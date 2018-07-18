A Secret Service Agent Has Died After Suffering A Stroke During Trump's Scotland Visit

Share On more Share On more

A US Secret Service special agent who was part of the team protecting President Trump during his UK visit last week has died after suffering a stroke, the service has confirmed.

The agent, who has not yet been named, had been receiving critical care since suffering a stroke on Sunday as the president was visiting his Turnberry golf resort, near Glasgow. He died on Tuesday surrounded by his family.

"It is with great sadness and regret to report that the agent, a 19-year Secret Service veteran and dedicated professional of the highest order, passed early this morning on July 17, 2018, in Scotland," the service said in a statement.

The service thanked Scottish healthcare services, White House medical staff and Police Scotland, "who provided exceptional care and support."

Trump visited Scotland at the end of a four-day visit to the UK, where he grabbed headlines for undermining and criticizing the UK Prime Minister in a newspaper interview, before denying that he had.

The Secret Service said more information would be released in due course.