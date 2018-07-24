Hundreds Are Missing And Thousands Homeless After A Dam Burst In Laos

A rescue and relief operation is underway in Laos after a hydroelectric dam burst on Monday, leaving hundreds of people missing and more than 6,600 homeless.
The KPL news agency reported that the Xepian-Xe Nam dam in Sanamxay, Attapeu province, close to the border with Cambodia in the south-east of the country, failed at 8pm local time, submerging six villages in more than 5 million cubic feet of water.
Province officials have urged the national government, the military, local businesses and police to get involved in the emergency response and provide items such as food, clothing and drinking water.
The Laos prime minister, Thongloun Sisoulith, cancelled a monthly government planning meeting to monitor relief efforts, KPL reported.
A spokesperson for SK Engineering & Construction, which had been working on the dam project, told Reuters that heavy rain and flooding caused the collapse.
This helicopter view of the region shows the extent of the devastation.
Pictures posted to social media show entire rows of houses submerged in water, as people clamber onto crowded lifeboats.
Pictures also showed people stranded on the roofs of their houses.
Survivors are being housed in temporary accommodation.
According to the website of the company that owns the dam — a joint Korean-Laos project which was still construction — it was designed to export 90% of the power it generates to Thailand.
Still a communist country, Laos has long attempted to generate additional funds by selling power to neighbouring countries through a series of hydropower projects.
As of 2017 the country had 46 scheme completed with 54 more planned, as part of its bid to become "the battery of south-east Asia."
International Rivers, a group that campaigns to protect people affected by dams, raised concerns about this kind of hydropower scheme.
In an email to Reuters, a spokesperson said that the Laos dam collapse "shows the inadequacy of warning systems for the dam construction and operations.
"The warning appeared to come very late and was ineffective in ensuring people had advance notice to ensure their safety and that of their families."
