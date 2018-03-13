Muslim MPs Have Been Sent Suspicious Packages And Racist Letters

Police are investigating after suspicious packages were sent to four MPs with Muslim backgrounds, three of whom have said they received threatening and racist letters.

On Tuesday, Rupa Huq, the Labour MP for Ealing Central and Acton, was sent a package that police told her contained a "low-level" noxious substance. Her office was evacuated and one member of staff who opened the package was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Mohammed Yasin, the Labour MP for Bedford, said that on Monday he received "an extremely offensive letter, which had a suspicious liquid substance on it." Two of Yasin's staff were sent to hospital as a precaution and were both discharged. The substance was found to be a "mild irritant", he said.

The other affected MPs are Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green, and Afzal Khan, MP for Gorton in Manchester.



A spokesperson for Metropolitan police said: "Police were called at 09:49am on Tuesday 13 March, to reports of a suspicious package.

"Specialist officers attended and accessed two packages. They have both been examined and deemed nonhazardous to health. The London Ambulance Service attended and took a man to hospital as a precaution. He has since been discharged."

Police said there were no reported injuries and inquiries are ongoing.

A Parliament spokesperson said in a statement: "Today two items of mail containing suspicious substances were investigated by the Met Police and was found not to be hazardous. The affected areas were temporarily cordoned off but no evacuation was necessary."