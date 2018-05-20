 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Here Are The Newspaper Front Pages The Morning After The Royal Wedding

"There is power in love."

Posted on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Sunday Times: "There is power in love"

Sunday Times / Twitter: @Hendopolis

The Mail On Sunday: "Harry Ever After!"

Associated Newspapers / Twitter: @hendopolis

The Sunday Telegraph.

Telegraph Media Group / Twitter: @hendopolis
Advertisement

The Sun on Sunday: "KISSTORY"

News UK / Twitter: @hendopolis

Daily Star Sunday: "KISSTORY"

Express Newspapers / Twitter: @hendopolis

Sunday Express: "SO IN LOVE"

Express Newspapers / Twitter: @hendopolis

The Observer: "Two people fell in love and we all showed up"

Guardian News & Media / Twitter: @hendopolis
Advertisement

i Weekend: "The happy couple"

Johnston Press / Twitter: @hendopolis

Sunday People: "The perfect kiss"

Trinity Mirror / Twitter: @hendopolis

Sunday Mirror: "Harry & glorious"

Trinity Mirror / Twitter: @hendopolis

The New York Daily News: "They do royal weddings. We do schoolkids' funerals."

Daily News

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App