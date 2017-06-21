More Than 50 Labour Politicians Are Urging The Party To Oppose A "Hard Brexit" Deal

A group of Labour MPs, Lords, and MEPs are urging Jeremy Corbyn to reject a hard Brexit deal and do more to defend the UK's membership of the single market.

At the same time, a group of some 30 Conservative MPs are lobbying Theresa May to rule out walking away from Brexit without a deal with the EU, as she goes into Wednesday's Queen's speech as the first prime minister in decades to announce a legislative programme without a House of Commons majority.

Leading centrist figures within the Labour party – including Stephen Doughty, Chuka Umunna, and 49 others – have signed a letter sent to The Guardian headlined: "As Labour politicians, we reject a hard-right Brexit, and defend the single market."

Shadow ministers Ruth Cadbury, Andy Slaughter, and Daniel Zeichner are among the signatories, as is opposition whip Thangam Debbonaire.

The letter says:

At the very least we should strongly oppose May’s decision to take [single market] membership off the table in these negotiations. An ambitious and confident alternative government – with Corbyn at the helm – should not throw in the towel as May has done, but could seek membership with reforms on immigration and the other matters we seek.



The MPs argue that a "motley crew of hard-right, pro-Brexit Tories" who passionately campaigned for Brexit, including Michael Gove and Boris Johnson, "want us to leave precisely because they want to roll back the social protections delivered by single market membership."

Corbyn has argued that the EU referendum result meant that the UK couldn't stay in the single market. Instead he has suggested the country should fight for "tariff-free access to the single market".

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has also stopped short of defending single market membership.