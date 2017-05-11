The Department For Education Is Urging People To Stop Revealing SATs Questions On Twitter

My 11 yr old missed a #SATS2017 question today bc she didn't know M in Roman numerals = 1000. How is that useful info? How is it even maths?

As millions of children sat down to take their SATs week, one dad, journalist and software engineer Matt Thrower, tweeted this on Tuesday night.

UK education is an endless cavalcade of stupid, invented by politicians who want kids to be as miserable as they were in school

He added that education had become an "endless cavalcade of stupid."

But all this prompted the Department of Education (DfE) to ask him to take down the tweet because some children are yet to take their SATs.

