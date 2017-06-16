Councils Across The UK Are Ordering Urgent Tower Block Safety Reviews After The Grenfell Disaster

Local authorities up and down the country have sought to reassure tenants in high-rise flats that they are reviewing safety procedures in light of the tragedy.

Local authorities across the UK have ordered urgent safety reviews into their high-rise residential buildings in the wake of the Grenfell disaster, as anxious residents ask whether their homes are safe. Responding to questions from tenants, several authorities have written to high-rise residents tenants and leaseholders to reassure them that their homes have not been fitted with the same aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding which Grenfell residents saw "going up like a match" during the fire. Some fire safety experts believe that the cladding, which is two thin sheets of metal with a layer of polyethylene insulation, may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Other forms of ACM are available which offer greater fire resistance. A council flat tenant in Bristol has launched a high court claim against Bristol City Council to halt ongoing cladding works on 45 towers in the city. A letter from Duncan Lewis solicitors requests that all work stops, or it will seek a judicial review. The council has reassured tower residents that it does not use ACM nor work with the companies involved in refurbishing Grenfell.

Kensington and Chelsea council leader Nick Padget-Brown told BBC Newsnight on Thursday that no other towers in the borough have the same kind of cladding.



On Thursday Hounslow council this week halted renovation work to re-clad six "deteriorating" towers in Brentford, despite the work being at an advanced stage. Like many councils, Hounslow received several calls from anxious residents this week. BuzzFeed News has asked the borough exactly what type of cladding the project used.

Ruth Cadbury, MP for Brentford and Isleworth, said via Twitter on Friday that one tower, Clement Court, does have the same ACM cladding as Grenfell.

A note left in the lobby of the 22-storey Dorney Tower, in the Chalcot estate in Swiss Cottage, north London, which like Grenfell was refurbished by the regeneration company Rydon, warning that the same cladding material was used. And while it was ACM, this case study shows that it was bought from Etalbond, a different manufacturer to the one used at Grenfell.



Westminster council wrote to residents in one block in the Little Venice district to inform residents that the cladding on the building had been fitted by the same company that fitted the Grenfell cladding but added– but added there was "no reason to believe" the same materials were used.



Croydon, which has more than 1,000 tower blocks, has ordered an urgent safety review and its CEO wrote to residents yesterday to say it was "making checks on all of our blocks with external cladding and looking at the implications as well as carrying out a full review of fire safety."

Several other London boroughs, including Camden, which has 220 towers, have ordered reviews. Camden council staff were sent to personally reassure tower block residents. Islington, Wandsworth and Sutton also offered similar assurances. Gavin Shuker, the MP for Luton South, and Stephen Hammond the MP for Wimbledon, have written to the CEOs of their local authorities to seek reassurances on fire safety assessments.

Southampton City Council wrote to tower block residents to say that cladding has been installed on eight towers, but a naturally fire-resistant mineral-based variety. It pointed out its advice was still for residents to "stay put" in their homes in the event of a fire in the building.



Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is calling an urgent meeting with all high-rise building owners in all ten Manchester boroughs to ensure safety standards are up to date. There are 178 council block towers in the region, several of which have recently been re-clad in refurbishment works. "We want to provide real reassurance to people who live in high rise buildings. I know that many people will be worried and want to know how they can ensure they are safe living there with their families," he said. A review is underway of tower blocks in Salford, where the council has pledged to find out from its housing partners whether "fire safety policies and procedures are in place and have been followed" for buildings of a similar age to Grenfell. Geoff Harris, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said: "There is no doubt in my mind that the horrific inferno that engulfed Grenfell Tower will provide a defining moment in relation to fire safety in high rise buildings across the UK." Urgent checks were being carried out by the Northern Ireland executive to figure out if any of its 32 tower blocks had been fitted with ACM cladding. Four of them were recently refurbished and received new cladding. GHA, a major provider of social housing in Glasgow, has said it does not use the same cladding as used at Grenfell, while Edinburgh City Council also confirmed ACM was not used on its towers, as did Aberdeen City Council. Lord Porter, chairman of the Local Government Association, said in a statement: "The whole local government family is shocked and saddened by this horrendous tragedy. Our thoughts and sympathies go to the victims and their families and all those affected by this devastating fire. "Councils take the safety of residents extremely seriously. The LGA is working closely with the government and fire chiefs about how to coordinate national efforts and support councils."