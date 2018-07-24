Hundreds Are Missing And Thousands Homeless After A Dam Burst In Laos

Share On more Share On more

Villagers take refuge on a rooftop above flood waters from a collapsed dam in the Attapeu district of southeastern Laos, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

A rescue and relief operation is underway in Laos after a hydroelectric dam burst on Monday, leaving hundreds of people missing and more than 6,600 homeless.

The KPL news agency reported that the Xepian-Xe Nam dam in Sanamxay, Attapeu province, close to the border with Cambodia in the south-east of the country, failed at 8pm local time, submerging six villages in more than 5 million cubic feet of water.

Province officials have urged the national government, the military, local businesses and police to get involved in the emergency response and provide items such as food, clothing and drinking water.

The Laos prime minister, Thongloun Sisoulith, cancelled a monthly government planning meeting to monitor relief efforts, KPL reported.

A spokesperson for SK Engineering & Construction, which had been working on the dam project, told Reuters that heavy rain and flooding caused the collapse.