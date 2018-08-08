 back to top
There Was An Actual Firenado In Derbyshire And It Looked Pretty Incredible

🎶 There was something in the air that night / The stars were bright / Firenado 🎶

Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You've seen a fire. You may have seen a tornado. You probably haven't seen a firenado.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The astonishing sight was captured by firefighters from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday, one of three regional forces responding to a blaze at an industrial site in Derbyshire.

Facebook: LFRSAshby

The Leicestershire force wrote on Facebook: "Whilst we were firefighting at Occupation Lane we witnessed a firenado or a fire whirl — it's created as cool air enters the top of the hot air causing a swirl similar to how a tornado is formed."

Facebook: LFRSAshby

At the height of the fire, there were 10 fire engines engaged in putting it out.

There were no houses near the blaze and no reports of injuries.

The "Fire Tornado" That Ripped Through A California City May Have Been The Strongest Ever Recorded

buzzfeednews.com


Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

