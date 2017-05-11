Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

The Department For Education Is Urging People To Stop Revealing SATs Questions On Twitter

Some parents have been sharing the contents of a maths test and the government is not happy.

Posted on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As millions of children sat down to take their SATs week, one dad, journalist and software engineer Matt Thrower, tweeted this on Tuesday night.

My 11 yr old missed a #SATS2017 question today bc she didn't know M in Roman numerals = 1000. How is that useful info? How is it even maths?
Matt Thrower @mattthr

My 11 yr old missed a #SATS2017 question today bc she didn't know M in Roman numerals = 1000. How is that useful info? How is it even maths?

Reply Retweet Favorite

He added that education had become an "endless cavalcade of stupid."

UK education is an endless cavalcade of stupid, invented by politicians who want kids to be as miserable as they were in school
Matt Thrower @mattthr

UK education is an endless cavalcade of stupid, invented by politicians who want kids to be as miserable as they were in school

Reply Retweet Favorite

But all this prompted the Department of Education (DfE) to ask him to take down the tweet because some children are yet to take their SATs.

@mattthr Hi, can you please remove the tweet referring to SATs? We're trying to maintain the confidentiality & integrity of ongoing tests.
DfE @educationgovuk

@mattthr Hi, can you please remove the tweet referring to SATs? We're trying to maintain the confidentiality & integrity of ongoing tests.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Several others were asked to delete tweets referring to SATs papers. Some appear to have done so while at least one seems to have deleted their entire account.

The DfE argued that some children have yet to take their SATs.

Some children will be taking the KS2 tests next week using timetable variations. Please help us to keep the test content secure. Thank you
DfE @educationgovuk

Some children will be taking the KS2 tests next week using timetable variations. Please help us to keep the test content secure. Thank you

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people are refusing to take the tweets down.

@educationgovuk No. I think #SATs are cruel and unnecessary and cause stress for children. Esp when you get situati… https://t.co/y8s5yX5f1l
Grab68 @Grab68

@educationgovuk No. I think #SATs are cruel and unnecessary and cause stress for children. Esp when you get situati… https://t.co/y8s5yX5f1l

Reply Retweet Favorite
Happy to, once you remove such absurd and pointless questions from your tests https://t.co/Qk2BWcgbko
Matt Thrower @mattthr

Happy to, once you remove such absurd and pointless questions from your tests https://t.co/Qk2BWcgbko

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, of course, taking the piss.

@educationgovuk @robbingham @mattthr The first rule of SATs Club: You do not talk about SATs Club. Ever.
Dan Salmon @DanSalmon

@educationgovuk @robbingham @mattthr The first rule of SATs Club: You do not talk about SATs Club. Ever.

Reply Retweet Favorite
twitter.com
@educationgovuk @mattthr Integrity? oh you're so MCMLXXXs.
Caroline Carr @TeamCarr7

@educationgovuk @mattthr Integrity? oh you're so MCMLXXXs.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meanwhile teachers have been tweeting about what a stressful process SATs week is.

It is finished! That one was a stinker. Some horrible questions! #SATS2017 #SATs
Mr O'C @MrOCTeach

It is finished! That one was a stinker. Some horrible questions! #SATS2017 #SATs

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to one, classes were being held on Sunday to prepare kids for their tests.

Some teachers on FB are stubbornly justifying children in school today (Sunday) for SATs revision,even saying it's a good thing. V worrying.
Miss B @_MissieBee

Some teachers on FB are stubbornly justifying children in school today (Sunday) for SATs revision,even saying it's a good thing. V worrying.

Reply Retweet Favorite

At least, for some, the whole thing is over and it will be soon for everyone else.

Enormously proud of our Year 6 after a hard week. SATS are over! #SP #SATS2017 #timetorelax
Sabden Primary @Sabden_Primary

Enormously proud of our Year 6 after a hard week. SATS are over! #SP #SATS2017 #timetorelax

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Department of Education declined to comment further.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews