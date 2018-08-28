This Tiny Football Team Has Gone Viral In Spain For Its Anti-Fascist Shirt

Share On more Share On more

A tiny amateur football team in east London has won a legion of new fans in Spain — and at least £60,000 in sales — after it launched a new shirt to commemorate the end of the Spanish Civil War.

We started off hoping to honour in a small way the memory of the International Brigades, especially the British volunteers, with our away shirt. Your extraordinary generosity will now help us to build our new club too. ¡Gracias! @IBMT_SCW ¡No pasarán!

The club said the shirt was a tribute to the International Brigades, paramilitary units set up to assist the Republican cause, which were organised by the Communist International and made up of volunteers from across Europe, including some from the UK.

The back of the shirts display the slogan "NO PASARAN", meaning "they shall not pass" — the phrase was used during World War I and was later adopted during the Spanish Civil War by those fighting Gen. Francisco Franco's forces between 1936 and 1939.

The shirt incorporates the flag of the Second Spanish Republic and "is adorned by the three-pointed star of the International Brigades, who travelled to Spain attempting to hold back the fascist tide of General Franco," the club's website explains.



The kit was made by Rage Sport, an Italian company that makes shirts for grassroots clubs with anti-fascist principles.