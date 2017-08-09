18 People Have Been Convicted For The Sexual Abuse Of Vulnerable Girls And Young Women

A gang that drugged, systematically groomed, sexually assaulted and raped vulnerable girls over a number of years have been convicted of a wide range of offences, in one of the biggest cases of its kind.

The gang, 17 men and one woman all aged in their thirties and forties, have been convicted at the culmination of a series of trials dating back to 2015.

Due to the weight of evidence, the gang were convicted in four separate trials involving 26 defendants – mostly of Asian heritage – and more than 100 charges stretching back to October 2015. Three of the gang have received jail terms; the rest will be sentenced next month.

The case can only be reported now that the final trial, which ended on Wednesday at Newcastle crown court, has concluded and all the gang have either been convicted or acquitted.

The offenders, some of whom were related or were childhood friends, abused 13 victims aged between 15 and 25 from 2010 to 2014.

The victims were given drugs and alcohol at parties referred to as "sessions". The men would threaten the victims with violence if they didn't take part in sexual activity, the court heard. Several victims were raped and abused while incapacitated.

The abuse took place partly at a tower block in Newcastle's West End district where one teenager said she was raped three times.

The convicted offenders, arrested as a result of Operation Shelter, include:



– Abdul Sabe, 40, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drug possession and was convicted of conspiring to sexually assault, trafficking for sexual exploitation, two counts of drug supply, and conspiring to incite prostitution for gain. He is yet to be sentenced.

– Habibur Rahman, 34, who pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug supply and conspiracy to incite prostitution. He was convicted of of rape and six counts of drug supply, three counts of trafficking for sexual exploitation, one count of human trafficking, and two counts of conspiring to incite prostitution. He is also yet to be sentenced.

– Saiful Islam, 35, who was convicted of rape and drug supply in the 2015 trial and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

– Yasser Hussein, 28, who was convicted of assault by beating, intimidation, allowing premises to be used for drug supply, and conspiracy to use prostitution for gain, also in 2015. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

– Carolann Gallon, 22, the only woman to be charged, who pleaded guilty in April 2017 to three counts of human trafficking and awaits sentencing.

Northumbria police were initially tipped off in late 2013 before launching Operation Sanctuary, an umbrella operation linking all anti-sexual-exploitation policework in the region.



The operation has cost more than £8 million over three and a half years, has had 50 officers attached to it, and has led to the arrest of 461 men and the prosecution of 93, who between them have been sentenced to more than 300 years.

