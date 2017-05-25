Sections

This Company's Social Media Campaign Backfired When It Started Tweeting Pictures Of Serial Killers

This is why the internet can't have nice things.

Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday Walkers Crisps launched a social media campaign. The idea was that people would send a tweet to the @walkers_crisps account with a selfie, and it would automatically appear in a pre-recorded video featuring former England striker Gary Lineker.

Twitter

The only problem was that people could reply to that tweet, upload ANY photo, include the hashtag #WalkersWave and it would get featured in an automatic video reply.

Twitter

Walkers is in the process of deleting the dodgy ones, but this is what just one example, featuring serial killer Harold Shipman, looked like.

Walkers are now deleting them all but, but briefly you could upload any picture in reply to a promotional tweet and… https://t.co/gpRRqcdynM
Patrick Smith @psmith

Walkers are now deleting them all but, but briefly you could upload any picture in reply to a promotional tweet and… https://t.co/gpRRqcdynM

And then there was this.

Twitter

And this.

Rebecca Black made an appearance.

Twitter

As did Kerry Katona.

Twitter

Former England striker Emile Heskey.

Twitter

And Jeremy Corbyn.

#WalkersWave please give my grandad a chance to win tickets.
Peter Thompson @TheRedRag

#WalkersWave please give my grandad a chance to win tickets.

The pisstaking replies were themselves trending on Twitter, which is probably not what the social media team had in mind.

#walkerswave is now trending in United Kingdom https://t.co/4ph0NCI859
Trendsmap UK @TrendsUK

#walkerswave is now trending in United Kingdom https://t.co/4ph0NCI859

It didn't long for people to notice something wasn't quite right.

Meanwhile at @walkers_crisps social media department #walkerswave
Thomas Connelly @LegalCheek_Tom

Meanwhile at @walkers_crisps social media department #walkerswave

Earlier in the day, Walkers was featured in the sports trade press for having such an innovative social marketing campaign.

BuzzFeed News contacted PepsiCo, the owner of the Walkers brand, and a spokesperson said a statement would be made about this soon.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

