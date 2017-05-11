The Department For Education Is Urging People To Stop Revealing SATs Questions On Twitter

As millions of children sat down to take their SATs week, one dad, journalist and software engineer Matt Thrower, tweeted this on Tuesday night.
He added that education had become an "endless cavalcade of stupid."
But all this prompted the Department of Education (DfE) to ask him to take down the tweet because some children are yet to take their SATs.
Several others were asked to delete tweets referring to SATs papers. Some appear to have done so while at least one seems to have deleted their entire account.
The DfE argued that some children have yet to take their SATs.
And some people are refusing to take the tweets down.
And, of course, taking the piss.
Meanwhile teachers have been tweeting about what a stressful process SATs week is.
According to one, classes were being held on Sunday to prepare kids for their tests.
At least, for some, the whole thing is over and it will be soon for everyone else.
The Department of Education declined to comment further.
Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.