I know the context of my son’s crime and know he’s not a risk to the public and yet he’s being punished over and over and over again. And people like him [Worboys] it’s completely different.

"It worries me a lot that this man is being released. While I am a supporter of IPP prisoners beyond their [minimum length of sentence] being released, this isn’t going to reflect very well on everyone else if it goes wrong."

The woman's son has been released three times from his sentence after successful parole board hearings – but like so many IPP prisoners, he was recalled for minor infringements of his life-long licence, such as breaking his hostel's strict curfew.

On his most recent release last year, he reoffended and was charged and convicted of affray. He was given a new two-year sentence which will be spent in March – but as he is still considered an IPP prisoner, his sentence is indeterminate.

The mother, who also asked for her son to remain anonymous so as to not affect his parole chances, said: "It’s a torturous sentence and it impacts not just on him but all the people who love him. He’s not a hardened criminal. He was very unwell at the time of committing the [original] offence – I don’t think that was fully recognised. He had just come out of psychiatric hospital.

"He was angry and felt he was unaware of what he had done. He was defending his sister’s honour at the time, it wasn’t a random assault. It was the ex-boyfriend of my daughter, there were a lot of problems in that relationship, and my son had come out of hospital and was very stressed by the whole situation."