A Woman Who Went Missing On Christmas Eve Was Stabbed To Death In A London Park

A young woman who was last seen alive after finishing her shift at a popular London pub on Christmas Eve was killed by stab wounds and a head injury, police have confirmed.

Juliana Tudos, 22, also known as Julie, was found by a member of the public on Wednesday afternoon and declared dead at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

On Thursday a post-mortem found that she died of a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury. Her family have been informed.

A crime scene remains in place and police are appealing for information about the incident.

Tudos, who is of Russian and Greek heritage, was last seen making her way home from the World's End pub in Camden, north London, where she had worked since April. Friends had placed posters around Camden appealing for information on her whereabouts. She had been due to meet up with friends on Christmas Day.

According to the Cypriot high commissioner in London, Tudos was a Moldovan citizen who was adopted by her Cypriot stepfather.



Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Wall from the Metropolitan police's homicide and major crime command, who is leading the investigation, said: "Juliana's body was discovered in an outbuilding next to a sports pitch. We believe that she may have been attacked on Saturday, 24 December – Christmas Eve – but we want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in that part of Finsbury Park over the Christmas period.

"We are still trying to piece together a timeline of events and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as regards to a motive."

Henry Conlon, chairman of the Camden Inner London Licensees Association and landlord of the Dublin Castle pub, told the Camden New Journal: "This is heartbreaking news. Bar staff in Camden Town have nurtured into their own very strong family.

"These young bar staff are often the drive behind Camden’s unique vibe. They bring their own gift of influence and culture to enhance this beautiful thing that’s loved the world over. I’m sure Juliana brought her own treasures, style and persona to tease and bless all around her. I wasn’t graced to know her but I already feel a great loss through the communities reactions on social media. There’s a sense of tremendous sadness."

Anyone with relevant information is requested to call the dedicated incident room on 0208 785 8244, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

