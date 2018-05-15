 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Angry Protests Have Greeted The Turkish President's UK State Visit

The Turkish premier's three-day visit was seized on as an opportunity for Kurdish protesters to voice their opposition to his foreign policy.

Posted on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hundreds of protesters have today voiced their anger at the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan outside Downing Street, calling him a "dictator" and a "murderer".

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Erdogan is on a state visit to London, where he has met with prime minister Theresa May and the Queen.

John Stillwell / PA Wire/PA Images

But not everyone in London, which has a large Turkish and Kurdish population, is pleased to see him.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Pro-Kurdish protesters took to Westminster to express their opposition to Erdogan's nationalist policies and the successful military campaign to take control of Afrin, a Kurdish city within northern Syria.

Kurds and their supporters, including British left-wing groups, have held a number of marches across London in recent months.

Ahead of the trip, Erdogan hailed the UK as a "strategic partner and ally" – and he's considered important enough to get the red-carpet treatment at Downing Street.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Advertisement

There's much to discuss, not least the troubled Iran nuclear deal and the violence on the Israel–Gaza border this week, which claimed the lives of 60 Palestinians – prompting Erdogan to accuse Israel of committing a "horrible massacre".

Tuesday's protests were met, however, by counterprotesters – British-based Turks loyal to Erdogan.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Police detained several protesters.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images
Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images
Advertisement

Erdogan was also barracked by protesters on Monday when he addressed the Chatham House think tank in London.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images
Jack Taylor / Getty Images


Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App