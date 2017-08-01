A Prison That's Suffered Two Days Of Riots Routinely Locks Up Inmates All Weekend

A prison that has been hit by two days of unrest and disorder has been keeping inmates locked up in their cells for entire weekends for as long as three months, BuzzFeed News has learned.



Simmering tension and longstanding grievances turned into disorder at HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire on Monday afternoon when around 50 cells were damaged. Prisoners in the category C jail, which holds about 1,000, had been locked up for the third consecutive weekend, with food being served cold through the cell door.

A "Tornado" squad of riot-busting officers was sent in, and the prison was secured at around 10pm on Monday evening. But on Tuesday, trouble began again after prisoners took over a wing of the prison and smashed some windows, the BBC reported. The incident was declared over at around 5pm.

An unrelated incident at HMP Erlestoke in Wiltshire on Tuesday left five prison officers injured and hospitalised, one of whom has a suspected broken jaw, according to Glyn Travis, a spokesman for the POA, the prison officers union.

BuzzFeed News has learned that prisoners at The Mount are routinely locked in the cells – known as being "banged up" – from Friday afternoon until Monday afternoon because of staff shortages.

Gloria Morrison, campaign coordinator for the Jengba group, which campaigns against joint enterprise sentences, said prisoners were becoming desperate.

"Prisoners only want to organise meetings at weekends, because it's the only time they get out of their cell," said Morrison, who spoke to an inmate serving a life sentence on Sunday, and his mother on Monday.

"It's not just three weekends that this has been happening, it's been at least three months. They are not getting fed until the late evening and they are just getting a sandwich, a biscuit and a drink in their cell, there's no hot food.

"I don't like prisons but The Mount has always been a fairly good nick in the past."

Morrison said visitors were caught up in the disturbance on Monday and weren't allowed to leave, which was corroborated by one eyewitness.