Former Cabinet Minister Tessa Jowell Has Died Aged 70

Jowell, who passionately campaigned for better public health and brought the 2012 Olympics to London, had been diagnosed with a rare kind of brain cancer.

Patrick Smith
Tessa Jowell, the then culture secretary, arrives at Downing Street in 2003.
Dame Tessa Jowell, who served as a senior cabinet minister under the Labour governments led by Tony and Gordon Brown, has died aged 70, a year after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Jowell, who as culture secretary and minister for the Olympics secured the London games in 2012, died on Saturday night at around 10pm at the family home in Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire, a family spokesperson said. She had been in a coma since she suffered a haemorrhage on Friday.

Her family said in a statement that they felt "great sadness, and an enormous sense of loss."

"In addition to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, in recent months doctors tried innovative new treatments which Tessa gladly embraced, but sadly the tumour recently progressed very quickly," it said.

Among those paying tribute on Sunday morning were prime minister Theresa May, who praised her dignity and courage.

The dignity and courage with which Dame Tessa Jowell confronted her illness was humbling and it was inspirational. My sympathies to her loving family - Dame Tessa's campaigning on brain cancer research is a lasting tribute to a lifetime of public service.
Theresa May @theresa_may

The dignity and courage with which Dame Tessa Jowell confronted her illness was humbling and it was inspirational. My sympathies to her loving family - Dame Tessa’s campaigning on brain cancer research is a lasting tribute to a lifetime of public service. https://t.co/4KIULm0Stb

Since being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an unusual form of tumour that affects the brain, Jowell had remained a passionate campaigner for improved public health, using her position in the House of Lords to call for better treatment for cancer patients and research into the disease.

She was given a minute-long standing ovation in the Lords in January, when she told her own experience of becoming ill and called for more to be done for those like her.

"Let me tell you just briefly what happened to me. I got into a taxi and I couldn't speak. I had two powerful seizures. I was taken to hospital and two days later I was told that I had a brain tumour," she said.

"We have the worst survival rate in Western Europe, partly because diagnosis rates in cancer are too slow. Brain tumours in particular grow very quickly and they are very hard to spot."

English Labour Party politician Tessa Jowell having a cup of tea in a cafe, 24 February 1978
Tony Blair led the tributes to Jowell on Sunday morning, citing her "passion, determination and human decency".

Tony Blair:"Tessa had passion, determination &amp; simple human decency in greater measure than any person I have ever known.She was an inspiration to work with &amp; a joy to be near. She was the most wise of counsellors, the most loyal &amp; supportive of colleagues &amp; the best of friends"
Sophy Ridge @SophyRidgeSky

Tony Blair:"Tessa had passion, determination &amp; simple human decency in greater measure than any person I have ever known.She was an inspiration to work with &amp; a joy to be near. She was the most wise of counsellors, the most loyal &amp; supportive of colleagues &amp; the best of friends"

MPs from across the House of Commons also paid tribute to her.

Saddest news. Impossible to put in words. But tributes here from her beloved &amp; friends RIP Tessa Jowell
Harriet Harman @HarrietHarman

Saddest news. Impossible to put in words. But tributes here from her beloved &amp; friends RIP Tessa Jowell https://t.co/qwsAk8RFa1

Devastating to hear the news of Tessa Jowell's death. From Councillor to Cabinet Minister, her achievements were huge, including helping to bring the Olympics to London. Her strength in raising awareness of her illness and fighting for better treatment for others inspired us all
Jeremy Corbyn @jeremycorbyn

Devastating to hear the news of Tessa Jowell's death. From Councillor to Cabinet Minister, her achievements were huge, including helping to bring the Olympics to London. Her strength in raising awareness of her illness and fighting for better treatment for others inspired us all

Devastated to hear Tessa has passed away. I had the honour of working for her briefly in 2010. She was such a role model and an incredibly selfless person. Thoughts are with her family. #tessajowell
Tulip Siddiq @TulipSiddiq

Devastated to hear Tessa has passed away. I had the honour of working for her briefly in 2010. She was such a role model and an incredibly selfless person. Thoughts are with her family. #tessajowell https://t.co/EQaTxualQR

Tessa Jowell was the very best of us - and brought out the best in all of us. So kind, generous and determined to make a real difference. What a legacy she leaves. Sending lots of love to Tessa's family and other friends x
Wes Streeting MP @wesstreeting

Tessa Jowell was the very best of us - and brought out the best in all of us. So kind, generous and determined to make a real difference. What a legacy she leaves. Sending lots of love to Tessa’s family and other friends x https://t.co/KnMGr4c9na

Very sad start to Sunday to learn of the death of Tessa Jowell. It was a privilege to have known her and inspiring to observe her dignity and determination in dealing with her illness
Sir Eric Pickles @EricPickles

Very sad start to Sunday to learn of the death of Tessa Jowell. It was a privilege to have known her and inspiring to observe her dignity and determination in dealing with her illness

Devastated to hear we have lost @TessaJowell. She was quite simply the bravest and the best &amp; brought magic to whatever she touched whether SureStarts, London 2012 or campaigning for those who like her were battling with incurable cancer. RIP
Jeremy Hunt @Jeremy_Hunt

Devastated to hear we have lost @TessaJowell. She was quite simply the bravest and the best &amp; brought magic to whatever she touched whether SureStarts, London 2012 or campaigning for those who like her were battling with incurable cancer. RIP

Tessa was not just a close friend, she was a life enhancer. Her contribution to the Olympic and Paralympic Games is easily defined - without Tessa there would have been no London 2012, and without Tessa they would not have been the success they were.
Seb Coe @sebcoe

Tessa was not just a close friend, she was a life enhancer. Her contribution to the Olympic and Paralympic Games is easily defined - without Tessa there would have been no London 2012, and without Tessa they would not have been the success they were. https://t.co/WCMYq7ZzZJ

Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair's former communications director, said on his website on Sunday:

Tessa fought the illness as she lived her life, with determination and courage, selflessly, always with a mind to how she could use her experience to help others. I can think of few other Parliamentarians who would have had the tributes she had, while still with us, in both Houses, when she spoke in a debate inspired by her battle with brain cancer in the Lords, and later attended a similar debate in the Commons. Tessa inspired so much warmth and compassion in others, across the political divide.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

