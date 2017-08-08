Police Want People To Help Them Find The Jogger Who Nearly Pushed A Woman In Front Of A Bus

Police are hunting a jogger who pushed a woman into the road, narrowly missing an oncoming bus, in an apparently unprovoked incident on a busy London bridge.

The Metropolitan police released CCTV footage on Tuesday showing a man thought to be in his early to mid 30s, who can be seen pushing the woman as he runs past her on Putney Bridge, in southwest London.

The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named, suffered minor injuries in the incident, which took place last Friday at 7:40am. The bus, which missed her by inches, stopped and some passengers got off to help.