The British Government Will Review Allegations Of Russian Involvement In 14 Suspicious Deaths Exposed By BuzzFeed News

Home secretary Amber Rudd with Wiltshire police chief constable Kier Pritchard and the MP for Salisbury and South Wiltshire John Glen.

The UK's home secretary has confirmed that the police and MI5 will look again at a number of deaths on British soil that were linked to the Russian state, as a BuzzFeed News investigation revealed last year.

The report highlighted 14 suspicious deaths that have been linked to Russia by spy agencies.



However, Amber Rudd confirmed on Tuesday that she wanted to be satisfied that allegations of Russian involvement were no more than that. Police have previously declared all 14 cases to be nonsuspicious.

Replying to a letter from Yvette Cooper, the Labour MP and chair of the House of Commons home affairs select committee, Rudd said: