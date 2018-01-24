People Are Donating To Great Ormond Street Hospital After It Pledged To Return Money From A "Men-Only" Charity Bash

Scores of people have donated to Great Ormond Street (GOSH) children's hospital after it promised to return donations from a charity that held a charity dinner where young female hostesses were allegedly sexually harassed.

After the Financial Times published an undercover report alleging that staff were "groped, sexually harassed and propositioned" at a charity dinner held by the Presidents' Club Charitable Trust last week, GOSH said it would return any cash it received from the charity and no longer accept donations.

GOSH has received several hundred thousand pounds from the Presidents' Club in recent years, including some £500,000 between 2014 and 2016, some of which spent on a high dependancy unit.

While some observers questioned why the hospital should return the money, others were quick to donate to make up the shortfall: