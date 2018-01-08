Campaigners Say The Government Removing The Justice Secretary Shows It Doesn't Care About Justice

The prime minister's decision to move David Lidington from his role as justice secretary after just seven months has been strongly criticised by criminal justice campaigners who say it shows the government doesn't value the Ministry of Justice or its work.

Lidington was handed a new role as Cabinet Office minister in a government reshuffle on Monday, meaning that whoever becomes the new justice secretary will be the sixth person to hold the job in just under eight years.

Lidington succeeded Liz Truss, who held the job for just 11 months; before her, Michael Gove was in charge for 14 months.

The longest-serving justice secretary since 2010 was Chris Grayling, who survived two years and eight months before Gove's appointment. Gove promptly set about reversing many of his predecessor's policies.

Tania Bassett, national official for the National Association of Probation Officers, told BuzzFeed News: "It seems the revolving door issue isn’t just a problem for prisoners but one for the whole of the MoJ.

"The justice system is in crisis and we have had no consistency in the MoJ for the eight years when we desperately need reform. I do hope the next justice secretary has a legal background and along with everything else they will face, will uphold the rule of law."

Frances Crook, CEO of the Howard League for Penal Reform, tweeted after Lidington's job change that the announcement of more political party roles ahead of the justice brief on Monday meant the department had slid down the prime minister's list of priorities.