A Whistleblower Helped Convict Two Members Of A Neo-Nazi Terror Group

The anti-Nazi Hope Not Hate group worked with a former member of National Action to assist in the jailing of two men on Wednesday.

A former member of a proscribed neo-Nazi terrorist group helped to convict two of its members by telling an anti-racism charity about a plan to murder a Labour MP with a machete. Robbie Mullen provided information that led to Christopher Lythgoe, 32, from Warrington, and Matthew Hankinson, 24, from Merseyside, both being found guilty on Wednesday of belonging to National Action, a small extremist group that was declared illegal in 2016 after its members expressed support for Thomas Mair, the murderer of Labour MP Jo Cox. Lythgoe was handed an eight-year jail sentence while Hankinson was jailed for six. Earlier in the trial Jack Renshaw, 23, admitted to preparing an act of terrorism by buying a machete, which he had intended to use to kill Rosie Cooper, the MP for West Lancashire. Renshaw also pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill police officer Victoria Henderson.



Lythgoe, who was described in court as a "fully fledged neo-Nazi," was found not guilty of encouraging murder. But Mullen revealed the Cooper plot to the Hope not Hate charity, and representatives from the group went to the police. The charity's deputy director, Jemma Levene, said: "Neo-Nazi Jack Renshaw is guilty of preparing acts of terrorism. He now faces years in jail. "Renshaw planned to murder his local MP and a female police officer. He was stopped in his tracks by Hope Not Hate and the bravery of one of our sources, Robbie Mullen, who broke cover to tell the authorities about the plot. "Additional information from Robbie has resulted in National Action leader Christopher Lythgoe receiving an eight-year sentence for membership of a proscribed terrorist group. "This case should remind everyone of the ongoing threat posed by the British far right. While numerically small and splintered, the British far right is growing in violence." National Action was said by police to have formed in 2013, based on an "extreme national socialist ideology". It had been active on social media and in organising events and rallies, including a "Miss Hitler" beauty competition. An emotional Cooper thanked MPs, the prime minister, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons on Wednesday for their support.

Labour MP Rosie Cooper, who a National Action member plotted to murder, thanks MPs in the Commons for their support https://t.co/s0G9dp6Yn7 https://t.co/c5LFFcozCj

Detective superintendent Will Chatterton, head of investigations for counterterrorism policing in northwest England, said: "People who support extremism of any kind that threatens the safety of others can expect to be investigated by counterterrorism officers – something which, with the help of partner agencies, has made today’s outcome possible, resulting in a significant blow to National Action and those who share their extremist views."



Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.