There Was An Actual Firenado In Derbyshire And It Looked Pretty Incredible

You've seen a fire. You may have seen a tornado. You probably haven't seen a firenado.

The astonishing sight was captured by firefighters from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday, one of three regional forces responding to a blaze at an industrial site in Derbyshire.

The Leicestershire force wrote on Facebook: "Whilst we were firefighting at Occupation Lane we witnessed a firenado or a fire whirl — it's created as cool air enters the top of the hot air causing a swirl similar to how a tornado is formed."

At the height of the fire, there were 10 fire engines engaged in putting it out.

There were no houses near the blaze and no reports of injuries.