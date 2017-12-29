Nick Clegg Has Received A Knighthood In The New Year's Honours List

The former deputy prime minister's honour is already receiving a mixed response.

Nick Clegg, the former deputy prime minister and former leader of the Liberal Democrats, has received a knighthood in the New Year's Honours list for "political and public service".

Credited with forming a coalition government with the Conservative Party after the 2010 general election resulted in a hung parliament, Clegg, 50, spent eight years as party leader and five years in government. For some observers he successfully brought a liberal influence to Tory policies and managed to block some measures. But he has proven a controversial figure, famously accused of backtracking on a promise to raise tuition fees in England, for which he apologised. Clegg lost his Sheffield Hallam seat in the 2017 general election to a relatively unknown Labour challenger, Jared O'Mara. News of the knighthood leaked earlier week, to a mixed reaction from both social and traditional media.

Other notable recipients of knighthoods include Ringo Starr. Now 77, Starr will be knighted under his given name – Richard Starkey – for services to music. The other surviving Beatle, Sir Paul McCartney, was knighted in 2004. Barry Gibb, 71, who survives his younger brothers and Bee Gees bandmates Maurice and Robin, will be knighted for his services to music and to charity. Darcey Bussell, the former ballerina and current judge on Strictly Come Dancing, is made a dame for services to dance. A number of serving MPs are included in the list. Graham Brady, the Conservative MP for Altrincham and Sale will be knighted. He has since 2010 chaired the influential 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and has served as a shadow minister. Cheryl Gillan, Conservative member for Chesham and Amersham and the longest-serving female Conservative MP, will be made a dame. The Labour Co-operative member for Preston, Mark Hendrick, will be knighted. A former MEP, Hendrick has served the Lancashire constituency since 2000. Lindsay Hoyle, who has served as the Labour member for Chorley, Lancashire, since 1997 and was appointed deputy speaker of the House of Commons in 2010, will also be knighted. Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat member for East Dumbartsonshire, will be made a CBE. Author, poet and playwright Michael Morpurgo - author of the novel War Horse, later adapted into a celebrated stage play and film - has been knighted for services to literature and charity.

Alexander Shulman, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue magazine, will be made a CBE for services to fashion journalism.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Rick Stein is also made a CBE, for services to the economy. Edward Troup, outgoing chair of HMRC, will be awarded a knighthood in the list, a day before he steps down from his role in a previously announced retirement. A familiar face during election TV coverage, John Curtice, a professor of politics at Strathclyde University and will be knighted for services to "social sciences and politics."

