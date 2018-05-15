Angry Protests Have Greeted The Turkish President's UK State Visit

Hundreds of protesters have today voiced their anger at the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan outside Downing Street, calling him a "dictator" and a "murderer".
Erdogan is on a state visit to London, where he has met with prime minister Theresa May and the Queen.
But not everyone in London, which has a large Turkish and Kurdish population, is pleased to see him.
Pro-Kurdish protesters took to Westminster to express their opposition to Erdogan's nationalist policies and the successful military campaign to take control of Afrin, a Kurdish city within northern Syria.
Kurds and their supporters, including British left-wing groups, have held a number of marches across London in recent months.
Ahead of the trip, Erdogan hailed the UK as a "strategic partner and ally" – and he's considered important enough to get the red-carpet treatment at Downing Street.
There's much to discuss, not least the troubled Iran nuclear deal and the violence on the Israel–Gaza border this week, which claimed the lives of 60 Palestinians – prompting Erdogan to accuse Israel of committing a "horrible massacre".
Tuesday's protests were met, however, by counterprotesters – British-based Turks loyal to Erdogan.
Police detained several protesters.
Erdogan was also barracked by protesters on Monday when he addressed the Chatham House think tank in London.
