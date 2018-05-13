Former Cabinet Minister Tessa Jowell Has Died Aged 70

Dame Tessa Jowell, who served as a senior cabinet minister under the Labour governments led by Tony and Gordon Brown, has died aged 70, a year after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.
Jowell, who as culture secretary and minister for the Olympics secured the London games in 2012, died on Saturday night at around 10pm at the family home in Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire, a family spokesperson said. She had been in a coma since she suffered a haemorrhage on Friday.
Her family said in a statement that they felt "great sadness, and an enormous sense of loss."
"In addition to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, in recent months doctors tried innovative new treatments which Tessa gladly embraced, but sadly the tumour recently progressed very quickly," it said.
Among those paying tribute on Sunday morning were prime minister Theresa May, who praised her dignity and courage.
Since being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an unusual form of tumour that affects the brain, Jowell had remained a passionate campaigner for improved public health, using her position in the House of Lords to call for better treatment for cancer patients and research into the disease.
She was given a minute-long standing ovation in the Lords in January, when she told her own experience of becoming ill and called for more to be done for those like her.
"Let me tell you just briefly what happened to me. I got into a taxi and I couldn't speak. I had two powerful seizures. I was taken to hospital and two days later I was told that I had a brain tumour," she said.
"We have the worst survival rate in Western Europe, partly because diagnosis rates in cancer are too slow. Brain tumours in particular grow very quickly and they are very hard to spot."
Tony Blair led the tributes to Jowell on Sunday morning, citing her "passion, determination and human decency".
MPs from across the House of Commons also paid tribute to her.
Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair's former communications director, said on his website on Sunday:
Tessa fought the illness as she lived her life, with determination and courage, selflessly, always with a mind to how she could use her experience to help others. I can think of few other Parliamentarians who would have had the tributes she had, while still with us, in both Houses, when she spoke in a debate inspired by her battle with brain cancer in the Lords, and later attended a similar debate in the Commons. Tessa inspired so much warmth and compassion in others, across the political divide.
