People Are Donating To Great Ormond Street Hospital After It Pledged To Return Money From A "Men-Only" Charity Bash

Social media was flooded with people saying they would give to the famous children's hospital, after it said it would return funds received from the Presidents' Club charitable trust.

Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter
John Stillwell / PA Wire/PA Images

Scores of people have donated to Great Ormond Street (GOSH) children's hospital after it promised to return donations from a charity that held a charity dinner where young female hostesses were allegedly sexually harassed.

After the Financial Times published an undercover report alleging that staff were "groped, sexually harassed and propositioned" at a charity dinner held by the Presidents' Club Charitable Trust last week, GOSH said it would return any cash it received from the charity and no longer accept donations.

GOSH has received several hundred thousand pounds from the Presidents' Club in recent years, including some £500,000 between 2014 and 2016, some of which spent on a high dependancy unit.

While some observers questioned why the hospital should return the money, others were quick to donate to make up the shortfall:

Putting my money where my mouth is...if this story stopped you in your tracks, it takes about 2 mins to donate.
Dr Rois Ni Thuama #FBPE @fsp_rois

Putting my money where my mouth is...if this story stopped you in your tracks, it takes about 2 mins to donate.

Great Ormond Street do great work, and shouldn't be tarred with the #PresidentsClub brush. You can donate directl… https://t.co/r7G4oR8dRc
Dave Harrison @dave_harrison

Great Ormond Street do great work, and shouldn't be tarred with the #PresidentsClub brush. You can donate directl… https://t.co/r7G4oR8dRc

Can we help GOSH replace the funds lost? Be great if folk could make a donation (large or small) - I’m off to make… https://t.co/apt58jh0lc
Amanda @Pontecarloblue

Can we help GOSH replace the funds lost? Be great if folk could make a donation (large or small) - I’m off to make… https://t.co/apt58jh0lc

If you fancy donating to @GreatOrmondSt , and don’t feel the need to grope anyone in the process.... https://t.co/IzK0zP7dUF
Mike Barrett @langcatmike

If you fancy donating to @GreatOrmondSt , and don’t feel the need to grope anyone in the process.... https://t.co/IzK0zP7dUF

If you feel able to make a donation to GOSH to make up for the loss of donations from the Sleazebags Club, the link… https://t.co/BZaknHwX7M
Debora Robertson @lickedspoon

If you feel able to make a donation to GOSH to make up for the loss of donations from the Sleazebags Club, the link… https://t.co/BZaknHwX7M

#PresidentsClub #VictoriaLive I've just donated to @GreatOrmondSt to support them for returning the donations from… https://t.co/VBuiNzLfy7
Jackie Kane @JackieKane

#PresidentsClub #VictoriaLive I've just donated to @GreatOrmondSt to support them for returning the donations from… https://t.co/VBuiNzLfy7

Fun fact: It is entirely possible and very easy to donate to charities without sexually harassing anyone. Here's a… https://t.co/F3TZcGYhn0
Kharunya Paramaguru @Kharunya

Fun fact: It is entirely possible and very easy to donate to charities without sexually harassing anyone. Here's a… https://t.co/F3TZcGYhn0

For those who would like to donate, GOSH's donations page is https://t.co/a5Zvr48nFL (thanks @m2comms) https://t.co/tcmVtBHwRM
Jojo Moyes @jojomoyes

For those who would like to donate, GOSH's donations page is https://t.co/a5Zvr48nFL (thanks @m2comms) https://t.co/tcmVtBHwRM

Very pleased to hear this. I will make a donation in recognition of this stance @GreatOrmondELEV . Great Orm… https://t.co/OWpnIFVzJP
John Kennedy #NHSLove @johnken07090141

Very pleased to hear this. I will make a donation in recognition of this stance @GreatOrmondELEV . Great Orm… https://t.co/OWpnIFVzJP

The Presidents Club says it has raised more than £20 million for projects to help underprivileged children since its foundation 33 years ago. It has pledged to investigate the allegations. In a statement a spokesperson said: “The Presidents Club recently hosted its annual dinner, raising several million pounds for disadvantaged children.

"The organisers are appalled by the allegations of bad behaviour at the event asserted by the Financial Times reporters. Such behaviour is totally unacceptable. The allegations will be investigated fully and promptly and appropriate action taken."

None of the other beneficiaries contacted by BuzzFeed News had said whether they would also return donations at the time of publication.

Great Ormond Street wouldn't comment on exactly how much money it intends to return.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

