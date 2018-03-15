An International Crisis Is Growing Over The Skripal Poisoning, As UK, US, France And Germany Condemn Russia

The leaders of France, Germany, the US and the UK have condemned Russia for its part in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and called on it to declare its chemical weapons programme.



In a rare joint statement on Thursday afternoon the four nations made clear they share the view that there is "no plausible alternative explanation" other than Russia having planned and executed the attack:

This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War. It is an assault on UK sovereignty and any such use by a State party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all. Our concerns are also heightened against the background of a pattern of earlier irresponsible Russian behaviour. We call on Russia to live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council to uphold international peace and security.



The statement called on Russia to declare the full details of any chemical weapons programme to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Meanwhile, Russia is preparing to expel British diplomats as the international crisis sparked by the Skripal poisoning

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told the Russian state-backed news agency Sputnik on Wednesday that his country would expel British diplomats "soon". He described the UK and its allies of "following US Russophobic tendencies" and said the UK's actions "go far beyond the bounds of elementary decency.

He added that the UK's reaction to the Skripal poisoning was influenced by its frustrations in Brexit negotiations: "I think that this story primarily reflects the desperation of the current UK government, especially in the situation where they cannot ensure these promises they made to their population in relation to leaving the European Union."

Prime minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that 23 Russian diplomats she termed "undeclared intelligence officers" would be told to leave the UK within a week.



Having given Russia the opportunity to explain how a the nerve agent attack in Salisbury on 4 March, May told the House of Commons on Wednesday that there was "no alternative conclusion" other than Russia being culpable for the attack.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the UK's position as "insane" and attacked it for not sharing details of the Skripal case.

