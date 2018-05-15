Angry Protests Have Greeted The Turkish President's UK State Visit

Share On more Share On more

Hundreds of protesters have today voiced their anger at the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan outside Downing Street, calling him a "dictator" and a "murderer".

Erdogan is on a state visit to London, where he has met with prime minister Theresa May and the Queen.

But not everyone in London, which has a large Turkish and Kurdish population, is pleased to see him.

Pro-Kurdish protesters took to Westminster to express their opposition to Erdogan's nationalist policies and the successful military campaign to take control of Afrin, a Kurdish city within northern Syria.

Kurds and their supporters, including British left-wing groups, have held a number of marches across London in recent months.