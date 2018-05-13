Former Cabinet Minister Tessa Jowell Has Died Aged 70

Share On more Share On more

Tessa Jowell, the then culture secretary, arrives at Downing Street in 2003.

Dame Tessa Jowell, who served as a senior cabinet minister under the Labour governments led by Tony and Gordon Brown, has died aged 70, a year after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Jowell, who as culture secretary and minister for the Olympics secured the London games in 2012, died on Saturday night at around 10pm at the family home in Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire, a family spokesperson said. She had been in a coma since she suffered a haemorrhage on Friday.

Her family said in a statement that they felt "great sadness, and an enormous sense of loss."

"In addition to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, in recent months doctors tried innovative new treatments which Tessa gladly embraced, but sadly the tumour recently progressed very quickly," it said.

Among those paying tribute on Sunday morning were prime minister Theresa May, who praised her dignity and courage.