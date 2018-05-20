Here Are The Newspaper Front Pages The Morning After The Royal Wedding

The Sunday Times: "There is power in love"
The Mail On Sunday: "Harry Ever After!"
The Sunday Telegraph.
Advertisement
The Sun on Sunday: "KISSTORY"
Daily Star Sunday: "KISSTORY"
Sunday Express: "SO IN LOVE"
The Observer: "Two people fell in love and we all showed up"
Advertisement
i Weekend: "The happy couple"
Sunday People: "The perfect kiss"
Sunday Mirror: "Harry & glorious"
The New York Daily News: "They do royal weddings. We do schoolkids' funerals."
Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.