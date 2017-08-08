 go to content

Police Want People To Help Them Find The Jogger Who Nearly Pushed A Woman In Front Of A Bus

Shocking CCTV footage shows a man shoving a woman into the road on Putney Bridge in southwest London, missing an oncoming bus by inches.

Posted on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Facebook: video.php

Police are hunting a jogger who pushed a woman into the road, narrowly missing an oncoming bus, in an apparently unprovoked incident on a busy London bridge.

The Metropolitan police released CCTV footage on Tuesday showing a man thought to be in his early to mid 30s, who can be seen pushing the woman as he runs past her on Putney Bridge, in southwest London.

The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named, suffered minor injuries in the incident, which took place last Friday at 7:40am. The bus, which missed her by inches, stopped and some passengers got off to help.

Met Police

Police added that the jogger returned to the scene 15 minutes later running the other way across the bridge. The victim tried to speak to him, but he ignored her and continued running.

Met Police

Police describe the man as white with brown eyes and short brown hair, who was wearing a light grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts.

Met police

Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer from Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road. It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.

"We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning. We would urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 020 8785 8874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC, or to ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

